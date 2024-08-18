20 Best Cult Classic Movies Everyone Should See

You never quite know when a movie might become a beloved cult classic—many of the following films were not runaway successes when they first came out, but have since cemented their place in cinema history. Comedy, science fiction, romance, and fantasy all feature heavily in this collection, which includes a movie where an actor made Mel Brooks laugh so hard the director lost money from ruined takes. Can you guess which one? Read on to find out!

RELATED: 20 Unforgettable Moments from Iconic Classic Films

The Big Lebowski (1998) Gramercy Pictures Starring Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, and Julianne Moore, this Coen Brothers’ movie is known for its quirky characters and funny dream sequences, not to mention the brilliant dialogue. “I’m so happy to be in that movie,” Bridges told The Hollywood Reporter . “I pretty much dug it all, man. There’s an aspect of the Dude I aspired to — he’s authentic, isn’t he? He’s who he is, and that’s about it. He’s a lovely cat.”

The Princess Bride (1987) 20th Century Fox Starring Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, and Mandy Patinkin, The Princess Bride is full of quotable quotes and pure magic. This fantasy adventure is beloved by movie buffs for good reason. "I loved that it was about true love and that she would never give up and nor would Westley," Wright told Entertainment Weekly . "You always dream about as a little girl but I never stopped dreaming about that."

Repo Man (1984) Universal Pictures Emilio Estevez, Harry Dean Stanton, and Tracey Walter star in Repo Man, a movie that deserves its cult classic status. “The day I auditioned for The Breakfast Club I went on a Taco Bell commercial audition as well. I was just happy for any callback. I also auditioned for 16 Candles and really believed I nailed it, but they told me I didn’t get the part and I needed to go audition for Repo Man,” Estevez told Boise State Public Radio .

Withnail and I (1987) Handmade Films Richard E. Grant, Paul McGann, and Richard Griffiths star in this comedy drama is known for its sharp wit and memorable dialogue. Withnail and I is still deservedly considered one of the most quotable comedies ever written.

Clerks (1994) Miramax Films Starring Brian O'Halloran, Jeff Anderson, and Jason Mewes, this cult Kevin Smith movie is perfectly representative of the slacker 90s genre. “I worked in six convenience stores in New Jersey from 1989 to 1993, which is where Clerks came from,” Smith told The Guardian . “It was an appealing, easy job, like being a bartender: it puts you nominally in charge and people have to socialize with you.”

Harold and Maude (1971) Paramount Pictures Starring Bud Cort, Ruth Gordon, and Vivian Pickles, this love story still has a devoted following. “The film was written for L.A., but none of us felt that the ambience was right,” producer Charles Mulvehill told Variety. “So we found an estate in Hillsborough instead. Hal wanted to be away from the studio, and he didn’t want people showing up at the set all the time.”

The Cable Guy (1996 Sony Pictures Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick, and Leslie Mann star in this dark comedy directed by Ben Stiller. Carrey gives a typically unhinged performance as a demented cable installer in this cult movie.

The Goonies (1985) Warner Bros. Pictures The ultimate 80s classic coming-of age story, The Goonies is still beloved by movie buffs. Sean Astin, Josh Brolin, Ke Huy Quan, and Jeff Cohen are magical in their roles as friends looking for pirate treasure.

Ghostbusters (1984) Columbia Pictures Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis give career-cementing turns in this supernatural comedy. Murray is his typical sardonic best in this classic 80s movie.

Beetlejuice (1988) Warner Bros. Pictures Starring Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Geena Davis, this wonderfully weird movie put Ryder on the map. A Tim Burton classic that still stands up today, with Keaton giving an iconic performance as the titular character.

The Adventures of Baron Munchausen (1988) Allied Filmmakers Starring John Neville, Eric Idle, and Sarah Polley, this Terry Gilliam’s film is imaginative and whimsical. A classic fantasy adventure rightfully beloved by movie buffs.

Ferris Bueller's Day Off (1986) Paramount Pictures Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck, and Mia Sara star in this funny, unique high school comedy directed by—who else?—John Hughes. “He was not easygoing in some ways,” Broderick told The Hollywood Reporter . “He was nervous it wouldn’t come out right.”

Labyrinth (1986) Tri-Star Pictures Starring David Bowie, Jennifer Connelly, and Toby Froud, Labyrinth is one of the most beloved fantasy movies ever made. It’s hard to pinpoint what makes this film so iconic but Bowie’s performance elevated the Jim Henson classic.

Spaceballs (1987) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Mel Brooks, Bill Pullman, John Candy, and Rick Moranis send up movies like Star Wars in this hilariously offbeat science fiction parody. “Rick was hysterically funny in the role,” Brooks says . “He cost me a lot of money because I ruined so many takes he was in by helplessly breaking into loud laughter.”

A Christmas Story (1983) Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Peter Billingsley, Melinda Dillon, and Darren McGavin star in the ultimate holiday movie. Christmas just wouldn’t be the same without watching this nostalgic, heartwarming comedy.

The Royal Tenenbaums (2001) Buena Vista Pictures Starring Gene Hackman, Anjelica Huston, and Gwyneth Paltrow, The Royal Tenenbaums is Wes Anderson at his quirky and wonderful best.

Rushmore (1998) Buena Vista Pictures Another Wes Anderson delight, Jason Schwartzman, Bill Murray, and Olivia Williams light up the screen in this coming-of-age comedy. Funny, unique, and endlessly rewatchable.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988) Toho Starring Noriko Hidaka, Chika Sakamoto, and Shigesato Itoi, this Hayao Miyazaki classic is beloved for its charm and gentle storytelling. My Neighbor Totoro is easily one of the best animated films ever made.

The Birdcage (1996) United Artists Robin Williams, Nathan Lane, and Gene Hackman are perfectly cast in this very, very funny movie about a gay cabaret owner pretending to be straight for the sake of his son. The movie is not witty but full of heart and pathos.