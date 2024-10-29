Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

The Best Time to Drink Coffee for Maximum Energy Boost

Are you getting the most of your coffee habit?

A smiling woman sitting on a couch drinking coffee
Shutterstock
Ferozan Mast
By Ferozan MastOct 29, 2024
Ferozan Mast
Writer
Ferozan has 20 years of experience writing and editing in the health, wellness, and celebrity realm.
See Full Bio
Follow:

According to the National Coffee Association (NCA), coffee is overwhelmingly the caffeinated beverage of choice for people in the United States, with 63% of Americans drinking coffee every day. 81% of people have coffee with breakfast, 15% with lunch, and 19% enjoy their brew in the afternoon. “There are many benefits to drinking coffee,” wellness dietitian Knubian Gatlin tells Houston Methodist. “The caffeine content can help increase energy levels, alertness, improve cognitive function and enhance performance during physical activity. Additionally, one of the byproducts of caffeine, paraxanthine, plays a role in fat metabolism.” But is morning really the best time to drink coffee for maximum energy-boosting efficacy? Here’s what the experts have to say.

RELATED: 22 Incredible Health Benefits of Coffee.

Morning Cortisol

morning peopleShutterstock

Your body naturally releases cortisol in the morning—and caffeine encourages that cortisol to spike, too. “Your cortisol levels typically peak between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. and gradually drop throughout the day, reaching their lowest point in the middle of the night while you sleep,” says the Cleveland Clinic. “In this way, cortisol helps your body maintain its sleep-wake cycle, known as the circadian rhythm.” The extra cortisol first thing can make some people feel jittery.

Coffee and Cortisol

closeup of a woman in a denim shirt pouring coffee from a small metal coffee potShutterstock

Because coffee spikes cortisol, your body might become reliant on it to wake up. "Caffeine also increases cortisol levels," Gatlin says. "This can help really wake us up, but it makes sense that, over time, your body might eventually adapt to produce less cortisol on its own if you drink a cup of coffee first thing every morning."

The Morning Coffee Sweet Spot

woman smiling while drinking her morning coffee

Shutterstock

Many experts say the sweet spot for coffee is approximately 90 minutes after waking. “Coffee contains caffeine, which is a natural stimulant,” nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, founder of iThrive, tellsVogue. “This means it can boost your metabolism by increasing the body’s heart rate and energy expenditure. That’s why drinking coffee in the morning, about 90 minutes after waking up, works well, because it syncs up with the body’s natural cortisol rhythm.”

Coffee on Empty Stomach

Coffee being poured into a coffee cupShutterstock

By waiting at least an hour, your body won’t become reliant on the coffee for energy, and you will avoid some of the more unpleasant side effects of drinking coffee on an empty stomach. "Although it helps wake us up, I often recommend waiting to have your first cup of coffee until about an hour or two after waking up," Gatlin says. "This allows your body to use its own resources for energy first. Caffeine tends to increase stomach acid and bile production, which can exacerbate symptoms of acid reflux.”

RELATED: Starbucks Ranks Dead Last in This Key Category.

Coffee Health Benefits

Man drinking coffee.

iStock

Assuming you aren’t loading your morning brew with sugar, coffee is actually very good for your health. “Both regular and decaf coffee seem to have a protective effect on your liver,” says Johns Hopkins Health. “Research shows that coffee drinkers are more likely to have liver enzyme levels within a healthy range than people who don’t drink coffee.” Coffee also lowers the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, stroke, and colon cancer, Parkinson’s, and heart disease.

Coffee At Night

Woman on a call in a coffee shop at nightShutterstock

One thing all the researchers seem to agree on is coffee in the evening should probably be avoided. “Research on the exact timing of caffeine's impact on sleep is limited, but there is one small study showing that having caffeine as early as six hours before bedtime can affect sleep, even if you don't notice the disruption,” Dr. Rashad Ramkissoon, a primary-care physician at Houston Methodist. “When it comes to getting quality sleep, it’s better to be safe than sorry. So that’s a good timeline to work from no matter your usual bedtime.”


We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

The Latest

A young couple cooking at home with healthy vegetables

The No. 1 Food Doctors Say You Should Eat This Fall

woman eating cake

11 Easy Ways to Cut Back on Sugar

A doctor showing her female patient test results on a tablet

Doctors Reveal Health Risks Women Shouldn't Ignore

McDonald Drive Thru logo street signage

E. Coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.