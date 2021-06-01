Smarter Living

This Is How Much Money Makes You Rich In Your State, According to Data

The annual income you need to make to be considered wealthy varies by state.

By Paul Thompson
June 1, 2021
From a strictly financial perspective, do you consider yourself a rich or wealthy person? If you're having trouble coming up with an answer, don't worry—it's a more complex question than you might think. Unless you are a multi-millionaire with more cash than you can count, you may be considered rich and not even know it. What's more, the bar changes depending on where you live. At least that's what a new study from GOBankingRates seems to be hinting at. Using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the financial site calculated the minimum annual income you need to be considered among the top five percent of moneymakers where you live. Read on to discover how much money you need to make every year to be considered rich in your state.

1
Alabama

city skyline of birmingham, alabama
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $189,695

2
Alaska

cityscape photo of mountains, buildings, and a river in Anchorage, Alaska
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $242,208

3
Arizona

downtown phoenix arizona
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $220,936

4
Arkansas

Overlook of the town of Fayetteville, Arkansas with the University of Arkansas
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $176,997

5
California

walkway pier, palm trees, oceanside, california
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

6
Colorado

landscape photo of Cottonwood Pass, Colorado in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

7
Connecticut

Fair Haven is a neighborhood in the eastern part of the city of New Haven, Connecticut, between the Mill and Quinnipiac rivers.
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

8
Delaware

the Christina River and Brandywine Creek in downtown Wilmington, Delaware
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,059

9
Florida

seaside miami florida
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $226,319

10
Georgia

historic district, savannah, Georgia, skyline
f11photo / Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $233,979

11
Hawaii

An aerial shot of downtown Honolulu, Hawaii from the water looking inland.
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

12
Idaho

cityscape photo of downtown Bosie, Idaho
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,218

13
Illinois

Illinois
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

14
Indiana

Landscape photo of Brown County State Park, Indiana
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $194,407

15
Iowa

cedar rapids iowa
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,328

16
Kansas

field of wheat in central Kansas is nearly ready for harvest.
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $211,256

17
Kentucky

farm house in kentucky, grass
anthony heflin / Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $185,241

18
Louisiana

boat docked in the channel next to tress in New Orleans, Louisiana
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,417

19
Maine

acadia national park maine state natural wonders
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $202,639

20
Maryland

chesapeake bay in annapolis maryland
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

21
Massachusetts

Massachusetts
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

22
Michigan

Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $209,099

23
Minnesota

downtown minneapolis skyline
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $244,552

24
Mississippi

Madison, Mississippi
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $172,337

25
Missouri

columbia missouri
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $201,541

26
Montana

View from mountain in montana
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $187,867

27
Nebraska

omaha nebraska
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $203,793

28
Nevada

hotels and casinos in las vegas, nevada
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $221,626

29
New Hampshire

Lake Sunapee is located within Sullivan County and Merrimack County in western New Hampshire, the United States. It is the fifth-largest lake located entirely in New Hampshire.
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

30
New Jersey

Shutterstock/gary718

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

31
New Mexico

Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $192,480

32
New York

New York's Central Park
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

33
North Carolina

north carolina, outerbanks, lighthouse
MarkVanDykePhotography / Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $213,009

34
North Dakota

cityscape photo Fargo, North Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $220,611

35
Ohio

Riverscape Park in Dayton, Ohio in autumn
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $204,940

36
Oklahoma

tulsa oklahoma skyline
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $194,523

37
Oregon

Portland, Oregon
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $229,747

38
Pennsylvania

a road in jim thorpe pennsylvania
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $233,467

39
Rhode Island

newport is a city in Newport County, Rhode Island, United States, about 30 miles south of Providence. Newport, also known as The City by the Sea, has been one of America's premier vacation destinations. Newport has more historic structures from the eighteenth century than any other city in America.
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,524

40
South Carolina

charleston south carolina from above
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $204,826

41
South Dakota

rapid city, south dakota
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $190,156

42
Tennessee

Gatlinburg Tennessee Tourist Traps That Locals Hate
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $205,063

43
Texas

cityscape photo of San Antonio, Texas at dusk
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $241,212

44
Utah

main street park city utah with beautiful mountain view
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,835

45
Vermont

burlington vermont from the waterfront
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $212,823

46
Virginia

landscape photo of Buchanan, Virginia
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

47
Washington

the Columbia River Renaissance Trail and house in Vancouver, Washington
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

48
West Virginia

high street harpers ferry west virginia
Shutterstock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $171,816

49
Wisconsin

Green Bay is a city in and the county seat of Brown County in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, at the head of Green Bay, a sub-basin of Lake Michigan
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $202,582

50
Wyoming

Jackson Hole, Wyoming in the summer
iStock

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,944

