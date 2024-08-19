‘Alien’ Movies Ranked From Worst to Best

This weekend, audiences didn’t, to quote Ripley, “stay away from her,” as Alien: Romulus, the horror/sci-fi sequel/prequel, roared to a $40M+ opening in North America alone. Set directly after the first Alien and before the second, Fede Álvarez’s hit channels the visuals of the originals while featuring a cast of up-and-comers, inducing Civil War star Cailee Spaeny. So what better time to look back at the whole franchise and see which is best. We took the critics’ score and the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and averaged them out to find the worst and best Alien franchise film. Read on to see which takes #1.
9. Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007)
Fox
Critics: 12%
Audience: 30%
Average: 21%
Coming in dead last is this cynical cash-in, in which the dreadlocked Predator faces off against the Aliens in a non-canonical sequel to a spinoff. “The world's most illogical and boring action-horror grudge-match between two dull trademarked franchise monsters is back on,” wrote the Guardian in one of the nicer reviews. “Aliens vs. Predator - Requiem is literally shrouded in darkness, and the only explicable reason for this pitch-black visual schema is that the filmmakers understood it was better if no one could see the **** they were shooting,” said Slant.
8. Alien vs. Predator (2004)
Fox
Critics: 22%
Audience: 39%
Average: 30.5%
7. Alien Resurrection (1997)
Fox
Critics: 55%
Audience: 39%
Average: 47%
6. Alien 3 (1992)
Fox
Critics: 44%
Audience: 46%
Average: 45%
5. Alien: Covenant (2017)
Fox
Critics: 65%
Audience: 55%
Average: 60%
4. Prometheus (2012)
Fox
Critics: 73%
Audience: 68%
Average: 70.5%
3. Alien: Romulus (2024)
Fox
Critics: 81%
Audience (as of Sunday, August 18th, opening weekend): 86%
Average: 83.5%
Summing it up nicely: “Alien: Romulus is a nuts-and-bolts action-adventure horror story with boos and splatter. It doesn’t have much on its mind but it has some good jump scares along with a disappointingly bland heroine, a sympathetic android and the usual collection of disposable characters who are unduly killed by slavering, rampaging extraterrestrials,” said the reviewer in the New York Times.
2. Alien (1979)
Fox
Critics: 93%
Audience: 94%
Average: 93.5%
Aliens (1986)
Fox
Critics: 94%
Audience: 94%
Average: 94%