 Skip to content
Style

9 Style Tips for New Moms to Look and Feel Your Best

Just a few tweaks will have you feeling like yourself again.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
July 13, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Juliana LaBianca
July 13, 2024

Becoming a mother is one of the biggest changes many of us experience in a lifetime. No corner of your world goes untouched, from your sleep schedule to your finances to your thought processes to your career. However, one of the biggest adjustments could be your relationship with your new post-pregnancy body.

"In addition to worries about ease of breastfeeding access, comfort for their changing bodies, and maintaining a sense of personal style amidst the demands of motherhood, many new moms also feel self-conscious about postpartum body changes and struggle to find garments that make them feel confident and beautiful," says Brittani Velasquez, founder of ñuñuy Nursing Apparel.

But that doesn't mean it's impossible. To help you feel more like yourself, we asked fashion experts for their best style tips for new moms. It might be time to treat yourself to something new or look at your existing wardrobe with fresh eyes.

RELATED: How to Build a Capsule Wardrobe at Any Age, According to Stylists.

1
Build a base layer.

Cropped image of a woman wearing a black sweater and black jeans against a gray background
ANAHIT GEVORGYAN / iStock

Brenda Cooper, a fashion stylist and an Emmy Award-winning costume designer, has a signature style formula that she calls "silhouette outfits."

"Building your own silhouette outfits that fit and flatter your body and your personal style is a great solution to not just looking fabulous but especially if you are feeling a little more self-conscious than usual," she shares. "It's quick, easy, stylish, flattering, and appropriate for pregnancy, pre-pregnancy, and during pregnancy."

The first piece of her formula is building a base layer. As a busy mom, consider soft, easy-pull-on pieces.

"Think stretch pull-on straight-leg or flared pants or easy-pull-on palazzo pants," suggests Copper. "If you are a skirt girl, try a comfortable stretch pull-on pencil, A-line, or maxi skirt without zippers, embellishments, or a structured waistband."

Team any of those bottoms with a loose A-line tank top or form-fitting but not tight tank top that covers your hips and backside.

If you prefer dresses, try a stretchy tank or short-sleeve option. "I call that your security layer," says Cooper.

The key: Choose a top and bottom in the same color. "This will be super flattering and look very coordinated and harmonious regardless of your current shape or size, I promise," says Cooper. "I recommend wearing your foundational silhouette outfit in the classic darker colors, such as black, navy, olive, beige, grey, or brown, as these are easy to build upon, flattering, and never go out of style."

2
Add a personality piece.

woman in white sweater holding newborn baby
SDI Productions / iStock

Now that you have a simple base, you can kick it up a notch with a second layer.

"These are the garments that you put over your stylish and comfy silhouette," says Cooper. "Garments such as an oversized white shirt, an open-front draped cardigan, an athletic jacket, a duster-style coat, an oversized hoodie, a V-neck sweater, or a denim or leather jacket."

RELATED: Wearing These 5 Colors Can Age You, Stylists Say.

3
Look for garments with adjustable features.

cropped image of a woman wearing black leggings and an oversized denim shirt holding a black clutch while walking outside
iprogressman / iStock

Pieces like dresses with adjustable ties or wraps, button-down shirts, and pants with elastic waistbands can help accommodate a changing body.

"Don't rush the process—give yourself time to understand how your body has changed and find styles that compliment your new shape," says Velasquez.

A tailor can also help make your favorite pre-pregnancy pieces fit your current figure.

4
Opt for empire waists.

woman wearing an empire-waist blue-and-white polka dot dress against a light gray background
Stanislav Tarasov / iStock

Joana Walker, fashion expert and contributor to Margo Paige, considers these an optical trick for post-pregnancy.

"You may feel less comfortable showing off your belly for a few months, but do put on display your natural pair of full breasts on every occasion," she says. "Empire-style tops with an elastic or a band underneath your bust will show off your upper body and flatter your stomach."

Plus, they're comfy on your waist and pelvic area because they flow outward in an A-line shape.

5
Wear V-neck tops.

Happy mother in an orange shirt carrying baby while sitting in restaurant
Morsa Images / iStock

V-neck tops will accentuate your bust, too. But Walker points out that if you're breastfeeding, they "will make nursing more accessible."

A button-down shirt works well, too, and there are so many specially designed nursing tops available today.

RELATED: 7 Clothing Brands That Sell the Best Quality Leggings.

6
Focus on practical style tweaks.

mother feeding infant bottle
Shutterstock / Prostock-studio

These are much more helpful in the grand scheme of your personal style.

"For example, since becoming a mother, I can no longer tolerate the discomfort of a strapless bra, but I still love the look of a sleeveless dress," shares Alexa Alspaugh, founder of The Daily Dress. "Instead of giving up sleeveless dresses altogether, I pivoted and now wear dresses that are bra-friendly, or better yet, have a built-in bra."

7
Lean into certain fabrics.

woman holding baby and cell phone, reach a customer service rep
Shutterstock

Great materials are key to making you feel like a million bucks.

"It is best to avoid thin fabrics and shiny satins that can accentuate bulges that women might feel self-conscious about," says Melanie DiSalvo, textiles and clothing manufacturing expert and founder of Virtue + Vice. "Heavier knit cotton fabrics, especially with stretch, tend to do a better job at creating a more streamlined figure."

RELATED: 9 Comfiest Sandals You Can Walk in All Day, Podiatrists Say.

8
Choose comfy shoes.

woman lacing up fashion sneakers
Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock

These are essential for any mom's lifestyle.

"You'll be doing a lot more running around, so you may have to put the heels aside for a while," says Cooper. "Wear a simple plain sneaker, ankle boot, ballet flat, or flat mule in black, brown, or navy that matches your silhouette."

9
Don't attempt a style overhaul.

Long haired brunette chooses clothes in the wardrobe and holding little baby in arms.
Maria Korneeva / iStock

Finally, style experts say you shouldn't feel like you have to purchase a whole new wardrobe after giving birth.

"Many women think they must completely redefine their personal style after becoming a mother, but I would push back on that," says Alspaugh. "You are still the same person you were before having children, and it's likely that the same colors and silhouettes that brought you joy before becoming a mother will continue to do so."

Juliana LaBianca
Juliana is an experienced features editor and writer. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • mom with son at beach
    mom with son at beach
    Style

    9 Style Tips for New Moms

    You'll feel like yourself again in no time.

  • stylish outdoor living room designed on a wooden deck in the backyard
    stylish outdoor living room designed on a wooden deck in the backyard
    Smarter Living

    12 Amazing Deck Ideas to Upgrade Your Yard

    You'll get year-round use with these expert tips.

  • Group of friends eating and laughing at barbecue party
    Group of friends eating and laughing at barbecue party
    Entertainment

    25 Perfect Songs to Play at Your BBQ

    The best tracks to cook out to.

  • human's hand petting an adorable orange cat who wearing fashion fabric collar and kneading owner body back by front paw.
    human's hand petting an adorable orange cat who wearing fashion fabric collar and kneading owner body back by front paw.
    Smarter Living

    Why Do Cats Make Biscuits?

    Veterinarians weigh in.

  • Young woman takes medication in bed
    Young woman takes medication in bed
    Wellness

    9 Melatonin Side Effects to Watch Out For

    Here's what to know before you try it, doctors say.

  • USPS sign on a building
    USPS sign on a building
    Smarter Living

    USPS Prices Rising Dramatically on Sunday

    Here's how much you'll pay.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.