According to some financial experts, in order to retire comfortably in the United States, a person needs to have about $1 million dollars in savings. And while of course that figure can vary from state to state, no matter where you live, saving $1 million is just not an achievable goal for many U.S. adults. That's why the wealth planning experts at GOBankingRates took it upon themselves to paint a more realistic picture of retirement. Starting with a nest egg of $500,000, the site analyzed the spending data—including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care—for people ages 65 and older in all 50 states. Read on to discover how long $500,00 in retirement money will last in your state.

1 Alabama

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 7 months, and 25 days

2 Alaska

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 1 month, and 27 days

3 Arizona

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 3 months, and 4 days

4 Arkansas

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 9months, and 18 days

5 California

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 3 months and 19 days

6 Colorado

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 11 months, and 19 days

7 Connecticut

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 5 months, and 12 days

8 Delaware

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 7 months, and 24 days

9 Florida

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months, and 29 days

10 Georgia

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 7 months, and 3 days

11 Hawaii

How long $500,000 will last: 5 years, 2 months, and 24 days

12 Idaho

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years and 25 days

13 Illinois

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 11 months, and 8 days

14 Indiana

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 6 months, and 26 days

15 Iowa

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 4months and 18 days

16 Kansas

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 11 months, and 20 days

17 Kentucky

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month, and 5 days

18 Louisiana

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month, and 23 days

19 Maine

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 11 months, and 11 days

20 Maryland

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 2 months, and 2 days

21 Massachusetts

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 11 months, and 31 days

22 Michigan

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 5 months, and 20 days

23 Minnesota

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 3 months, and 26 days

24 Mississippi

How long $500,000 will last: 12 years, 3 months and 18 days

25 Missouri

How long $500,000 will last: $725,261

26 Montana

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 5 months, and 16 days

27 Nebraska

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 2 months, and 6 days

28 Nevada

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 6 months, and 19 days

29 New Hampshire

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 7 months, and 2 days

30 New Jersey

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 10 months, and 23 days

31 New Mexico

How long $500,000 will last:11 years, 7 months, and 21 days

32 New York

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 1 month, and 1 day

33 North Carolina

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months, and 26 days

34 North Dakota

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months, and 7 days

35 Ohio

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 3 months, and 8 days

36 Oklahoma

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 11 months, and 1 day

37 Oregon

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 9 months, and 7 days

38 Pennsylvania

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 11 months, and 26 days

39 Rhode Island

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 8 months, and 8 days

40 South Carolina

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 10 months, and 2 days

41 South Dakota

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months, and 29 days

42 Tennessee

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 7 months, and 3 days

43 Texas

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 3 months, and 19 days

44 Utah

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 7 months, and 13 days

45 Vermont

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 11 months, and 4 days

46 Virginia

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 2 months, and 28 days

47 Washington

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 2 months, and 13 days

48 West Virginia

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 2 months, and 17 days

49 Wisconsin

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months, and 26 days

50 Wyoming

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years and 7 days

