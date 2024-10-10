The Best Jeans Style for Your Body Shape, According to Stylists

There's nothing quite like the perfect pair of jeans. If you're like me, when you finally find that pair of pants with the elusive combination of comfort, style, and fit, you want to buy them in every color and pray to the denim gods that they last forever. This might sound extreme, but when you have a very specific body shape, it can be difficult to pinpoint the exact style of jeans that complement your figure.

"In fact, 85 percent percent of women consider jeans a wardrobe staple and 57 percent wear them at least three times a week. That’s a lot," shares Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "You’d think what we wear most often is also what makes us look best, but in reality, jeans are tough to fit and fickle when it comes to flattery."

This is why we turned to Kosich and other stylists to get their recommendations for the best jeans style for your body shape. Read on for their expert advice.

RELATED: 10 Best Places to Buy Jeans for Women, Stylists Say.

Hourglass Body Shape: Barrel Jeans iStock Finding the perfect jeans is all about balancing your body shape—and since women with hourglass shapes are "blessed with equal parts top and bottom," Kosich says skinny jeans "work wonders to flatter and flaunt these perfectly balanced proportions." Of course, we recognize that many people have strong feelings about skinny jeans, which is why fashion expertLindsey Bernay, stylist and author of the book You Can't Leave the House Naked, also recommends barrel-leg jeans to "hug your curves in all the right places and draw attention at your narrow waist." Both stylists agree that hourglass shapes should opt for high-rise fits. Kosich says they "work double duty to accentuate your curves and give you legs for days." In particular, Bernay recommends these reasonably priced high-rise barrel jeans from the Gap.

Pear Body Shape: Flare Jeans Shutterstock Kosich says flare-leg jeans are best for pear-shaped figures because they "simulate an hourglass shape." Opting for a high-rise fit and paying attention to where your tops are hitting will also help with this. "Be sure to always tuck in your shirts or sweater and opt for a jacket that hits at the widest part of your hip or at your waist," advises Bernay. Kosich adds that you can balance your hips with your narrower shoulders by adding visual weight up top with "a bold color, statement print, puffy sleeves, or ruffles." On social media, one of the most popular pairs of flare-leg jeans is from the brand Judy Blue. Women love these jeans for their stretch, range of sizes, and built-in tummy control. RELATED: The 6 Best Plus Size Denim Brands, Stylists Say.



Inverted Triangle Body Shape: Wide-Leg Jeans Shutterstock Think of an inverted triangle body shape as the opposite of pear: You have broader shoulders, and your figure tapers off from there, with narrower hips and thighs. To balance your top half, Kosich and Bernay agree that wide-leg jeans are the perfect option. "Consider the sophisticated, on-trend trouser jean with pleats and slit pockets that add just enough bulk at the hips and wide legs that add sufficient width at the hem," suggests Kosich. Bernay is partial to J.Crew's High-Rise Sailor Denim Trouser, or for a splurge, SLVRLAKE's Grace Ankle jeans. "Pair with a classic stiletto in a metallic, patent leather or bold color to add visual weight at the feet and anchor the look, further balancing the lower body half to upper," Kosich adds.

Apple Body Shape: Bootcut Jeans Shutterstock Those with an apple body shape have wider midsections, so Kosich suggests "high-waisted jeans that provide support and stiff fabrics that deliver structure." Both she and Bernay agree that bootcut denim is the way to go. "Try boot cut styles with pin tuck creases that lengthen, and shop dark denim washes that have a camouflaging effect," Kosich elaborates. "If you’re feeling extravagant, consider investing in Japanese denim for premium-quality jeans in material, wash, and fit." In the past, Kosich shared with Best Life that Ralph Lauren's Japanese denim is "the best of the best." Their bootcut jeans are certainly a splurge, but the stylist says they are well worth it. RELATED: 7 Simple Ways to Dress Up Jeans, According to Stylists.

Rectangle Body Shape: Boyfriend Jeans iStock Whereas most other body shapes have one area that needs to be balanced, rectangle figures are straight throughout. Therefore, the goal is to add volume in all the right places. For this, Bernay suggests boyfriend jeans. She also says that straight-leg jeans can "create curves where you want them." "Both styles play up your natural shape," she explains. "Opt for high-rise styles that define your waist." Kosich adds, "Pair with a cap-sleeved tee to add volume above the waist and finish by cinching the waist with a statement belt in metallic, a bold color, or with embellishments to visually create an hourglass shape head-to-toe." Bernay is a fan of these straight-leg jeans from Frame or Lucky Brand's boyfriend jeans.







