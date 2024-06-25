 Skip to content
Style

10 Clothing Items You Need If You're Petite

These expert-approved pieces will flatter your frame rather than overwhelming it.

By Dana SchulzRebecca Strong
June 25, 2024
By Dana SchulzRebecca Strong
June 25, 2024
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Ask any stylist about the key to looking put-together and they'll say dressing for your body. That's especially crucial if you're petite: The wrong clothing can drown you in fabric, creating a rather unflattering look. And this is exactly why we consulted stylists to find out the best petite clothing items to add to your wardrobe.

"Finding clothes that fit well, especially on the shoulders and waist, can be a challenge for petite individuals," explains fashion designer Sunica Du. "Many designs cater to average or taller individuals."

Joe Manktelow-Pimm, a style expert and editor of 7Gents, notes that it's not just the standard hemlines that are too long on petite people. The proportions in general tend to be not quite right—with shoulder seams falling in the wrong place, and sleeves hitting below the wrist, for example.

With all that in mind, here are some essential petite-friendly pieces that stylists recommend adding to your wardrobe stat.

RELATED: 5 Colors You Should Never Wear Together, Stylists Say.

1
High-waisted bottoms

A woman wearing orange pants and white tank top sits on a stool next to a houseplant while looking out a window
FreshSplash / iStock

As a general rule, high-rise bottoms tend to be more flattering on petite bodies, whether you're wearing jeans, trousers, shorts, or skirts.

"Keeping the silhouette parsed in thirds creates the most flattering outfit proportions, which is a petite woman's magic formula," explains Elizabeth Kosich, founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "Use high-waisted bottoms as a tool to elongate the body's bottom half to two-thirds, then pair with minimalist base layers up top to maintain its one-third portion."

When styling high-rise pants, experts advise tucking in your tops to enhance the lengthening effect. "If you can incorporate vertical stripes (say, pin tucks) with high-waisted bottoms (like trousers), even better," adds Kosich.

2
Ankle-length skinny jeans

cropped image of a woman wearing jeans and floral mules with an olive green jacket while sitting on outside steps
dramalens / iStock

"If you're petite, take advantage of your ability to pull off cropped lengths more easily," says Jasmine Charbonier, the style and travel blogger behind Your Tampa Bestie. She recommends investing in a pair of ankle-length skinny or straight-leg jeans.

Joanna Walker, a Milan-based fashion expert and contributing writer to Margo Paige, explains that "showing a bit of ankle" creates the illusion of height. For something that's fitted yet comfortable, she recommends this affordable pair from Abercrombie & Fitch.

For a polished look, pair your jeans with a low heel or pointy flat and a top that's either cropped right to the waistband or tucked in.

3
Tailored blazer

Woman wearing a white blouse, black blazer, and jeans leaning against a wall in an office
stockfour / iStock

Charbonier says a tailored blazer is a must in every petite closet. Specifically, she recommends looking for one with slim lapels and unpadded shoulders that won't overwhelm your petite figure.

Anthony Ekren, the owner of Inherit Clothing, explains that a cropped style will help define the waistline. "Then, you can pair it with a slim-fitting top tucked into high-waisted bottoms," he suggests.

Du adds that if you keep the blazer unbuttoned, it helps "create a vertical line down the center of the body."

Another way to visually elongate your torso is with a blazer that features vertical pinstripes, notes Monica Liang, a fashion and style expert and founder of Vain Affair.

RELATED: 6 Must-Have Clothing Items If You're Curvy, Stylists Say.

4
Perfect-fitting tee

woman texting wearing navy linen shirt
Laugesen Mateo / Shutterstock

Another must-have clothing item in a petite woman's closet should be a perfectly fitting t-shirt, according to Jennifer Johnson, owner of the clothing resale store True Fashionistas.

"I believe this is a staple because it is a better layering piece for a petite woman versus a button-down, which adds bulk when tucked in," she shares.

Once you find a tee that you love, buy it a few neutral hues that you can mix and match, as well as one or two fun colors. You can layer it under a blazer, wear it tucked in with jeans for a casual look, or even pair it with a patterned skirt for a fun going-out ensemble.

5
Midi dress or skirt

A mature woman with short blonde hair wearing a brown leather dress and red heels against a light brown background.
NeonShot / iStock

Maxi-length dresses and skirts can be tricky if you're petite—so Amrita Harbajan, a certified image consultant and style blogger, advises going for a midi length instead.

These dresses or skirts, which hit somewhere between right below the knee and the mid-calf, are the perfect length for showing off some cute footwear and flattering your petite frame.

More specifically, Charbonier recommends a wrap dress in a solid color, which is not only timeless and elegant but also cinches the smallest part of your waist.

Walker says this dress from designer Karen Millen is a perfect midi option for petite women, as the v-neck and pleated skirt elongate the body while the belt defines the waist.

Finally, Charbonier suggests styling your midi dresses with nude shoes that match your skin tone, creating the illusion of a longer leg.

6
A-line dress or skirt

confident woman posing in front of a white wall wearing a pleated, teal A-line skirt, white sweater, and brown booties
DMP / iStock

A-line dresses and skirts that "nip in at the natural waist before flaring out slightly over the hips and thighs" are also a great choice, says Ekren.

"This shape is incredibly flattering on petite figures, creating an hourglass silhouette," he explains.

Walker suggests pairing a fuller, A-line skirt with "a fitted top, cropped sweater, or jacket."

RELATED: 10 Timeless Clothing Items That Never Go Out of Style.

7
Trench coat

Back view of a woman wearing a trench coat crossing a city street
Yaroslav Astakhov / iStock

It could be argued that everyone should have a trench coat in their closet, regardless of their body type. This classic piece of outerwear never goes out of style and can be worn in every season for almost any occasion.

If you're petite, though, there are a couple of important considerations. Look for a three-quarter length coat, says Charbonier, which will hit right at the mid-thigh. A standard-length trench coat, which is meant to hit right below the knee, may fall closer to the bottom of your calf and look too bulky on your frame.

Charbonier also strongly recommends seeking out a trench with a belt, which will define and accentuate your waist.

8
Ditsy prints

Side view of a young woman wearing a backless green dress and a straw hat, holding purple tulips, against a pink background
CoffeeAndMilk / iStock

Stylists agree that petite women should generally avoid large patterns on their clothing. "The bigger the print, the shorter it makes you look," notes Johnson.

Instead, Kosich recommends ditsy prints, which are micro floral designs with a somewhat vintage or retro feel. She advises keeping the overall color palette to two or three hues and ensuring the other pieces in your outfit connect to the colors in the print.

9
Monochrome outfits

closeup of a woman from her knees down, wearing a long dark gray coat, black pants, black ankle boots, carrying a large black leather purse
Victoria Fox / Shutterstock

"Dressing in a single block of color lengthens and strengthens the silhouette, which is an ideal go-to look for any petite woman," points out Kosich.

She says a stylish way to achieve this look is by mixing different fabrics or textures: "Try pairing dark wash trouser jeans and a navy cable knit turtleneck with a midnight blue herringbone jacket for a cohesive mashup of textural and ombré elements that play off each other."

RELATED: 10 Best Places to Buy Jeans for Women, Stylists Say.

10
Anything that creates a vertical line

woman wearing striped shirt with pants
MixMedia / iStock

"Vertical lines create an illusion of height, so integrate them wherever and whenever possible," suggests Kosich.

This includes stripes, pleats, princess seams, cable knits, pencil skirts, dresses with slits, and over-the-knee boots.

"Also leverage line-extending tricks like matching shoes to skin tone for a leaner, longer effect and intersecting lines that create points that lengthen [such as] v-necks, pointy-toed shoes, and asymmetrical necklines and hems," Kosich adds.

Remember to visit your tailor

Woman wearing a navy blue dress getting the garment tailored by another female
jacoblund / iStock

No matter how much of this advice you take on, if a clothing item you love isn't made for petite proportions, you may not feel your best in it.

"Above all, fit precision is key when it comes to petite clothing," says Kosich. "Always consider stretch content for a sharper fit and find a great tailor who can personalize any garment to your body specifications. While size diversity has improved in recent years, petite clothing options are still limited, so rely on standard sizes and let your tailor work his (or her!) magic."

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

Dana Schulz
Dana Schulz is the Deputy Lifestyle Editor at Best Life. She was previously the managing editor of 6sqft, where she oversaw all content related to real estate, apartment living, and the best local things to do. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • young woman walks in Saint-Petersburg; she's smiling and posing near a railing wearing a blue and white striped blouse and a blue skirt
    young woman walks in Saint-Petersburg; she's smiling and posing near a railing wearing a blue and white striped blouse and a blue skirt
    Style

    10 Clothing Items You Need If You're Petite

    These pieces won't overwhelm your frame.

  • Forrest Gump on bench
    Forrest Gump on bench
    Entertainment

    Movie Quotes Every '90s Kid Knows by Heart

    "I'll never let go, Jack."

  • Man and woman on a plane pointing out the window
    Man and woman on a plane pointing out the window
    Travel

    7 Most Scenic Flight Routes You Can Take

    You're gonna want a window seat for these trips.

  • toy animals representing the chinese zodiac
    toy animals representing the chinese zodiac
    Smarter Living

    What Is My Chinese Zodiac Sign?

    And what it means, according to the experts.

  • portrait of a happy, laughing woman taking a selfie while outside on a city street wearing oversized sunglasses
    portrait of a happy, laughing woman taking a selfie while outside on a city street wearing oversized sunglasses
    Style

    The Best Sunglasses for Every Face Shape

    They'll overhaul your entire look.

  • Screenshots of the nyt's Strands game
    Screenshots of the nyt's Strands game
    Smarter Living

    How to Play (And Win!) NYT's Strands

    It's easier than it looks.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.