This Is the Best State to Retire to in America
Safe, lower taxes, and age appropriate—this state is ideal for retirement.
Each year, millions of Americans say goodbye to their day jobs and embark on a new life of leisure, volunteer work, family time, and any other activity they enjoy spending their time doing. In the third quarter of 2020 alone, 3.2 million baby boomers entered retirement, the biggest increase since 2015, according to the Pew Research Center. Many retirees often look for a new place to call home—one that offers an affordable cost of living, lower taxes, few incidents of crime, good access to health care, and a community of people their own age. But, where can you find such a place? At Best Life, we did a deep dive and examined several factors to uncover the best state to retire to in America.
To analyze the best states for retirement, we first calculated the percent of each state's population that's age 65 and older, based on the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. We then used U.S. News and World Report's state health care rankings, which scored each state based on health care access, health care quality, and public health factors (rates of obesity, smoking, mental health disorders, and more), on a scale of 1 to 50 (1 being the best, 50 being the worst).
Next, we examined Insure.com's analysis of average cost of living by state, which is based on the costs of housing, groceries, transportation, utilities, health care, auto and home insurance, and other goods and services. Then, we compared each state's cost of living to the national average, noting how much higher or lower it costs to live there, percentage-wise. We then included the total tax burden for each state, based on WalletHub's comparison of property tax, income tax, and sales and excise taxes. We factored in what percentage of a resident's total income on average goes to taxes.
Lastly, to measure safety in each state, we totaled the number of crimes, including violent crime, property crime, and others, for each state, based on the FBI's most recent Crime in the United States report.
Once we had all the data, we assigned each of the five metrics a weighted value and plugged them into our exclusive algorithm to see where they scored on our Retirement Index, which is an 100-point scale with 100 being the best place to retire and 0 being the worst. Interestingly, Florida and Arizona, states typically thought of as popular with retirees, didn't make the top 10. So, which states did? Read on to discover the best place to retire to in America and find out where your state falls in the mix. And for another state you may want to avoid, find out The Most Adulterous State in America.
50
Louisiana
Residents age 65 and older: 15.94 percent
Health care ranking: 45
Cost of living above/below the national average: +0.71 percent
Total tax burden: 9.15 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,814
Retirement Index Score: 0
49
Hawaii
Residents age 65 and older: 18.96 percent
Health care ranking: 1
Cost of living above/below the national average: +98.49 percent
Total tax burden: 11.48 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,119
Retirement Index Score: 4.83
48
Arkansas
Residents age 65 and older: 17.36 percent
Health care ranking: 49
Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.83 percent
Total tax burden: 8.98 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,457
Retirement Index Score: 12.85
47
New Mexico
Residents age 65 and older: 18.01 percent
Health care ranking: 34
Cost of living above/below the national average: -11.59 percent
Total tax burden: 8.74 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 4,276
Retirement Index Score: 17.73
46
Mississippi
Residents age 65 and older: 16.35 percent
Health care ranking: 50
Cost of living above/below the national average: -14.24 percent
Total tax burden: 9.06 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,637
Retirement Index Score: 25.78
45
Alaska
Residents age 65 and older: 12.52 percent
Health care ranking: 25
Cost of living above/below the national average: +22.88 percent
Total tax burden: 5.16 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 4,186
Retirement Index Score: 26.09
44
Oklahoma
Residents age 65 and older: 16.05 percent
Health care ranking: 47
Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.71 percent
Total tax burden: 6.94 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,341
Retirement Index Score: 29.41
43
Alabama
Residents age 65 and older: 17.33 percent
Health care ranking: 46
Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.13 percent
Total tax burden: 7.36 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,337
Retirement Index Score: 30.40
42
Texas
Residents age 65 and older: 12.88 percent
Health care ranking: 37
Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.98 percent
Total tax burden: 8.20 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,778
Retirement Index Score: 30.72
41
New York
Residents age 65 and older: 16.94 percent
Health care ranking: 13
Cost of living above/below the national average: +45.04 percent
Total tax burden: 12.28 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,791
Retirement Index Score: 31.28
40
Georgia
Residents age 65 and older: 14.29 percent
Health care ranking: 39
Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.27 percent
Total tax burden: 7.98 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,900
Retirement Index Score: 33.53
39
California
Residents age 65 and older: 14.78 percent
Health care ranking: 7
Cost of living above/below the national average: +48.53 percent
Total tax burden: 9.27 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,828
Retirement Index Score: 33.94
38
Missouri
Residents age 65 and older: 17.30 percent
Health care ranking: 41
Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.22 percent
Total tax burden: 7.90 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,149
Retirement Index Score: 34.88
37
Nevada
Residents age 65 and older: 16.10 percent
Health care ranking: 31
Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.49 percent
Total tax burden: 8.39 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,979
Retirement Index Score: 36.26
36
Kansas
Residents age 65 and older: 16.32 percent
Health care ranking: 33
Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.83 percent
Total tax burden: 8.83 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,073
Retirement Index Score: 36.37
35
South Carolina
Residents age 65 and older: 18.20 percent
Health care ranking: 36
Cost of living above/below the national average: -6.29 percent
Total tax burden: 7.48 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,506
Retirement Index Score: 37.72
34
Oregon
Residents age 65 and older: 18.16 percent
Health care ranking: 17
Cost of living above/below the national average: +34.67 percent
Total tax burden: 8.34 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,180
Retirement Index Score: 38.60
33
Tennessee
Residents age 65 and older: 16.74 percent
Health care ranking: 43
Cost of living above/below the national average: -11.70 percent
Total tax burden: 6.18 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,449
Retirement Index Score: 39.84
32
Kentucky
Residents age 65 and older: 16.80 percent
Health care ranking: 44
Cost of living above/below the national average: -7.07 percent
Total tax burden: 8.80 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,175
Retirement Index Score: 40.91
31
Indiana
Residents age 65 and older: 16.13 percent
Health care ranking: 40
Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.81 percent
Total tax burden: 8.01 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,562
Retirement Index Score: 43.61
30
Ohio
Residents age 65 and older: 17.51 percent
Health care ranking: 35
Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.44 percent
Total tax burden: 9.34 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,457
Retirement Index Score: 43.86
29
North Dakota
Residents age 65 and older: 15.73 percent
Health care ranking: 38
Cost of living above/below the national average: -3.03 percent
Total tax burden: 8.06 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,321
Retirement Index Score: 45.73
28
North Carolina
Residents age 65 and older: 16.70 percent
Health care ranking: 30
Cost of living above/below the national average: -6.11 percent
Total tax burden: 8.17 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,872
Retirement Index Score: 47.24
27
Colorado
Residents age 65 and older: 14.63 percent
Health care ranking: 12
Cost of living above/below the national average: +7.01 percent
Total tax burden: 8.40 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,069
Retirement Index Score: 50.08
26
Arizona
Residents age 65 and older: 17.98 percent
Health care ranking: 23
Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.34 percent
Total tax burden: 8.25 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,152
Retirement Index Score: 50.53
25
Washington
Residents age 65 and older: 15.89 percent
Health care ranking: 4
Cost of living above/below the national average: +22.18 percent
Total tax burden: 8.32 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,258
Retirement Index Score: 51.87
24
Illinois
Residents age 65 and older: 16.12 percent
Health care ranking: 22
Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.32 percent
Total tax burden: 9.62 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,337
Retirement Index Score: 51.93
23
West Virginia
Residents age 65 and older: 20.48 percent
Health care ranking: 48
Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.41 percent
Total tax burden: 9.06 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,776
Retirement Index Score: 52.63
22
Nebraska
Residents age 65 and older: 16.15 percent
Health care ranking: 27
Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.27 percent
Total tax burden: 9.10 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,365
Retirement Index Score: 52.77
21
Maryland
Residents age 65 and older: 15.87 percent
Health care ranking: 8
Cost of living above/below the national average: +21.32 percent
Total tax burden: 9.34 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,502
Retirement Index Score: 54.40
20
Utah
Residents age 65 and older: 11.41 percent
Health care ranking: 9
Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.16 percent
Total tax burden: 8.75 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,611
Retirement Index Score: 56.60
19
Montana
Residents age 65 and older: 19.32 percent
Health care ranking: 28
Cost of living above/below the national average: +6.35 percent
Total tax burden: 7.22 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,870
Retirement Index Score: 57.43
18
Minnesota
Residents age 65 and older: 16.32 percent
Health care ranking: 10
Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.56 percent
Total tax burden: 10.19 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,214
Retirement Index Score: 60.89
17
Wyoming
Residents age 65 and older: 17.14 percent
Health care ranking: 42
Cost of living above/below the national average: +1.23 percent
Total tax burden: 6.47 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,997
Retirement Index Score: 61.14
16
South Dakota
Residents age 65 and older: 17.17 percent
Health care ranking: 32
Cost of living above/below the national average: -7.16 percent
Total tax burden: 7.86 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,133
Retirement Index Score: 63.15
15
Michigan
Residents age 65 and older: 17.68 percent
Health care ranking: 24
Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.78 percent
Total tax burden: 8.27 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,103
Retirement Index Score: 68.66
14
Florida
Residents age 65 and older: 20.94 percent
Health care ranking: 29
Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.45 percent
Total tax burden: 6.82 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,667
Retirement Index Score: 68.80
13
Iowa
Residents age 65 and older: 17.53 percent
Health care ranking: 20
Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.88 percent
Total tax burden: 9.53 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,942
Retirement Index Score: 69.11
12
Maine
Residents age 65 and older: 21.22 percent
Health care ranking: 19
Cost of living above/below the national average: +14.60 percent
Total tax burden: 10.57 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,470
Retirement Index Score: 69.40
11
New Jersey
Residents age 65 and older: 16.61 percent
Health care ranking: 6
Cost of living above/below the national average: +24.28 percent
Total tax burden: 9.88 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,613
Retirement Index Score: 69.89
10
Connecticut
Residents age 65 and older: 17.68 percent
Health care ranking: 3
Cost of living above/below the national average: +21.59 percent
Total tax burden: 9.99 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,888
Retirement Index Score: 71.16
9
Virginia
Residents age 65 and older: 15.92 percent
Health care ranking: 18
Cost of living above/below the national average: +9.54 percent
Total tax burden: 7.93 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,866
Retirement Index Score: 71.99
8
Rhode Island
Residents age 65 and older: 17.66 percent
Health care ranking: 5
Cost of living above/below the national average: +17.86 percent
Total tax burden: 9.84 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,880
Retirement Index Score: 71.99
7
Idaho
Residents age 65 and older: 16.27 percent
Health care ranking: 26
Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.48 percent
Total tax burden: 7.93 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,689
Retirement Index Score: 74.13
6
Vermont
Residents age 65 and older: 20.04 percent
Health care ranking: 11
Cost of living above/below the national average: +13.27 percent
Total tax burden: 10.73 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,455
Retirement Index Score: 74.94
5
Pennsylvania
Residents age 65 and older: 18.70 percent
Health care ranking: 21
Cost of living above/below the national average: +4.05 percent
Total tax burden: 8.53 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,796
Retirement Index Score: 75.16
4
Wisconsin
Residents age 65 and older: 17.47 percent
Health care ranking: 14
Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.91 percent
Total tax burden: 9.12 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,855
Retirement Index Score: 77.51
3
Massachusetts
Residents age 65 and older: 16.97 percent
Health care ranking: 2
Cost of living above/below the national average: +28.44 percent
Total tax burden: 8.76 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,601
Retirement Index Score: 81.99
2
Delaware
Residents age 65 and older: 19.40 percent
Health care ranking: 15
Cost of living above/below the national average: +7.51 percent
Total tax burden: 5.52 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,748
Retirement Index Score: 86.79
1
New Hampshire
Residents age 65 and older: 18.67 percent
Health care ranking: 16
Cost of living above/below the national average: +5.25 percent
Total tax burden: 6.85 percent
Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,422
Retirement Index Score: 100.00
