Shop 11 new Hobby Lobby arrivals, from chic Anthro mirror dupes to metal bee knobs.

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We are almost a full week into May, and Hobby Lobby is here to get you ready for spring and summer. From Mother’s Day gifts to seasonal decor, the arts, crafts, and home goods store is stocking its aisles with endless items that will spark major joy. Whether you are looking for other people or yourself, you need to shop for these items before they sell out. Here are the 11 best Hobby Lobby new arrivals hitting shelves this May.

1 A Best Mom Ever Trinket Dish

Remind mom how great she is with this Best Mom Ever Trinket Dish for $2.99. If you are getting her jewelry, like a pair of earrings, a necklace, or a ring, this will make it feel extra special and serve as a daily reminder of how special she is.

2 A Mixed Flowers Mini Wreath

This Mixed Flowers Mini Wreath, $8.39, will add some color to your space, indoors or outside. “I put them around a couple of lanterns we have on our deck and they are great for outdoors,” one shopper says, adding that they “brighten the deck.”

RELATED: 7 Best New Hobby Lobby Finds That Look Expensive for Less.

3 A Cowgirl-Inspired Art Piece

This Floral Cowgirl Boots Wood Wall Decor piece is unique, chic, feminine, and the perfect summer refresh for your wall. “Perfect. Great Value. Very nice. bigger than I thought but works great,” writes a shopper. Another adds it has “perfect framing.”

4 Patriotic Highland Cow Decor

The patriotic highland cow vibe is going strong at Hobby Lobby. This Patriotic Highland Cow Doormat, $12.99, and this Patriotic Highland Cow With Flag, $6.49, combine farmhouse feels with patriotism and will have your home ready to celebrate America.

5 An Anthro Looking Heart Mirror

This Gold Ornate Oval Metal Wall Mirror for $20.49 looks straight out of the Anthro store. So does the Gold Ornate Heart Metal Wall Mirror for $12.99. Very pleased with this mirror and it’s even prettier in person; well-made and a little on the heavy side as you’d want it to be, not thin and flimsy. It has a beautiful finish, I love the ornate design and I’m very happy with it,” writes a shopper.

6 Whispery White Curtains

The Wildflower Sheer Window Curtain is a whispery window treatment that will give your room a boho feel without blocking the light. I’m very happy with my Wildflower window coverings. They are exactly what I expected. Thank you,” writes a shopper.

7 An Expensive Looking Lamp

I also love this White Vintage Farmhouse Finial Table Lamp, which looks like it is from Pottery Barn or Ballard Designs. “This is a great lamp all the way around! The base is perfectly distressed creamy color. But for the lamp shade is the super star on this lamp. Nothing about this lamp looks cheap! I have had a lot of lamps come and go but this one is hands down the best!” writes a shopper.

8 Swan Art

This Swan Couple Canvas Wall Decor, featuring two swans, one female with a bow around her neck, and flowers, is so pretty and costs just $8.99. There are two scalloped rods adorned with beads and a pink canvas between them, and the piece hangs from a jute rope.

9 And, a Grandmillenial Piece of Art

This Orange Tree & Blue Floral Canvas Wall Decor is grandmillenial and gorgeous, but also so affordable. The $8.99 framed wall hanging is perfect for a kitchen or dining room with all the citrus and chinoiserie vibes you could hope for.

10 Bee Knobs

There is an entire section of bee-inspired decor at my Hobby Lobby. Shoppers are going wild over the Metal Bee Knob, each just $2.99, which will give your dresser or any piece of furniture a whole new look. “I bought 1 of these bee pulls for the top drawer of a small French-inspired dresser I painted light blue. As soon as I saw it in the store, it reminded me of the Napoleonic Bee Wreath. The little bee was the perfect accent for my French theme. Love it!” writes a shopper.

RELATED: 11 Best New Hobby Lobby Home Finds Under $10.

11 A Bow and Flower Bowl

The Blue Bow & Flower Bowls, $17.39, is an influencer favorite from the amazing new Spring Shop. All items in it are 40 percent off. To experience this bowl and gather all the matching pieces, visit your local Hobby Lobby.