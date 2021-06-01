From a strictly financial perspective, do you consider yourself a rich or wealthy person? If you're having trouble coming up with an answer, don't worry—it's a more complex question than you might think. Unless you are a multi-millionaire with more cash than you can count, you may be considered rich and not even know it. What's more, the bar changes depending on where you live. At least that's what a new study from GOBankingRates seems to be hinting at. Using the latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey, the financial site calculated the minimum annual income you need to be considered among the top five percent of moneymakers where you live. Read on to discover how much money you need to make every year to be considered rich in your state.

1 Alabama

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $189,695

2 Alaska

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $242,208

3 Arizona

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $220,936

4 Arkansas

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $176,997

5 California

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

6 Colorado

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

7 Connecticut

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

8 Delaware

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,059

9 Florida

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $226,319

10 Georgia

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $233,979

11 Hawaii

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

12 Idaho

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,218

13 Illinois

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

14 Indiana

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $194,407

15 Iowa

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,328

16 Kansas

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $211,256

17 Kentucky

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $185,241

18 Louisiana

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,417

19 Maine

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $202,639

20 Maryland

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

21 Massachusetts

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

22 Michigan

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $209,099

23 Minnesota

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $244,552

24 Mississippi

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $172,337

25 Missouri

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $201,541

26 Montana

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $187,867

27 Nebraska

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $203,793

28 Nevada

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $221,626

29 New Hampshire

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

30 New Jersey

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

31 New Mexico

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $192,480

32 New York

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

33 North Carolina

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $213,009

34 North Dakota

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $220,611

35 Ohio

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $204,940

36 Oklahoma

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $194,523

37 Oregon

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $229,747

38 Pennsylvania

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $233,467

39 Rhode Island

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,524

40 South Carolina

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $204,826

41 South Dakota

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $190,156

42 Tennessee

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $205,063

43 Texas

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $241,212

44 Utah

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $235,835

45 Vermont

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $212,823

46 Virginia

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

47 Washington

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $250,000

48 West Virginia

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $171,816

49 Wisconsin

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $202,582

50 Wyoming

Income needed to be in the top five percent: $199,944

