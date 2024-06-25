10 Clothing Items You Need If You're Petite
These expert-approved pieces will flatter your frame rather than overwhelming it.
Ask any stylist about the key to looking put-together and they'll say dressing for your body. That's especially crucial if you're petite: The wrong clothing can drown you in fabric, creating a rather unflattering look. And this is exactly why we consulted stylists to find out the best petite clothing items to add to your wardrobe.
"Finding clothes that fit well, especially on the shoulders and waist, can be a challenge for petite individuals," explains fashion designer Sunica Du. "Many designs cater to average or taller individuals."
Joe Manktelow-Pimm, a style expert and editor of 7Gents, notes that it's not just the standard hemlines that are too long on petite people. The proportions in general tend to be not quite right—with shoulder seams falling in the wrong place, and sleeves hitting below the wrist, for example.
With all that in mind, here are some essential petite-friendly pieces that stylists recommend adding to your wardrobe stat.
1
High-waisted bottoms
As a general rule, high-rise bottoms tend to be more flattering on petite bodies, whether you're wearing jeans, trousers, shorts, or skirts.
"Keeping the silhouette parsed in thirds creates the most flattering outfit proportions, which is a petite woman's magic formula," explains Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "Use high-waisted bottoms as a tool to elongate the body's bottom half to two-thirds, then pair with minimalist base layers up top to maintain its one-third portion."
When styling high-rise pants, experts advise tucking in your tops to enhance the lengthening effect. "If you can incorporate vertical stripes (say, pin tucks) with high-waisted bottoms (like trousers), even better," adds Kosich.
2
Ankle-length skinny jeans
"If you're petite, take advantage of your ability to pull off cropped lengths more easily," says Jasmine Charbonier, the style and travel blogger behind Your Tampa Bestie. She recommends investing in a pair of ankle-length skinny or straight-leg jeans.
Joanna Walker, a Milan-based fashion expert and contributing writer to Margo Paige, explains that "showing a bit of ankle" creates the illusion of height. For something that's fitted yet comfortable, she recommends this affordable pair from Abercrombie & Fitch.
For a polished look, pair your jeans with a low heel or pointy flat and a top that's either cropped right to the waistband or tucked in.
3
Tailored blazer
Charbonier says a tailored blazer is a must in every petite closet. Specifically, she recommends looking for one with slim lapels and unpadded shoulders that won't overwhelm your petite figure.
Anthony Ekren, the owner of Inherit Clothing, explains that a cropped style will help define the waistline. "Then, you can pair it with a slim-fitting top tucked into high-waisted bottoms," he suggests.
Du adds that if you keep the blazer unbuttoned, it helps "create a vertical line down the center of the body."
Another way to visually elongate your torso is with a blazer that features vertical pinstripes, notes Monica Liang, a fashion and style expert and founder of Vain Affair.
4
Perfect-fitting tee
Another must-have clothing item in a petite woman's closet should be a perfectly fitting t-shirt, according to Jennifer Johnson, owner of the clothing resale store True Fashionistas.
"I believe this is a staple because it is a better layering piece for a petite woman versus a button-down, which adds bulk when tucked in," she shares.
Once you find a tee that you love, buy it a few neutral hues that you can mix and match, as well as one or two fun colors. You can layer it under a blazer, wear it tucked in with jeans for a casual look, or even pair it with a patterned skirt for a fun going-out ensemble.
5
Midi dress or skirt
Maxi-length dresses and skirts can be tricky if you're petite—so Amrita Harbajan, a certified image consultant and style blogger, advises going for a midi length instead.
These dresses or skirts, which hit somewhere between right below the knee and the mid-calf, are the perfect length for showing off some cute footwear and flattering your petite frame.
More specifically, Charbonier recommends a wrap dress in a solid color, which is not only timeless and elegant but also cinches the smallest part of your waist.
Walker says this dress from designer Karen Millen is a perfect midi option for petite women, as the v-neck and pleated skirt elongate the body while the belt defines the waist.
Finally, Charbonier suggests styling your midi dresses with nude shoes that match your skin tone, creating the illusion of a longer leg.
6
A-line dress or skirt
A-line dresses and skirts that "nip in at the natural waist before flaring out slightly over the hips and thighs" are also a great choice, says Ekren.
"This shape is incredibly flattering on petite figures, creating an hourglass silhouette," he explains.
Walker suggests pairing a fuller, A-line skirt with "a fitted top, cropped sweater, or jacket."
7
Trench coat
It could be argued that everyone should have a trench coat in their closet, regardless of their body type. This classic piece of outerwear never goes out of style and can be worn in every season for almost any occasion.
If you're petite, though, there are a couple of important considerations. Look for a three-quarter length coat, says Charbonier, which will hit right at the mid-thigh. A standard-length trench coat, which is meant to hit right below the knee, may fall closer to the bottom of your calf and look too bulky on your frame.
Charbonier also strongly recommends seeking out a trench with a belt, which will define and accentuate your waist.
8
Ditsy prints
Stylists agree that petite women should generally avoid large patterns on their clothing. "The bigger the print, the shorter it makes you look," notes Johnson.
Instead, Kosich recommends ditsy prints, which are micro floral designs with a somewhat vintage or retro feel. She advises keeping the overall color palette to two or three hues and ensuring the other pieces in your outfit connect to the colors in the print.
9
Monochrome outfits
"Dressing in a single block of color lengthens and strengthens the silhouette, which is an ideal go-to look for any petite woman," points out Kosich.
She says a stylish way to achieve this look is by mixing different fabrics or textures: "Try pairing dark wash trouser jeans and a navy cable knit turtleneck with a midnight blue herringbone jacket for a cohesive mashup of textural and ombré elements that play off each other."
10
Anything that creates a vertical line
"Vertical lines create an illusion of height, so integrate them wherever and whenever possible," suggests Kosich.
This includes stripes, pleats, princess seams, cable knits, pencil skirts, dresses with slits, and over-the-knee boots.
"Also leverage line-extending tricks like matching shoes to skin tone for a leaner, longer effect and intersecting lines that create points that lengthen [such as] v-necks, pointy-toed shoes, and asymmetrical necklines and hems," Kosich adds.
Remember to visit your tailor
No matter how much of this advice you take on, if a clothing item you love isn't made for petite proportions, you may not feel your best in it.
"Above all, fit precision is key when it comes to petite clothing," says Kosich. "Always consider stretch content for a sharper fit and find a great tailor who can personalize any garment to your body specifications. While size diversity has improved in recent years, petite clothing options are still limited, so rely on standard sizes and let your tailor work his (or her!) magic."
