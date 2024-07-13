9 Style Tips for New Moms to Look and Feel Your Best

Becoming a mother is one of the biggest changes many of us experience in a lifetime. No corner of your world goes untouched, from your sleep schedule to your finances to your thought processes to your career. However, one of the biggest adjustments could be your relationship with your new post-pregnancy body.

"In addition to worries about ease of breastfeeding access, comfort for their changing bodies, and maintaining a sense of personal style amidst the demands of motherhood, many new moms also feel self-conscious about postpartum body changes and struggle to find garments that make them feel confident and beautiful," says Brittani Velasquez, founder of ñuñuy Nursing Apparel.

But that doesn't mean it's impossible. To help you feel more like yourself, we asked fashion experts for their best style tips for new moms. It might be time to treat yourself to something new or look at your existing wardrobe with fresh eyes.

RELATED: How to Build a Capsule Wardrobe at Any Age, According to Stylists.

1 Build a base layer.

Brenda Cooper, a fashion stylist and an Emmy Award-winning costume designer, has a signature style formula that she calls "silhouette outfits."

"Building your own silhouette outfits that fit and flatter your body and your personal style is a great solution to not just looking fabulous but especially if you are feeling a little more self-conscious than usual," she shares. "It's quick, easy, stylish, flattering, and appropriate for pregnancy, pre-pregnancy, and during pregnancy."

The first piece of her formula is building a base layer. As a busy mom, consider soft, easy-pull-on pieces.

"Think stretch pull-on straight-leg or flared pants or easy-pull-on palazzo pants," suggests Copper. "If you are a skirt girl, try a comfortable stretch pull-on pencil, A-line, or maxi skirt without zippers, embellishments, or a structured waistband."

Team any of those bottoms with a loose A-line tank top or form-fitting but not tight tank top that covers your hips and backside.

If you prefer dresses, try a stretchy tank or short-sleeve option. "I call that your security layer," says Cooper.

The key: Choose a top and bottom in the same color. "This will be super flattering and look very coordinated and harmonious regardless of your current shape or size, I promise," says Cooper. "I recommend wearing your foundational silhouette outfit in the classic darker colors, such as black, navy, olive, beige, grey, or brown, as these are easy to build upon, flattering, and never go out of style."

2 Add a personality piece.

Now that you have a simple base, you can kick it up a notch with a second layer.

"These are the garments that you put over your stylish and comfy silhouette," says Cooper. "Garments such as an oversized white shirt, an open-front draped cardigan, an athletic jacket, a duster-style coat, an oversized hoodie, a V-neck sweater, or a denim or leather jacket."

RELATED: Wearing These 5 Colors Can Age You, Stylists Say.

3 Look for garments with adjustable features.

Pieces like dresses with adjustable ties or wraps, button-down shirts, and pants with elastic waistbands can help accommodate a changing body.

"Don't rush the process—give yourself time to understand how your body has changed and find styles that compliment your new shape," says Velasquez.

A tailor can also help make your favorite pre-pregnancy pieces fit your current figure.

4 Opt for empire waists.

Joana Walker, fashion expert and contributor to Margo Paige, considers these an optical trick for post-pregnancy.

"You may feel less comfortable showing off your belly for a few months, but do put on display your natural pair of full breasts on every occasion," she says. "Empire-style tops with an elastic or a band underneath your bust will show off your upper body and flatter your stomach."

Plus, they're comfy on your waist and pelvic area because they flow outward in an A-line shape.

5 Wear V-neck tops.

V-neck tops will accentuate your bust, too. But Walker points out that if you're breastfeeding, they "will make nursing more accessible."

A button-down shirt works well, too, and there are so many specially designed nursing tops available today.

RELATED: 7 Clothing Brands That Sell the Best Quality Leggings.

6 Focus on practical style tweaks.

These are much more helpful in the grand scheme of your personal style.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"For example, since becoming a mother, I can no longer tolerate the discomfort of a strapless bra, but I still love the look of a sleeveless dress," shares Alexa Alspaugh, founder of The Daily Dress. "Instead of giving up sleeveless dresses altogether, I pivoted and now wear dresses that are bra-friendly, or better yet, have a built-in bra."

7 Lean into certain fabrics.

Great materials are key to making you feel like a million bucks.

"It is best to avoid thin fabrics and shiny satins that can accentuate bulges that women might feel self-conscious about," says Melanie DiSalvo, textiles and clothing manufacturing expert and founder of Virtue + Vice. "Heavier knit cotton fabrics, especially with stretch, tend to do a better job at creating a more streamlined figure."

RELATED: 9 Comfiest Sandals You Can Walk in All Day, Podiatrists Say.

8 Choose comfy shoes.

These are essential for any mom's lifestyle.

"You'll be doing a lot more running around, so you may have to put the heels aside for a while," says Cooper. "Wear a simple plain sneaker, ankle boot, ballet flat, or flat mule in black, brown, or navy that matches your silhouette."

9 Don't attempt a style overhaul.

Finally, style experts say you shouldn't feel like you have to purchase a whole new wardrobe after giving birth.

"Many women think they must completely redefine their personal style after becoming a mother, but I would push back on that," says Alspaugh. "You are still the same person you were before having children, and it's likely that the same colors and silhouettes that brought you joy before becoming a mother will continue to do so."