Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

TV
Expert-Based

This content includes information from experts in their field and is fact-checked to ensure accuracy.

Our team of editors strives to be objective, unbiased, and honest.

We are committed to bringing you researched, expert-driven content to help you make more informed decisions as it pertains to all aspects of your daily life. We constantly strive to provide you with the best information possible.

18 Best Background Noise TV Shows to Work To

These unobtrusive shows will fill the silence but keep you productive.

Sex and the City
Warner Bros./HBO Enterprises
By Sage Young,
Sage Young
Deputy Entertainment Editor
Sage Young is the Deputy Entertainment Editor at Best Life, expanding and honing our coverage in this vertical by managing a team of industry-obsessed writers. Previously, she was an Associate TV Editor and later the Movies Editor at Bustle, and she has written for uDiscover Music, NBC News THINK, Entertainment Weekly, Refinery 29, Hello Giggles, InStyle, Vice, House Beautiful, Hollywood.com, and other publications. Sage also has a 10-year background in development and event planning for non-profit organizations and has produced several all-star theater benefits. As a pop culture trivia host, she's emceed events for Penguin Random House and New York Comic Con and can occasionally be found moderating convention panels with celebrity guests. Her fannish essays have been published in several Outside In compilations and she considers herself a semi-professional podcast guest. Sage has experience writing and editing all facets of entertainment and entertainment news, but at Best Life, focuses largely on nostalgic TV and movie content, celebrity news, and making the latest viral hot topic accessible to our readers. She hails from Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Lia Beck
Lia Beck
Freelance writer
Lia Beck is a freelance writer, who has been working in media for over 10 years. She is the former celebrity news editor at Bustle, and has since leaving that role freelanced for a variety of publications including Best Life, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29, People, Entertainment Weekly, and more. Lia has written primarily about entertainment and lifestyle topics, and has a particular interest in movies, reality TV, and fashion. Her published pieces include everything from essays to interviews to listicles. Aside from the writing she does for online publications, she enjoys writing personal essays. Originally from Richmond, Virginia, she lives in New York City with her husband, dog, and baby son.
See Full Bio
Follow:
Aug 20, 2024

Following the pandemic, many jobs that previously required employees to commute to an office became remote, and some have either stayed that way or now offer a hybrid schedule. If you're one of those people who's lucky enough to still be working from home, there’s a chance you’re looking for something to break up the monotony of your day. When you work in an office, there are friends to chat with, meetings to attend, and annoying coworkers to talk to you even when you clearly have your headphones on. At home, you don’t have any of that, but you do have access to TV shows that are great for background noise.

Sometimes, you need to feel like there’s more going on besides the computer screen in front of you, but you don't want to get sucked into an intricate narrative that requires your full attention. So, we've picked out 18 shows that provide excellent background noise and are easy to work to. Some of them will be a good fit because of their familiarity. Some of them are soothing. Some of them will inspire you to Google “cookies vs. biscuits”—that’s a built-in little break for your working mind right there. From reality shows to sitcoms to dramedies, here are the background noise TV shows that will make your day go by faster.

RELATED: The 21 Best TV Shows to Fall Asleep To.

​​​1. black-ish​​​

Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross in black-ishDisney–ABC Domestic Television

black-ish is a sitcom, which means episodes are only about 22 minutes long and they all have a similar structure—perfect for popping in now and then while you work.

In this series, you can expect an upper-middle-class Black family headed by Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson dealing with issues in their daily life, all through a comedic lens, of course. And if you get hooked on the black-ish universe, you can try the spinoffs grown-ish (about their oldest daughter's college experience) and mixed-ish (a prequel about Ross' character growing up in the '80s).

Stream on Hulu and Disney+.

2. Chopped

Two chef contestants compete in an episode of ChoppedFood Network

The long-running Food Network series Chopped involves four chefs competing to see who can make the best dishes using a basket of mismatched ingredients. The majority of each episode consists of the chefs cooking and talking about what they’re making. It won't take much focus away from your other tasks to be repulsed by someone putting cake icing into a salad dressing.

Stream on Max, Discovery+, and more.

3. The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

James Avery and Will Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-AirWarner Bros. Television

Will Smith stars as a teen who moves from Philadelphia to live with his wealthy family in Los Angeles. You can expect Will to argue with his uncle Phil (James Avery), as well as antics from his rich kid cousins Ashley (Tatyana Ali), Hilary (Karyn Parsons), and Carlton (Alfonso Ribeiro), plus plenty of '90s nostalgia and some pretty famous guest stars.

Stream on Hulu and Max.

4. Fixer Upper

Joanna and Chip Gaines in Fixer UpperHGTV

The reality series Fixer Upper is about home renovation, and each episode follows the same pattern: Couple Chip and Joanna Gaines show a family different homes on the market, the family chooses one and sees the plans for renovation, and the updated house is revealed at the end.

It’s easy to just let it play and then check in at key points. Plus, Joanna loves a calm, neutral color palette in her interior design, making the show relaxing too.

Stream on Max and Discovery+.

5. Friends

Still from Friends showWarner Bros. Television

Anyone who has seen a lot of Friends reruns already knows that it's peak watching-but-not-watching TV. It's familiar and soothing hanging out with this group of friends in New York City (Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and David Schwimmer) as they cope with issues in their dating lives, at their jobs, and in their relationships with each other.

Most of the action takes place in their apartments or at their favorite coffee shop, so there’s really not too much to keep up with here.

Stream on Max.

RELATED: The 25 Most Iconic TV Quotes of the ‘90s.

6. Gilmore Girls

Still from Gilmore GirlsWarner Bros. Television

Gilmore Girls centers on a mother, Lorelai (Lauren Graham), and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), living in a small town in Connecticut and dealing with family, school, and dating drama. Especially if you’ve watched the series before, Gilmore Girls makes for gentle, if extremely verbal, background noise, but it’s also not hard to jump in as a new viewer. Just let the one-liners wash over you.

Stream on Netflix.

7. Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in Grace and FrankieNetflix

The premise of Grace and Frankie is that two women, Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), bond after their husbands, Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston), leave them for each other. The series shows the hijinks they get into as newly single women and explores their relationships with their kids. It’s a funny, comforting show with some hilarious performances.

Stream on Netflix.

8. The Great British Baking Show

Mel Giedroyc, Paul Hollywood, Mary Berry and Nadiya Hussain in Great British Baking ShowBBC Studios

Another one of the great background noise TV shows, this one is known as The Great British Bake Off in the UK. Wherever you're watching and whatever it's called, the competition show has amateur bakers from all walks of life facing off as they create increasingly difficult cookies, pastries, breads, and more. But, rather than being snarky and ultra-competitive, all the contestants are super nice to each other.

It’s an extremely calming show, and it also follows a formula: In every hour, there are three bakes, three judgments, and one person sent home. So if you can't give it your full attention, it's OK.

Stream on Netflix.

RELATED: 22 TV Plot Twists That Completely Blew Our Minds.

9. House Hunters and House Hunters International

A House Hunters couple looking at their renovation plansHGTV

HGTV is a great resource for background noise TV shows. See also: House Hunters, which packs about 10 minutes worth of actual content into every 22-minute episode. A person, couple, or family looking for a new home tours three options and then chooses one. That’s it. That’s the show. And you don’t have to worry about missing anything because footage you watched only moments ago is summarized over and over again. It's addicting.

Stream on Max.

10. The Office

The OfficeImage via NBCUniversal Television Distribution

The Office fans are known for re-watching the workplace comedy over and over again on streaming. And if you fit into that category, it’s great for background noise simply because you already know what happens. But even newbies will find the beloved series starring Steve Carell as the bumbling boss of a paper company staffed by plenty more colorful characters easy to follow—and totally hilarious.

Stream on Peacock.

11. Planet Earth

Mountain still from Planet EarthBBC

This iconic nature series is as gorgeous as it is basic. Are stories told through dramatic narration? Sure. Are the intricacies of our planet's ecosystems explained in detail? Yes. Is the footage beautiful? Absolutely. But, still, the main appeal of Planet Earth is all the time you'll spend with cute, gross, and terrifyingly powerful animals.

Stream on Max, AMC+, and more.

12. Project Runway

Project RunwayBuena Vista Television/Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Project Runway is a series in which fashion designers compete against each other, designing a new outfit during each episode based on a particular challenge. At the end, the final few contestants go head-to-head in a full fashion show that decides the winner.

To watch this show while working, listen for the design challenge, tune out for the middle portion of the episode, and then pay attention again for the runway show and designer elimination.

Stream on Peacock.

RELATED: The 30 Best TV Series Finales of All Time.

13. Sex and the City

Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall, and Cynthia Nixon in Sex and the CityHBO

Sex and the City episodes are short, and they all revolve around writer Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) exploring something new about dating or friendships for her newspaper column and hanging out with her similarly single friends Charlotte (Kristin Davis), Samantha (Kim Cattrall), and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon). The only element of this groundbreaking show that might distract you from your work is when you realize how many times you’ve heard the catchy theme song play in a day.

Stream on Max and Netflix.

14. Bob's Burgers

Still from Bob's BurgersFox

The jokes do come fast and furiously on Bob's Burgers, so while that does mean that it can pay to pay attention, it also means that if you miss one laugh, you'll probably catch the next three.

The long-running animated series about a family who operates a struggling burger joint in a fictional beach town is also soothing comfort TV, offering plenty of running jokes, recurring guest characters, and surprisingly sweet moments among the Belchers and their neighbors. There's a movie, too!

Stream on Hulu.

15. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

stabler and benson in law and order special victims unitNBC

The spinoff of the original Law & Order that went on to eclipse it is perhaps the background noise show of our times for several reasons: Firstly, it's always on. Even if you don't have access to your streaming apps, you can almost certainly find it in syndication somewhere on cable, no matter the time of day.

Secondly, it consists of 25 seasons and counting of investigations into especially heinous crimes, as well as the court cases that follow. And finally, it rarely deviates from its trusty, reliable structure, meaning that you never have to work that hard to keep up with Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Co.

Stream on Peacock and Hulu.

16. Dirty Jobs

Still from Dirty Jobs; a man is holding an iguana

Discovery Channel

As previously mentioned, reality shows that aren't serialized (like a Housewives franchise, for example) are great to work to, because each episode follows the same format and you don't have to retain much information. If you like to be grossed out vicariously, check out Discovery Channel's Dirty Jobs, which features host Mike Rowe shadowing people with some of the ickiest, most intense careers on the planet.

Stream on Max and Discovery+.

17. Suits

Meghan Markle on "Suits"USA Network

The Suits-aissance took off whenever the USA procedural hit Netflix, once again proving that audiences in the streaming age still crave shows with longer and more seasons, so they can get to know the characters over time. The legal series is most famous for introducing a young actor named Meghan Markle to the world, but there are also tons of cases and workplace relationship drama to dig into.

Stream on Netflix and Peacock.

18. Emily in Paris

Lily Collins in Emily in ParisNetflix

There's certainly no PhD necessary to enjoy Emily in Paris, Netflix's frothy rom-com about an American woman who moves to Paris to work at a French marketing firm. It's filmed on location in the City of Lights, features some creative (and sometimes questionable) fashion, and focuses largely on Emily's (Lily Collins) relationships with a series of hunky love interests. It's pure candy floss.

Stream on Netflix.

This story has been updated to include additional entries, fact-checking, and copy-editing.

The Latest

Celebrity Family Feud

Steve Harvey Hilariously Stumped on 'Family Feud'

‘Alien’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best
Movie guide

Ranking of 'Alien' Movies: From Worst to Best!

The Perfect Couple
Net Gains

10 Netflix Shows and Movies Coming in September

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001)
Cult Classics

20 Best Cult Classic Movies

© Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.