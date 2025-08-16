Probiotic Sodas Like Olipop and Poppi Might Not Be as Healthy as You Think, Doctors Say

It’s no secret that regularly drinking soda can send an otherwise healthy diet into a tailspin. That’s because your average can of soda contains about 12 teaspoons of high-fructose corn syrup or sugar, close to the recommended daily maximum. Excessive consumption can lead to health problems, including Type 2 diabetes, obesity, heart disease, kidney disease, tooth decay, and more. Aware of this, many health-conscious consumers believe they’ve found a healthier alternative in lower sugar, probiotic sodas like Olipop and Poppi.

However, experts say that these popular probiotic sodas might not be as healthy as you think—and they certainly can’t replace a healthy, well-balanced diet and lifestyle.

Gastroenterologist Kirtan Chauhan, MD, recently took to TikTok to discuss the pros and cons of drinking probiotic sodas. He says that while they’re certainly “better than [regular] soda,” they’re not a “game changer for health—especially if you don’t combine it with some other healthy habits.”

Chauhan acknowledges that consuming probiotic and prebiotic fibers can help you build a healthier gut. “Probiotics are good bacteria found in your body, and they’re found in stuff like yogurt, kimchi, and of course, kombucha. Prebiotics act as food for the probiotics, and they contribute to a healthy, balanced gut,” he explains.

He adds that these soda alternatives contain apple cider vinegar and inulin, both of which act as prebiotics. However, the gastroenterologist also warns that probiotic drinks typically contain very little of the fiber your body needs to make an impact.

“The average American only eats about 16 grams of fiber per day,” he says. Probiotic sodas contain about 2 grams of fiber per can. “It’s not amazing, but it’s better than nothing,” the doctor adds.

Chauhan says there’s another reason that the processed fibers found in these sodas fall short of their marketing claims: “They only have limited benefits because, since they’re processed, they get fermented faster than fiber from whole foods. And they stop short of reaching the microbes in the gut.”

While the added sugar content in probiotic sodas is lower than in traditional sodas, you can still expect an average of five grams per can. Justin Richard, a TikTok reviewer with insulin resistance, recently used a glucose monitor to track how one can of orange-flavored Poppi soda impacted his blood sugar. He saw a meaningful spike on his charts that led him to conclude: “I don’t think this product is good for my blood sugar.”

“You can see there is an elevation,” Richard said, noting that his blood sugar increased by 13 mg/dL about an hour after drinking the beverage. “This is likely due to the added sugar in this soft drink. They also mention on their label that this product is infused with apple cider vinegar. If that is the case, there is definitely not enough in here to offset the amount of sugar in this product. Also, the two grams of soluble fiber in here may not make much of a difference with regard to my gut health,” he says.

According to BJC Health, it’s important to emphasize a well-rounded diet, rather than looking for quick fixes. “Adding prebiotic sodas to your daily food and beverage intake won’t fix a diet consisting of sugar, oils, fat and processed foods. Instead, you should eat more fiber, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, nuts, seeds, proteins and healthy fats,” their experts write.

They recommend eating a range of prebiotic foods that contain no added sugar, such as whole grains, herbs, spices and seasonings like garlic and onions, as well as fruits and vegetables, “including leafy greens, sweet potatoes, eggplant, artichokes, tomatoes, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, butternut squash and cauliflower.” Great dietary sources of probiotics include kimchi, sauerkraut, miso, pickles, yogurt, kefir, and more.

So, if you typically drink plenty of soda and you’re looking to break the habit, Olipop and Poppi could make a healthier alternative in moderation. However, you’ll reap the best health benefits by sticking with sugar-free beverages such as water, coffee, and unsweetened tea while getting your prebiotics and probiotics from other food sources.