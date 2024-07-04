How to Dress With an Inverted Triangle Body Shape, Stylists Say

Everyone knows the feeling of finding an incredible dress or pair of pants and pondering if that garment was made specifically for them. For many people, that experience doesn't happen all that often—maybe you're shopping at your local dress outlet and stumble upon a winner, or your friend loans you a top, and it hugs your curves like no other. Well, if you know your body shape, you can recreate that feeling every time you try something on. Ahead, personal stylists share the best silhouettes and tailoring techniques to flatter people with an inverted triangle shape. They share how to know this is your figure and the pieces to gravitate toward and avoid.

What Is an Inverted Triangle Body Shape?

An inverted triangle body type is characterized by a broader shoulder or chest area that becomes narrower toward the hips and remains narrow through the legs. "Your shoulders are wider than your hips, and you usually have an undefined waistline," says Mikara Reid, CEO and personal stylist at MIIEN Consultancy. "My method is to balance out the bottom portion of the body by adding volume to the lower portion."

How to identify an inverted triangle body type:

Broad shoulders, back, or chest area

Minimal definition at the waist

Hips are less wide than the shoulders or appear to be

Lean legs

Buttocks is on the smaller side

What Are Other Types of Body Shapes for Women?

Some of the most common body shapes for women are the triangle shape, in which the hips are larger than the bust; the hourglass shape, in which the hips and bust are curvy and the waist is defined; the square shape, in which the hips, waist, and shoulders appear a similar width; and the round shape, in which the midsection has some curviness.

You can find your body shape by taking some measurements or chatting with a professional stylist. Knowing your proportions will help you get dressed more easily, so it might be worth it.

And remember: Your body shape can—and very likely will—change over time. You'll want to reassess every few years.

Best Styles for an Inverted Triangle Body Shape

A-Line Dresses

Consider the A-line dress your go-to silhouette for any occasion where you're not sure what to wear. "These dresses add volume to the lower half, evening out the proportion of the shoulders," says Kim Appelt, celebrity stylist and CEO of Style By Kim.

You can find them in every color and for every occasion. The dresses are also available with details like pleats, embroidery, and tiers, so take a look around to find a couple of renditions that you love.

Wrap Shirt

"My favorite style of top to pair with this body shape is a wrap shirt that ends at the hip line," says Reid. They shepherd the eye toward the smallest part of your body and typically create a flattering V-neck.

Asymmetrical-Neck Sheath Dress

These styles create diagonal lines that reduce the appearance of width at the shoulders. "Try a single-shoulder or diagonal neckline to draw the eye up," says Ira Lysa, founder of Ira's Bridal Studio in Hoboken, NJ. "They add a modern touch while diverting attention away from the broader upper body."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Wide-Leg Culottes

Volume on the bottom helps balance your features. "Culottes with a wide-leg silhouette will add volume and width to the lower half of the body, counterbalancing broader shoulders of the inverted triangle shape," says Lysa. "Pair culottes with a fitted, tucked-in blouse or top to define the waist and continue the line for a streamlined silhouette."

Wide-Leg Trousers

A voluminous pair of trousers is another great option to balance out your proportions, says Reid. They're ideal for the office but can also be dressed up for dinner or a night on the town. A cool belt at the waist will further define your figure.

Streamlined Tank Top

"Simple, slim, and straight-line tops reduce the width of your upper body," says Reid. Pair them with those aforementioned wide-leg pants, and you've got an instant outfit. In the cooler months, add a blazer or cardigan on top, or swap out the trousers for shorts in the summer.

Fit-and-Flare Dress with High-Low Hemline

This is similar to the A-line dress, but instead of being the same length all around, it's longer in the back.

"That type of hemline adds interest and creates a draw downwards, making the look more balanced," says Lysa. "Look for embellishments or patterns on the lower half of a dress to draw more attention to the lower body for balance."

Wrap Dresses

The wrap dress is the full-bodied version of the wrap shirt. "They create a defined waist and a flattering V-neckline, drawing attention away from the shoulders," says Appelt.

Depending on the level of embellishment, they work great for the office as well as elevated day and evening events.

Bootcut Pants

This classic silhouette works for trousers and denim. "Bootcut pants create a flattering line from the hips down, making them an excellent choice for an inverted triangle shape," writes Appelt in her book Style for EveryBODY.

Peplum Tops

They're back in the trend cycle—but inverted triangle body shapes should consider them even when they're not.

"Peplum tops are amazing on the inverted triangle body shape, as they really define the waistline and offer a gentle flare through the hips, which can help balance out the larger shoulders," says Lysa. "Pair peplum tops with V-necks or structured details that draw the eye toward the center, further lengthening the torso to create a more balanced overall silhouette."

Flared Pants

A bell-bottom situation is a fun way to step up any outfit. "Flared pants are similar to wide-leg styles in that they draw attention downward, adding volume where you need it most," writes Appelt.

Worst Styles for an Inverted Triangle Body Shape

Skinny Jeans

While people with an inverted triangle body type tend to have killer legs, skinny jeans don't balance their proportions in the best way.

"They may accentuate the slimness of the legs, and when paired with a boxy top, it endorses the broader upper body of an inverted triangle shape in the loss of definition at the waist," says Lysa.

If you wear them, Lysa suggests matching them with tops that are fitted and structured.

Halter Tops

"Generally speaking, halter tops emphasize the shoulder and neck area, so on an inverted triangle body shape, they are going to make the shoulders look wide," says Lysa.

"Instead, opt for tops with more substantial straps that will encompass the shoulder by providing some coverage yet still give shape to the neckline and collarbone area," she suggests. Thicker tank straps or a dainty flutter sleeve will do the trick in a pinch.

High-Waisted Straight-Leg Pants

These fall into a similar camp as skinny jeans. "High-waisted straight-leg pants don't add enough volume to balance out your upper body," writes Appelt in her book.

Something with a somewhat wider shape will flatter your shape much more easily.

Spaghetti Strap Tops

"Spaghetti strap tops highlight the shoulders and can make them appear wider than they are," writes Appelt. Again, opt for something thicker or more structured.

Off-the-Shoulder Dresses and Tops

These pieces add volume where you already have it. "Off-the-shoulder garments will immediately draw attention to the shoulders and chest, thereby showcasing the width of the shoulder in an inverted triangle body shape," says Lysa.

"Instead of off-the-shoulder styles, go for dresses featuring cap sleeves or wider straps, which would provide a little more coverage and structure but do not destroy the beautiful lines of the female figure," she recommends.

Shoulder-Pad Tops

It almost goes without saying that pieces with shoulder pads are a pass. "They add unnecessary volume to an already broader area," writes Appelt.

If you find a vintage item with this detail, you should be able to remove it yourself or ask a tailor to do it.

Maxi Dresses With No Waistline

There are incredible maxi dress silhouettes for people with inverted triangle body shapes, but the column silhouette isn't one of them.

"Maxi dresses can drape straight from the shoulders, emphasizing the width of the top half without adequate detail at the waist," says Lysa. "They may create an imbalance in proportions for those with an inverted triangle shape."

Empire waists or A-line maxis offer a much more flattering fit since they cinch the waist.

Boat-Neck Dresses and Tops

These types of dresses and tops have a wide neck that skims just underneath the collarbone, which can make the shoulders look broader.

"Boat-neck dresses tend to widen the shoulders, which can throw off your body's balance," writes Appel.

Celebrities With an Inverted Triangle Body Shape

By learning about the celebs who rock this body shape, you can look to them for style inspiration.

Renee Zellweger

V-neck tops, like the one Renee wore on this red carpet, provide the perfect balance for an inverted triangle body type.

Naomi Campbell

The thicker tank strap Naomi is sporting in this runway show carves out her shoulders in a beautiful way.

Demi Moore

Demi wore a structured blazer with a deep V-neck and minimal shoulder padding. The double-breasted tailoring helps cinch the waist.

Angelina Jolie

The asymmetric neckline on this gown draws the eye up but doesn't over-emphasize the shoulder area.

Meghan Markle

A tailored or structured blouse like the one on Meghan offers a nice contrast to straight-leg pants or skinny jeans—bonus points for the V-neck and waist-defining belt.

Determining your body shape can make shopping so much easier by revealing the styles and silhouettes that look best on you. Once you know your shapes, you can pick up any item and almost guarantee you'll feel your best in it.