This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich In Your State, According to Data
The annual income you need to make to be considered wealthy varies by state.
From a strictly financial perspective, do you consider yourself a rich or wealthy person? If you're having trouble coming up with an answer, don't worry—it's a more complex question than you might think. Unless you are a multi-millionaire with more cash than you can count, you may be considered rich and not even know it. What's more, the bar changes depending on where you live. At least that's what a new study from GOBankingRates seems to be hinting at. Using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the financial site calculated the minimum annual income you need to be considered among the top five percent of moneymakers where you live. Read on to discover how much money you need to make every year to be considered rich in your state.
1
Alabama
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $189,695
2
Alaska
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $242,208
3
Arizona
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $220,936
4
Arkansas
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $176,997
5
California
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
6
Colorado
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
7
Connecticut
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
8
Delaware
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,059
9
Florida
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $226,319
10
Georgia
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $233,979
11
Hawaii
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
12
Idaho
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,218
13
Illinois
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
14
Indiana
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $194,407
15
Iowa
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,328
16
Kansas
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $211,256
17
Kentucky
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $185,241
18
Louisiana
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,417
19
Maine
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $202,639
20
Maryland
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
21
Massachusetts
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
22
Michigan
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $209,099
23
Minnesota
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $244,552
24
Mississippi
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $172,337
25
Missouri
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $201,541
26
Montana
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $187,867
27
Nebraska
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $203,793
28
Nevada
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $221,626
29
New Hampshire
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
30
New Jersey
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
31
New Mexico
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $192,480
32
New York
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
33
North Carolina
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $213,009
34
North Dakota
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $220,611
35
Ohio
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $204,940
36
Oklahoma
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $194,523
37
Oregon
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $229,747
38
Pennsylvania
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $233,467
39
Rhode Island
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,524
40
South Carolina
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $204,826
41
South Dakota
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $190,156
42
Tennessee
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $205,063
43
Texas
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $241,212
44
44
Utah
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,835
45
Vermont
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $212,823
46
Virginia
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
47
Washington
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000
48
West Virginia
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $171,816
49
Wisconsin
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $202,582
50
Wyoming
Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,944
