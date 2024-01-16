The 15 Best Plus-Size Clothing Brands, Stylists Say
Fashion experts share the trendiest plus-size clothing brands that you need to know about.
Whether you're curvy, tall, petite, or thin, you likely have your favorite clothing brands that work best for your figure. However, when it comes to clothes for plus-size women, many retailers have long neglected their customers.
"Not only has selection been limited, the product that is available often fails on fundamentals like silhouette, proportion, and fit," says Elizabeth Kosich, certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling.
In recent years, however, the tides have turned and we've seen an abundance of body-positive plus-size brands emerge. "Quality has gotten an upgrade too, from more trend-forward styles to better fabric technology to A-list designer collabs," Kosich adds.
To find out who's doing it best, keep reading to hear from Kosich and other stylists about the best plus-size clothing brands. You'll be able to fill your cart with everything from wardrobe staples to the latest styles.
15 Best Plus-Size Clothing Brands
1. Universal Standard
Every clothing item at Universal Standard is sold in sizes 00 to 40, or 4XS to 4XL. "We thought that conventional sizing seemed a little skewed, so we decided to shift the spotlight to reflect the real bell curve," the brand explains on its website. "If the average woman wears a size 18, then that should be called a Medium, right?"
And when it comes to basics—like "perfect fitting jeans and their super cozy loungewear"—Sabrina Forscutt, founder and lead stylist at Sabrina Forscutt Styling, says you can't go wrong. She's also a fan of their cashmere sweaters, which come in several styles and colors.
Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com, notes that Universal Standard's prices do not change based on size, as can often be the case with plus sizes.
2. ELOQUII
Kosich considers ELOQUII, which sells sizes 14-28, the most fashionable plus-size clothing brand. "Bright colors, daring silhouettes, and 'look at me' designs, the styles deliver on both form and function," she says. "Their collab with Missoni nearly broke the internet."
"From swimsuits to regular suits, they are one of my favorite places to shop as a plus-size woman and a professional stylist," adds Forscutt. Similarly, style coach Liz Wendler says she shops ELOQUII when putting together a capsule wardrobe for a client.
But it's not just go-to, everyday clothing you'll find here. Forscutt says their bridal line "is simply stunning," and Wendler calls out their undergarments and swimwear.
Forscutt also notes that this brand regularly has amazing sales. At the time of writing, all sale items were an additional 50 percent off. In the past, we've seen $100 dresses marked down to $35, and $70 blouses selling for $25.
3. WRAY
New York City-based WRAY carries sizes XXS-6XL. They might not be the most affordable brand on this list—denim starts at $185 and dresses around $225—but their clothes are "made for the artistic, sculptural, and design-heavy customer," notes Forscutt.
"Think cool patterns, epically good sets, and linen that actually fits," gushes Kat Tijerina, editor at The Mom Edit, who shares that this is one of her personal favorite brands.
Another big seller from WRAY is their selection of knee-high boots "that accommodate women who struggle to find wide-calf boots that fit their body shape," shares Jeanel Alvarado, retail expert at RETAILBOSS. "The boots are made in Italy and feature elastic goring on both sides to provide stretch and ease of movement."
4. Lane Bryant
If you've ever walked through a U.S. shopping mall, we're guessing this brand rings a bell. Lane Bryant has been around since 1904, offering sizes 10-40.
"They've been at this the longest and it shows—broad range of product, impeccable fits, and great design, all of which validates their keen understanding of the plus-size woman," says Kosich.
In fact, Lane Bryant tests all of its pants and jeans "on real plus size women of all incredible shapes and sizes," a spokesperson for the company shared with Best Life.
Kosich adds that Lane Bryant now has many brands within the brand, like Cacique for intimates and LIVI for activewear. And she advises shoppers to watch out for collaborations with designers and influencers, such as Prabal Gurung in 2017 and Girl with Curves in 2018.
The prices are also right, with jeans averaging around $80 (many were on sale for as low as $30 at the time of writing) and cozy sweaters starting at $60.
5. Torrid
Stylist and fashion influencer Leah Wise, the founder of CrashGal Couture, refers to Torrid as "pioneers in the plus-size industry." They offer sizes 10-30 and sell everything from jeans and dresses to bras and shoes.
Torrid keeps their offerings fresh with the latest styles. At the time of writing, there's a Marilyn Monroe-inspired collection available, complete with a flowy, A-line dress (you know the one we're talking about!), faux fur stole, and pin-tucked trouser pants. In addition, a collaboration with Betsey Johnson has all the ruffles, florals, and hard-soft mashups you could want.
Clothing aside, Wise tells Best Life that she's especially partial to this brand because of how philanthropic and supportive of women they are: "I like that they are a very positive influence for the plus-size fashion industry."
6. Yitty
Yitty is a size-inclusive shapewear brand (sizes range from XS to 6X) created for Fabletics by Grammy Award-winning singer LIZZO. At the launch of the collection in early 2022, she told the New York Times, "I'm selling a mentality that 'I can do what I want with my body, wear what I want and feel good while doing it.'"
Since that time, Yitty has begun offering so much more than just shapewear, from bodysuits and bras to underwear and sleepwear. The prices are affordable—$70 for high-waist leggings and shaping shorts—and at the time of writing, they were offering 70 percent off many items.
"I personally love their bralettes and leggings for everything from running to the store to hiking," says Forscutt, adding that their loungewear is some of the softest she's ever felt.
7. SKIMS
Another celebrity-founded shapewear brand, Kim Kardashian's SKIMS is all about body positivity.
"Full-on inclusion in an entire company is super-rare, and [in my opinion], SKIMS is one of the few that actually got it right from the jump and continues to create cool pieces for every body!" shares Tijerina.
Their shapewear comes in sizes XXS to 4X, and they also offer a Fits Everybody line made of "buttery soft, molds-to-your-body fabric that stretches to twice its size," they explain on their website.
But the inclusivity doesn't stop there: Another reason SKIMS is unique is that their shapewear and underwear come in nearly a dozen hues, ensuring all women can find a match for their skin tone.
Though the brand is known for undergarments, it now also sells loungewear, dresses (including the long slip dress that went viral on social media), and menswear.
8. Madewell
If you look at a list of the "best jeans," you're likely to find Madewell, known for their flattering fits, high-quality construction, and range of trendy styles.
"Madewell is great for casual and everyday clothing from denim to dresses," says Wendler. "You will find timeless and easy essentials for work and weekend lifestyles."
Their plus sizes range from 14 to 28 in bottoms and dresses, and 1X to 4X in tops.
"And at a price range from $80 to $130, they are on the moderate to high end for a quality pair of jeans," notes Forscutt. Even better, their denim trade-in program allows you to bring in a pair of used jeans (even if they're not from Madewell) and receive $20 off a new pair.
9. Loud Bodies
Loud Bodies was founded in 2018 by Patricia Luiza Blaj, a Romanian influencer who wanted to create a size-inclusive clothing line that was fashionable, ethically made, and offered fun, trendy pieces.
In an interview with U.K. publication The Breakdown, Blaj explained that all of the brand's clothing is made in-house by her team of six. "All my employees are paid at least twice the minimum wage in our country [and] we offer great working conditions," she said. "Our fabrics are purchased exclusively from providers who have certificates that attest to both the sustainability of the [fibers] and the ethical treatment of the supply chain involved."
For these reasons, Loud Bodies' clothing items "aren't going to be fast fashion with super cheap price tags, but they are made to last and have bright colors, fun patterns, and more that plus-size clothing often lacks," says Ramhold.
The clothing is available in sizes XXS to 10XL (0-42), and they'll do custom orders free of charge. "This applies both to sizing up/down what we currently offer and [customizing] in case you are in between sizing," Loud Bodies explains on their website.
10. Girlfriend Collective
If you're looking for plus-size athleisure, Wendler says Girlfriend Collective is the way to go.
"The Compressive High-Rise Legging is the best, offering comfort and security," she shares. The pants retail for $78, are available in six essential colors and four limited colors, and range from size XXS to 6XL.
Plus-size fashion blogger Carla Kiley recommends sizing up in the compression fabrics. But after trying on a range of the brand's clothing—from several different leggings to a workout dress—she concluded that "the items all felt really high-quality and worth the price point," per an article on her website.
Girlfriend Collective is a top choice for women looking for sustainable fashion, as their clothing is made from recycled plastic water bottles. Wendler also notes their ReGirlfriend Program, "where you can earn a $15 credit toward your next purchase" when you send in a pair of old Girlfriend Collective leggings that will then be recycled into new pants.
11. ModCloth
Online retailer ModCloth makes affordable vintage-inspired clothing, from swing dresses in colorful patterns (starting around $129) to retro polka dot swimsuits (starting at $89). You can even filter by decade while shopping on the site.
"True vintage pieces don't often come in larger sizes and for someone who loves the styles and pieces of the 1950s to the 1990s, ModCloth offers those designs in sizes up to US 28," shares Forscutt.
12. Anthropologie
Tijerina says Anthropologie is "the absolute best retailer for trendier plus-size clothes."
"They officially launched their plus-size collection in 2019. It was an exciting day for all of us plus-size babes who—like me—had been shopping the oversized pieces for years," she shares. "But, to be honest, Anthro's initial launch was pretty disappointing. The clothing wasn't as cool as the straight-size offerings, there were limited pieces, and they were only available online."
"Fast-forward four years and much has improved," she continues. "The clothes are cooler, the brands Anthro carries are much more vast, and it has worked to do a better job of showing what the clothes actually look like on people with bigger bodies."
13. The EveryBody Wrap
Kosich founded this body-positive, shape-diverse, and size-inclusive brand herself, so she admits she's a bit biased. "Seeing a void in the marketplace for clothing that promoted body acceptance, self-confidence, and self-love, I launched The EveryBody Wrap in 2018 to empower women from the inside out," she tells Best Life.
One thing that's interesting about the brand is that it only sells two items—a $169 dress and a $139 swimsuit—and they each only come in three, one-size-fits-all options. The idea is that the wrap design is a "simple dressing system" that "accentuates, balances, and camouflages to showcase your best shape, while the performance fabrics lift, contour, and sculpt so you feel secure," the website explains.
The pieces are machine washable, won't wrinkle, and come in a travel-ready pouch, so they're perfect for packing in your suitcase.
14. Dia & Co.
Dia & Co. is not a brand per se, but Wendler deems it "THE online department store specific to full-figured women online."
Wendler notes that Dia & Co. sells high-end brands including 11 Honoré, DVF, Ganni, Vince, and BAACAL, and their items are available in sizes 10 to 32. "It's women-owned and they curate and partner with brands offering quality," she adds.
Another cool thing about this brand is its Style Boxes: personalized shipments curated by stylists. Options include the "closet makeover box," the "2024 essentials box," and the "business ready box." They also have a "try before you buy" option where you can try up to 10 items before being charged.
15. Gwynnie Bee
Not all clothing rental services are size-inclusive, but Gwynnie Bee offers sizes 0-32. The pricing depends on how many items you'll be renting at a time; monthly subscription plans start at $49 for one item and go up to $199 for 10 items.
"Perks like free shipping, free dry cleaning, and unlimited exchanges make it easy to never wear the same thing twice, especially with exclusive access to custom-designed capsules from A-list designers like Tracy Reese," Kosich says.
