Smarter Living

This Is How Long Your Retirement Money Will Last in Your State, Data Shows

Here's how long $500,000 in savings will last in your state.

By Paul Thompson
June 8, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
June 8, 2021

According to some financial experts, in order to retire comfortably in the United States, a person needs to have about $1 million dollars in savings. And while of course that figure can vary from state to state, no matter where you live, saving $1 million is just not an achievable goal for many U.S. adults. That's why the wealth planning experts at GOBankingRates took it upon themselves to paint a more realistic picture of retirement. Starting with a nest egg of $500,000, the site analyzed the spending data—including groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care—for people ages 65 and older in all 50 states. Read on to discover how long $500,00 in retirement money will last in your state.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money You Need to Retire in Your State, According to Data.

1
Alabama

Drone Aerial View of Downtown Mobile Alabama AL Skyline
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 7 months, and 25 days

2
Alaska

photo taken by a drone of the downtown area of Sitka, Alaska
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 1 month, and 27 days

3
Arizona

cityscape photo of downtown Scottsdale, Arizona at night
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 3 months, and 4 days

4
Arkansas

Hot Springs, Arkansas, USA town skyline from above at dawn.
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 9months, and 18 days

5
California

cityscape photo of Riverside, California at sunset
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 3 months and 19 days

RELATED: This Is the Best State to Retire to in America.

6
Colorado

Denver Colorado skyscrapers snowy Longs Peak Rocky Mountains summer
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 11 months, and 19 days

7
Connecticut

fairfield ave, a street in downtown bridgeport, connecticut
Wendell Guy / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 5 months, and 12 days

8
Delaware

the Christina River and Brandywine Creek in downtown Wilmington, Delaware
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 7 months, and 24 days

9
Florida

boat in water, cape coral, florida, canal, palm trees
mginley / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months, and 29 days

RELATED: This Is the Average Retirement Age in Your State, According to Data.

10
Georgia

historic district, savannah, Georgia, skyline
f11photo / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 7 months, and 3 days

11
Hawaii

An aerial photo of Waikiki Beach and downtown Honolulu, Hawaii with Diamond Head in the background
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 5 years, 2 months, and 24 days

12
Idaho

beautiful overview of the lake and city of coeur d' alene
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years and 25 days

13
Illinois

the naperville illinois riverwalk
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 11 months, and 8 days

14
Indiana

cityscape photo of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 6 months, and 26 days

15
Iowa

rural iowa, hot air balloon
Michael Rolands / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 4months and 18 days

16
Kansas

springtime view in downtown Topeka, Kansas, USA
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 11 months, and 20 days

17
Kentucky

frankfort kentucky state capitol buildings
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month, and 5 days

18
Louisiana

cityscape photos of bars and restaurants on Bourbon Street in New Orleans, Louisiana at twilight
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 1 month, and 23 days

19
Maine

tall buildings and houses in downtown Portland, Maine at dusk
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 11 months, and 11 days

20
Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 2 months, and 2 days

21
Massachusetts

Autumn fog in the village of Tyringham in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 11 months, and 31 days

22
Michigan

detroit skyline
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 5 months, and 20 days

23
Minnesota

Minnesota
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 3 months, and 26 days

24
Mississippi

cityscape photos of a traffic on a street next to the Biloxi Lighthouse in Biloxi, Mississippi at night
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 12 years, 3 months and 18 days

25
Missouri

Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: $725,261

26
Montana

billings montana
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 5 months, and 16 days

27
Nebraska

Downtown Omaha Nebraska Drone Photo
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 2 months, and 6 days

28
Nevada

hotels and casinos in las vegas, nevada
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 6 months, and 19 days

29
New Hampshire

Lake Sunapee is located within Sullivan County and Merrimack County in western New Hampshire, the United States. It is the fifth-largest lake located entirely in New Hampshire.
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 7 months, and 2 days

30
New Jersey

Aerial view of Edgewater and Fairview, New Jersey
Thierry GRUN – Aero / Alamy

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 10 months, and 23 days

31
New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA streets at dusk.
iStock

How long $500,000 will last:11 years, 7 months, and 21 days

32
New York

Poughkeepsie, New York skyline
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 1 month, and 1 day

33
North Carolina

North Carolina
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months, and 26 days

34
North Dakota

cityscape photo of downtown Grand Forks, North Dakota
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months, and 7 days

35
Ohio

cityscape photo of Roebling Suspension Bridge in and skyline of Cincinnati, Ohio
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 3 months, and 8 days

36
Oklahoma

quanah parker dam, wichita refuge, oklahoma
YuniqueB / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 11 months, and 1 day

37
Oregon

Eugene, Oregon, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 7 years, 9 months, and 7 days

38
Pennsylvania

harrisburg pennsylvania
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 11 months, and 26 days

39
Rhode Island

A view of downtown Providence, Rhode Island on a sunny day.
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 8 months, and 8 days

40
South Carolina

cityscape photo of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Rob Hainer/Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 10 months, and 2 days

41
South Dakota

A view of Rapid City, South Dakota at night, with a park in the foreground.
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 4 months, and 29 days

42
Tennessee

skyline in downtown tennessee, nashville, river, boat
Von ESB Professional / Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 7 months, and 3 days

43
Texas

cityscape photo of San Antonio, Texas at dusk
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 3 months, and 19 days

And for more interesting facts about your state sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

44
Utah

street in park city utah
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 7 months, and 13 days

45
Vermont

Church Street in Burlington, Vermont in the afternoon
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 8 years, 11 months, and 4 days

46
Virginia

ocean front and buildings in downtown Virginia Beach, Virginia at dusk
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 2 months, and 28 days

47
Washington

Seattle, Washington
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 9 years, 2 months, and 13 days

48
West Virginia

buildings and church in the town of Harper's Ferry, West Virginia
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years, 2 months, and 17 days

49
Wisconsin

cityscape photo of downtown Madison, Wisconsin
iStock

How long $500,000 will last: 10 years, 9 months, and 26 days

50
Wyoming

sheridan wyoming
Shutterstock

How long $500,000 will last: 11 years and 7 days

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich in Your State, According to Data.

Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the AFI FEST 2016 Opening Night Premiere of 'Rules Don't Apply' held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, USA on November 10, 2016.
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

    The pair were recently spotted shopping in NYC.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group