This Is the Best State to Retire to in America

Each year, millions of Americans say goodbye to their day jobs and embark on a new life of leisure, volunteer work, family time, and any other activity they enjoy spending their time doing. In the third quarter of 2020 alone, 3.2 million baby boomers entered retirement, the biggest increase since 2015, according to the Pew Research Center. Many retirees often look for a new place to call home—one that offers an affordable cost of living, lower taxes, few incidents of crime, good access to health care, and a community of people their own age. But, where can you find such a place? At Best Life, we did a deep dive and examined several factors to uncover the best state to retire to in America.

To analyze the best states for retirement, we first calculated the percent of each state's population that's age 65 and older, based on the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. We then used U.S. News and World Report's state health care rankings, which scored each state based on health care access, health care quality, and public health factors (rates of obesity, smoking, mental health disorders, and more), on a scale of 1 to 50 (1 being the best, 50 being the worst).

Next, we examined Insure.com's analysis of average cost of living by state, which is based on the costs of housing, groceries, transportation, utilities, health care, auto and home insurance, and other goods and services. Then, we compared each state's cost of living to the national average, noting how much higher or lower it costs to live there, percentage-wise. We then included the total tax burden for each state, based on WalletHub's comparison of property tax, income tax, and sales and excise taxes. We factored in what percentage of a resident's total income on average goes to taxes.

Lastly, to measure safety in each state, we totaled the number of crimes, including violent crime, property crime, and others, for each state, based on the FBI's most recent Crime in the United States report.

Once we had all the data, we assigned each of the five metrics a weighted value and plugged them into our exclusive algorithm to see where they scored on our Retirement Index, which is an 100-point scale with 100 being the best place to retire and 0 being the worst. Interestingly, Florida and Arizona, states typically thought of as popular with retirees, didn't make the top 10. So, which states did? Read on to discover the best place to retire to in America and find out where your state falls in the mix. And for another state you may want to avoid, find out The Most Adulterous State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50 Louisiana

Residents age 65 and older: 15.94 percent

Health care ranking: 45

Cost of living above/below the national average: +0.71 percent

Total tax burden: 9.15 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,814

Retirement Index Score: 0

49 Hawaii

Residents age 65 and older: 18.96 percent

Health care ranking: 1

Cost of living above/below the national average: +98.49 percent

Total tax burden: 11.48 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,119

Retirement Index Score: 4.83

48 Arkansas

Residents age 65 and older: 17.36 percent

Health care ranking: 49

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.83 percent

Total tax burden: 8.98 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,457

Retirement Index Score: 12.85

47 New Mexico

Residents age 65 and older: 18.01 percent

Health care ranking: 34

Cost of living above/below the national average: -11.59 percent

Total tax burden: 8.74 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 4,276

Retirement Index Score: 17.73

46 Mississippi

Residents age 65 and older: 16.35 percent

Health care ranking: 50

Cost of living above/below the national average: -14.24 percent

Total tax burden: 9.06 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,637

Retirement Index Score: 25.78

45 Alaska

Residents age 65 and older: 12.52 percent

Health care ranking: 25

Cost of living above/below the national average: +22.88 percent

Total tax burden: 5.16 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 4,186

Retirement Index Score: 26.09

44 Oklahoma

Residents age 65 and older: 16.05 percent

Health care ranking: 47

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.71 percent

Total tax burden: 6.94 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,341

Retirement Index Score: 29.41

43 Alabama

Residents age 65 and older: 17.33 percent

Health care ranking: 46

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.13 percent

Total tax burden: 7.36 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,337

Retirement Index Score: 30.40

42 Texas

Residents age 65 and older: 12.88 percent

Health care ranking: 37

Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.98 percent

Total tax burden: 8.20 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,778

Retirement Index Score: 30.72

41 New York

Residents age 65 and older: 16.94 percent

Health care ranking: 13

Cost of living above/below the national average: +45.04 percent

Total tax burden: 12.28 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,791

Retirement Index Score: 31.28

40 Georgia

Residents age 65 and older: 14.29 percent

Health care ranking: 39

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.27 percent

Total tax burden: 7.98 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,900

Retirement Index Score: 33.53

39 California

Residents age 65 and older: 14.78 percent

Health care ranking: 7

Cost of living above/below the national average: +48.53 percent

Total tax burden: 9.27 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,828

Retirement Index Score: 33.94

38 Missouri

Residents age 65 and older: 17.30 percent

Health care ranking: 41

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.22 percent

Total tax burden: 7.90 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,149

Retirement Index Score: 34.88

37 Nevada

Residents age 65 and older: 16.10 percent

Health care ranking: 31

Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.49 percent

Total tax burden: 8.39 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,979

Retirement Index Score: 36.26

36 Kansas

Residents age 65 and older: 16.32 percent

Health care ranking: 33

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.83 percent

Total tax burden: 8.83 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,073

Retirement Index Score: 36.37

35 South Carolina

Residents age 65 and older: 18.20 percent

Health care ranking: 36

Cost of living above/below the national average: -6.29 percent

Total tax burden: 7.48 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,506

Retirement Index Score: 37.72

34 Oregon

Residents age 65 and older: 18.16 percent

Health care ranking: 17

Cost of living above/below the national average: +34.67 percent

Total tax burden: 8.34 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,180

Retirement Index Score: 38.60

33 Tennessee

Residents age 65 and older: 16.74 percent

Health care ranking: 43

Cost of living above/below the national average: -11.70 percent

Total tax burden: 6.18 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,449

Retirement Index Score: 39.84

32 Kentucky

Residents age 65 and older: 16.80 percent

Health care ranking: 44

Cost of living above/below the national average: -7.07 percent

Total tax burden: 8.80 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,175

Retirement Index Score: 40.91

31 Indiana

Residents age 65 and older: 16.13 percent

Health care ranking: 40

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.81 percent

Total tax burden: 8.01 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,562

Retirement Index Score: 43.61

30 Ohio

Residents age 65 and older: 17.51 percent

Health care ranking: 35

Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.44 percent

Total tax burden: 9.34 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,457

Retirement Index Score: 43.86

29 North Dakota

Residents age 65 and older: 15.73 percent

Health care ranking: 38

Cost of living above/below the national average: -3.03 percent

Total tax burden: 8.06 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,321

Retirement Index Score: 45.73

28 North Carolina

Residents age 65 and older: 16.70 percent

Health care ranking: 30

Cost of living above/below the national average: -6.11 percent

Total tax burden: 8.17 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,872

Retirement Index Score: 47.24

27 Colorado

Residents age 65 and older: 14.63 percent

Health care ranking: 12

Cost of living above/below the national average: +7.01 percent

Total tax burden: 8.40 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,069

Retirement Index Score: 50.08

26 Arizona

Residents age 65 and older: 17.98 percent

Health care ranking: 23

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.34 percent

Total tax burden: 8.25 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,152

Retirement Index Score: 50.53

25 Washington

Residents age 65 and older: 15.89 percent

Health care ranking: 4

Cost of living above/below the national average: +22.18 percent

Total tax burden: 8.32 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,258

Retirement Index Score: 51.87

24 Illinois

Residents age 65 and older: 16.12 percent

Health care ranking: 22

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.32 percent

Total tax burden: 9.62 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,337

Retirement Index Score: 51.93

23 West Virginia

Residents age 65 and older: 20.48 percent

Health care ranking: 48

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.41 percent

Total tax burden: 9.06 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,776

Retirement Index Score: 52.63

22 Nebraska

Residents age 65 and older: 16.15 percent

Health care ranking: 27

Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.27 percent

Total tax burden: 9.10 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,365

Retirement Index Score: 52.77

21 Maryland

Residents age 65 and older: 15.87 percent

Health care ranking: 8

Cost of living above/below the national average: +21.32 percent

Total tax burden: 9.34 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,502

Retirement Index Score: 54.40

20 Utah

Residents age 65 and older: 11.41 percent

Health care ranking: 9

Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.16 percent

Total tax burden: 8.75 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,611

Retirement Index Score: 56.60

19 Montana

Residents age 65 and older: 19.32 percent

Health care ranking: 28

Cost of living above/below the national average: +6.35 percent

Total tax burden: 7.22 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,870

Retirement Index Score: 57.43

18 Minnesota

Residents age 65 and older: 16.32 percent

Health care ranking: 10

Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.56 percent

Total tax burden: 10.19 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,214

Retirement Index Score: 60.89

17 Wyoming

Residents age 65 and older: 17.14 percent

Health care ranking: 42

Cost of living above/below the national average: +1.23 percent

Total tax burden: 6.47 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,997

Retirement Index Score: 61.14

16 South Dakota

Residents age 65 and older: 17.17 percent

Health care ranking: 32

Cost of living above/below the national average: -7.16 percent

Total tax burden: 7.86 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,133

Retirement Index Score: 63.15

15 Michigan

Residents age 65 and older: 17.68 percent

Health care ranking: 24

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.78 percent

Total tax burden: 8.27 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,103

Retirement Index Score: 68.66

Want more state rankings, facts, and guides sent to you directly? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

14 Florida

Residents age 65 and older: 20.94 percent

Health care ranking: 29

Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.45 percent

Total tax burden: 6.82 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,667

Retirement Index Score: 68.80

13 Iowa

Residents age 65 and older: 17.53 percent

Health care ranking: 20

Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.88 percent

Total tax burden: 9.53 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,942

Retirement Index Score: 69.11

12 Maine

Residents age 65 and older: 21.22 percent

Health care ranking: 19

Cost of living above/below the national average: +14.60 percent

Total tax burden: 10.57 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,470

Retirement Index Score: 69.40

11 New Jersey

Residents age 65 and older: 16.61 percent

Health care ranking: 6

Cost of living above/below the national average: +24.28 percent

Total tax burden: 9.88 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,613

Retirement Index Score: 69.89

10 Connecticut

Residents age 65 and older: 17.68 percent

Health care ranking: 3

Cost of living above/below the national average: +21.59 percent

Total tax burden: 9.99 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,888

Retirement Index Score: 71.16

9 Virginia

Residents age 65 and older: 15.92 percent

Health care ranking: 18

Cost of living above/below the national average: +9.54 percent

Total tax burden: 7.93 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,866

Retirement Index Score: 71.99

8 Rhode Island

Residents age 65 and older: 17.66 percent

Health care ranking: 5

Cost of living above/below the national average: +17.86 percent

Total tax burden: 9.84 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,880

Retirement Index Score: 71.99

7 Idaho

Residents age 65 and older: 16.27 percent

Health care ranking: 26

Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.48 percent

Total tax burden: 7.93 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,689

Retirement Index Score: 74.13

6 Vermont

Residents age 65 and older: 20.04 percent

Health care ranking: 11

Cost of living above/below the national average: +13.27 percent

Total tax burden: 10.73 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,455

Retirement Index Score: 74.94

5 Pennsylvania

Residents age 65 and older: 18.70 percent

Health care ranking: 21

Cost of living above/below the national average: +4.05 percent

Total tax burden: 8.53 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,796

Retirement Index Score: 75.16

4 Wisconsin

Residents age 65 and older: 17.47 percent

Health care ranking: 14

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.91 percent

Total tax burden: 9.12 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,855

Retirement Index Score: 77.51

3 Massachusetts

Residents age 65 and older: 16.97 percent

Health care ranking: 2

Cost of living above/below the national average: +28.44 percent

Total tax burden: 8.76 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,601

Retirement Index Score: 81.99

2 Delaware

Residents age 65 and older: 19.40 percent

Health care ranking: 15

Cost of living above/below the national average: +7.51 percent

Total tax burden: 5.52 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,748

Retirement Index Score: 86.79

1 New Hampshire

Residents age 65 and older: 18.67 percent

Health care ranking: 16

Cost of living above/below the national average: +5.25 percent

Total tax burden: 6.85 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,422

Retirement Index Score: 100.00

