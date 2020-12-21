Smarter Living

This Is the Best State to Retire to in America

Safe, lower taxes, and age appropriate—this state is ideal for retirement.

By Erica Sweeney
December 21, 2020
Avatar
By Erica Sweeney
December 21, 2020
circle

Each year, millions of Americans say goodbye to their day jobs and embark on a new life of leisure, volunteer work, family time, and any other activity they enjoy spending their time doing. In the third quarter of 2020 alone, 3.2 million baby boomers entered retirement, the biggest increase since 2015, according to the Pew Research Center. Many retirees often look for a new place to call home—one that offers an affordable cost of living, lower taxes, few incidents of crime, good access to health care, and a community of people their own age. But, where can you find such a place? At Best Life, we did a deep dive and examined several factors to uncover the best state to retire to in America.

To analyze the best states for retirement, we first calculated the percent of each state's population that's age 65 and older, based on the most recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. We then used U.S. News and World Report's state health care rankings, which scored each state based on health care access, health care quality, and public health factors (rates of obesity, smoking, mental health disorders, and more), on a scale of 1 to 50 (1 being the best, 50 being the worst).

Next, we examined Insure.com's analysis of average cost of living by state, which is based on the costs of housing, groceries, transportation, utilities, health care, auto and home insurance, and other goods and services. Then, we compared each state's cost of living to the national average, noting how much higher or lower it costs to live there, percentage-wise. We then included the total tax burden for each state, based on WalletHub's comparison of property tax, income tax, and sales and excise taxes. We factored in what percentage of a resident's total income on average goes to taxes.

Lastly, to measure safety in each state, we totaled the number of crimes, including violent crime, property crime, and others, for each state, based on the FBI's most recent Crime in the United States report.

Once we had all the data, we assigned each of the five metrics a weighted value and plugged them into our exclusive algorithm to see where they scored on our Retirement Index, which is an 100-point scale with 100 being the best place to retire and 0 being the worst. Interestingly, Florida and Arizona, states typically thought of as popular with retirees, didn't make the top 10. So, which states did? Read on to discover the best place to retire to in America and find out where your state falls in the mix. And for another state you may want to avoid, find out The Most Adulterous State in America.

Read the original article on Best Life.

50
Louisiana

new orleans louisiana
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 15.94 percent

Health care ranking: 45

Cost of living above/below the national average: +0.71 percent

Total tax burden: 9.15 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,814

Retirement Index Score: 0

49
Hawaii

landscape photo of the coastline of Na Pali Coast and mountain in Kauai, Hawaii
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 18.96 percent

Health care ranking: 1

Cost of living above/below the national average: +98.49 percent

Total tax burden: 11.48 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,119

Retirement Index Score: 4.83

48
Arkansas

landscape photo of Little Rock, Arkansas at sunset
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.36 percent

Health care ranking: 49

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.83 percent

Total tax burden: 8.98 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,457

Retirement Index Score: 12.85

And to see which parts of the U.S. may treat older people unfairly, This Is the Most Ageist State in the U.S.

47
New Mexico

new mexico
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 18.01 percent

Health care ranking: 34

Cost of living above/below the national average: -11.59 percent

Total tax burden: 8.74 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 4,276

Retirement Index Score: 17.73

46
Mississippi

dock and Elvis Presley Lake in Lee County, Mississippi at dusk
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.35 percent

Health care ranking: 50

Cost of living above/below the national average: -14.24 percent

Total tax burden: 9.06 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,637

Retirement Index Score: 25.78

45
Alaska

Advancing towards Margerie Glacier in Glacier Bay National Park, Alaska
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 12.52 percent

Health care ranking: 25

Cost of living above/below the national average: +22.88 percent

Total tax burden: 5.16 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 4,186

Retirement Index Score: 26.09

44
Oklahoma

greens plants and a lake below the Wichita Mountains in Lawton, Oklahoma at sunset
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.05 percent

Health care ranking: 47

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.71 percent

Total tax burden: 6.94 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,341

Retirement Index Score: 29.41

43
Alabama

lighthouse at lake martin in alabama
Shackleford Photography / Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.33 percent

Health care ranking: 46

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.13 percent

Total tax burden: 7.36 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,337

Retirement Index Score: 30.40

42
Texas

texas hill country
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 12.88 percent

Health care ranking: 37

Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.98 percent

Total tax burden: 8.20 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,778

Retirement Index Score: 30.72

And for the place that is most likely to blur the truth, This Is the Most Dishonest State in America.

41
New York

Poughkeepsie, New York skyline
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.94 percent

Health care ranking: 13

Cost of living above/below the national average: +45.04 percent

Total tax burden: 12.28 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,791

Retirement Index Score: 31.28

40
Georgia

square and pink trees in downtown Macon, Georgia
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 14.29 percent

Health care ranking: 39

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.27 percent

Total tax burden: 7.98 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,900

Retirement Index Score: 33.53

39
California

a lake, flowers, and mountains in Chula Vista, California at sunrise
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 14.78 percent

Health care ranking: 7

Cost of living above/below the national average: +48.53 percent

Total tax burden: 9.27 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,828

Retirement Index Score: 33.94

And for the place where cannabis is quite popular, This Is the Most Stoned State in America.

38
Missouri

chapel of the ozarks at sunset overlooking table rock lake in missouri
Donna Chance Hall / Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.30 percent

Health care ranking: 41

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.22 percent

Total tax burden: 7.90 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,149

Retirement Index Score: 34.88

37
Nevada

Southern Rocky Mountains and flowers in El Paso, Texas at sunrise
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.10 percent

Health care ranking: 31

Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.49 percent

Total tax burden: 8.39 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,979

Retirement Index Score: 36.26

36
Kansas

field of wheat in central Kansas is nearly ready for harvest.
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.32 percent

Health care ranking: 33

Cost of living above/below the national average: -10.83 percent

Total tax burden: 8.83 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,073

Retirement Index Score: 36.37

35
South Carolina

lake jocassee at sunset
Dave Allen Photography / Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 18.20 percent

Health care ranking: 36

Cost of living above/below the national average: -6.29 percent

Total tax burden: 7.48 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,506

Retirement Index Score: 37.72

34
Oregon

Three horses grazing in a central Oregon meadow near Sisters Oregon with the three sisters mountains in the background
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 18.16 percent

Health care ranking: 17

Cost of living above/below the national average: +34.67 percent

Total tax burden: 8.34 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,180

Retirement Index Score: 38.60

33
Tennessee

kingston tennessee lake water
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.74 percent

Health care ranking: 43

Cost of living above/below the national average: -11.70 percent

Total tax burden: 6.18 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,449

Retirement Index Score: 39.84

32
Kentucky

Woode and stone fence on green grass in Lexington, Kentucky
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.80 percent

Health care ranking: 44

Cost of living above/below the national average: -7.07 percent

Total tax burden: 8.80 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,175

Retirement Index Score: 40.91

31
Indiana

Landscape photo of Brown County State Park, Indiana
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.13 percent

Health care ranking: 40

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.81 percent

Total tax burden: 8.01 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,562

Retirement Index Score: 43.61

30
Ohio

A Stone Stairway And Path Through A Forest Glen Helen Nature Preserve Yellow Springs Ohio
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.51 percent

Health care ranking: 35

Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.44 percent

Total tax burden: 9.34 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,457

Retirement Index Score: 43.86

29
North Dakota

enchanted highway in north dakota
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 15.73 percent

Health care ranking: 38

Cost of living above/below the national average: -3.03 percent

Total tax burden: 8.06 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,321

Retirement Index Score: 45.73

28
North Carolina

Red Knots and Sunrise over Atlantic Ocean, Sunset Beach, North Carolina
Jon Reaves / Alamy

Residents age 65 and older: 16.70 percent

Health care ranking: 30

Cost of living above/below the national average: -6.11 percent

Total tax burden: 8.17 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,872

Retirement Index Score: 47.24

27
Colorado

Paint mines interactive park in colorado
Shutterstock/Adam Springer

Residents age 65 and older: 14.63 percent

Health care ranking: 12

Cost of living above/below the national average: +7.01 percent

Total tax burden: 8.40 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,069

Retirement Index Score: 50.08

26
Arizona

River in slide rock state park arizona
Fotoluminate LLC / Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.98 percent

Health care ranking: 23

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.34 percent

Total tax burden: 8.25 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,152

Retirement Index Score: 50.53

25
Washington

Washington state
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 15.89 percent

Health care ranking: 4

Cost of living above/below the national average: +22.18 percent

Total tax burden: 8.32 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 3,258

Retirement Index Score: 51.87

24
Illinois

Open country road in rural Illinois as the sun sets
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.12 percent

Health care ranking: 22

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.32 percent

Total tax burden: 9.62 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,337

Retirement Index Score: 51.93

23
West Virginia

snowshoe mountain snowshoe west virginia
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 20.48 percent

Health care ranking: 48

Cost of living above/below the national average: -9.41 percent

Total tax burden: 9.06 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,776

Retirement Index Score: 52.63

22
Nebraska

trees, sand hills and a bridge overcasting Dismal River in Nebraska Sandhills, Nebraska
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.15 percent

Health care ranking: 27

Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.27 percent

Total tax burden: 9.10 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,365

Retirement Index Score: 52.77

21
Maryland

boats docked at st michaels marina in chesapeake bay maryland
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 15.87 percent

Health care ranking: 8

Cost of living above/below the national average: +21.32 percent

Total tax burden: 9.34 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,502

Retirement Index Score: 54.40

20
Utah

Provo, Utah
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 11.41 percent

Health care ranking: 9

Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.16 percent

Total tax burden: 8.75 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,611

Retirement Index Score: 56.60

19
Montana

View from mountain in montana
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 19.32 percent

Health care ranking: 28

Cost of living above/below the national average: +6.35 percent

Total tax burden: 7.22 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,870

Retirement Index Score: 57.43

18
Minnesota

Orange and green trees next to and a bridge over a lake in Duluth, Minnestoa
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.32 percent

Health care ranking: 10

Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.56 percent

Total tax burden: 10.19 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,214

Retirement Index Score: 60.89

17
Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the summer
iStock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.14 percent

Health care ranking: 42

Cost of living above/below the national average: +1.23 percent

Total tax burden: 6.47 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,997

Retirement Index Score: 61.14

16
South Dakota

South Dakota
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.17 percent

Health care ranking: 32

Cost of living above/below the national average: -7.16 percent

Total tax burden: 7.86 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,133

Retirement Index Score: 63.15

15
Michigan

windmill in holland michigan
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.68 percent

Health care ranking: 24

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.78 percent

Total tax burden: 8.27 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,103

Retirement Index Score: 68.66

Want more state rankings, facts, and guides sent to you directly? Sign up for our daily newsletter.

14
Florida

aerial view of islamorada florida keys
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 20.94 percent

Health care ranking: 29

Cost of living above/below the national average: +3.45 percent

Total tax burden: 6.82 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,667

Retirement Index Score: 68.80

And to discover where you'll find people most active between the sheets, This Is the Most Promiscuous State in America.

13
Iowa

Marion, Iowa
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.53 percent

Health care ranking: 20

Cost of living above/below the national average: -8.88 percent

Total tax burden: 9.53 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,942

Retirement Index Score: 69.11

12
Maine

small fishing community cutler maine
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 21.22 percent

Health care ranking: 19

Cost of living above/below the national average: +14.60 percent

Total tax burden: 10.57 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,470

Retirement Index Score: 69.40

11
New Jersey

landscape photo of a beach in Ventnor City, New Jersey
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.61 percent

Health care ranking: 6

Cost of living above/below the national average: +24.28 percent

Total tax burden: 9.88 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,613

Retirement Index Score: 69.89

10
Connecticut

Connecticut
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.68 percent

Health care ranking: 3

Cost of living above/below the national average: +21.59 percent

Total tax burden: 9.99 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,888

Retirement Index Score: 71.16

9
Virginia

landscape photo of Buchanan, Virginia
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 15.92 percent

Health care ranking: 18

Cost of living above/below the national average: +9.54 percent

Total tax burden: 7.93 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,866

Retirement Index Score: 71.99

8
Rhode Island

rhode island seascape
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.66 percent

Health care ranking: 5

Cost of living above/below the national average: +17.86 percent

Total tax burden: 9.84 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,880

Retirement Index Score: 71.99

7
Idaho

view of sun valley idaho mountain range
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.27 percent

Health care ranking: 26

Cost of living above/below the national average: -4.48 percent

Total tax burden: 7.93 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,689

Retirement Index Score: 74.13

6
Vermont

cityscape of windsor vermont
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 20.04 percent

Health care ranking: 11

Cost of living above/below the national average: +13.27 percent

Total tax burden: 10.73 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,455

Retirement Index Score: 74.94

5
Pennsylvania

pine creek gorge pennsylvania state natural wonders
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 18.70 percent

Health care ranking: 21

Cost of living above/below the national average: +4.05 percent

Total tax burden: 8.53 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,796

Retirement Index Score: 75.16

4
Wisconsin

road leading to the town of ephraim wisconsin
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 17.47 percent

Health care ranking: 14

Cost of living above/below the national average: -2.91 percent

Total tax burden: 9.12 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,855

Retirement Index Score: 77.51

3
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 16.97 percent

Health care ranking: 2

Cost of living above/below the national average: +28.44 percent

Total tax burden: 8.76 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,601

Retirement Index Score: 81.99

2
Delaware

dewey beach, delaware at sunrise
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 19.40 percent

Health care ranking: 15

Cost of living above/below the national average: +7.51 percent

Total tax burden: 5.52 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 2,748

Retirement Index Score: 86.79

1
New Hampshire

townscape photo of Portsmouth, New Hampshire at sunset
Shutterstock

Residents age 65 and older: 18.67 percent

Health care ranking: 16

Cost of living above/below the national average: +5.25 percent

Total tax burden: 6.85 percent

Number of crimes per 100,000 residents: 1,422

Retirement Index Score: 100.00

And for the major metropolitan areas that people like least, This Is the Most Hated City in America.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • dr. fauci getting first dose of COVID vaccine
    dr. fauci getting first dose of COVID vaccine
    Health

    Fauci Expects He'll Feel This Vaccine Side Effect

    It's the only one he thinks will be noticeable.

  • A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    A middle-aged woman wearing a face mask receives a COVID vaccine from a female healthcare worker.
    Health

    You Could Get the COVID Vaccine Sooner Here

    If you live in this state, it's a possibility.

  • A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    A young woman wearing a face mask while sitting on the couch and using her laptop.
    Health

    The COVID Relief Bill Could Make This a Felony

    It was sneakily included in the legislation.

  • Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Rita Wilson and a Twitter Post
    Culture

    The 40 Funniest Celebrity Tweets of 2020

    "Guys, I'm tired of living through history."

  • woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    woman with a face mask and ear muffs standing outside in the winter
    Health

    How Bad the COVID Outbreak Is in Your State

    No state has been spared.

  • Man wearing a mask
    Man wearing a mask
    Health

    If You Don't Do This, Your Mask Won't Help You

    This mistake could make your mask useless.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE