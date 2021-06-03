According to some financial experts, to retire comfortably in America you need to have somewhere in the range of $1 million saved. If that figure seems unattainable, or even just a bit intimidating, at first glance, don't worry, it's a broad estimate. In fact, plenty of people can retire comfortably with quite a bit less than $1 million in their savings account. How much money you need to retire is really all about where you live, according to recent data analysis by the finance experts at GoBankingRates.

To calculate how much people in all parts of the country need to save for their retirement, the site looked at annual expenditures for a retired person in every state—with Social Security Income deducted—using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The researchers also assumed that people would draw down their savings by four percent every year to cover living expenses. Read on to find out how much money you need to retire in your state.

1 Alabama

Savings you need to retire: $723,989

2 Alaska

Savings you need to retire: $1,238,947

3 Arizona

Savings you need to retire: $862,583

4 Arkansas

Savings you need to retire: $697,288

5 California

Savings you need to retire: $1,369,911

6 Colorado

Savings you need to retire: $908,357

7 Connecticut

Savings you need to retire: $1,184,272

8 Delaware

Savings you need to retire: $960,488

9 Florida

Savings you need to retire: $843,510

10 Georgia

Savings you need to retire: $737,976

11 Hawaii

Savings you need to retire: $2,151,884

12 Idaho

Savings you need to retire: $797,736

13 Illinois

Savings you need to retire: $804,094

14 Indiana

Savings you need to retire: $745,605

15 Iowa

Savings you need to retire: $767,220

16 Kansas

Savings you need to retire: $703,645

17 Kentucky

Savings you need to retire: $774,849

18 Louisiana

Savings you need to retire: $773,578

19 Maine

Savings you need to retire: $1,083,824

20 Maryland

Savings you need to retire: $1,238,947

21 Massachusetts

Savings you need to retire: $1,249,119

22 Michigan

Savings you need to retire: $732,890

23 Minnesota

Savings you need to retire: $871,483

24 Mississippi

Savings you need to retire: $666,772

25 Missouri

Savings you need to retire: $725,261

26 Montana

Savings you need to retire: $963,031

27 Nebraska

Savings you need to retire: $758,320

28 Nevada

Savings you need to retire: $899,456

29 New Hampshire

Savings you need to retire: $956,674

30 New Jersey

Savings you need to retire: $1,174,100

31 New Mexico

Savings you need to retire: $720,175

32 New York

Savings you need to retire: $1,308,879

33 North Carolina

Savings you need to retire: $797,736

34 North Dakota

Savings you need to retire: $820,623

35 Ohio

Savings you need to retire: $772,306

36 Oklahoma

Savings you need to retire: $687,116

37 Oregon

Savings you need to retire: $1,334,309

38 Pennsylvania

Savings you need to retire: $874,026

39 Rhode Island

Savings you need to retire: $1,099,082

40 South Carolina

Savings you need to retire: $801,551

41 South Dakota

Savings you need to retire: $819,352

42 Tennessee

Savings you need to retire: $707,460

43 Texas

Savings you need to retire: $762,134

44 Utah

Savings you need to retire: $815,537

45 Vermont

Savings you need to retire: $1,060,937

46 Virginia

Savings you need to retire: $885,470

47 Washington

Savings you need to retire: $1,003,719

48 West Virginia

Savings you need to retire: $754,505

49 Wisconsin

Savings you need to retire: $811,723

50 Wyoming

Savings you need to retire: $889,284

