This Is the Richest Zip Code in Your State, Data Shows

No matter where you live in the United States, there are certain neighborhoods, cities, and small communities that are wealthier than others. And while you may think you know the areas of your state—or even the country—that have the most money, the results of a recent study conducted by GO Banking Rates just might surprise you. Using the most recent data from the United States Census Bureau, the financial site analyzed the median household incomes in all 50 states to determine the richest zip code in your state. They range from tiny rural communities to major metropolises. Read on to discover the wealthiest place in your state.

1 Alabama

Zip code: 35223

City/neighborhood: Mountain Brook

Median household income: $131,295

2 Alaska

Zip code: 99516

City/neighborhood: Anchorage

Median household income: $155,637

3 Arizona

Zip code: 85253

City/neighborhood: Scottsdale

Median household income: $156,655

4 Arkansas

Zip code: 72038

City/neighborhood: Crocketts Bluff

Median household income: $145,625

5 California

Zip code: 94027

City/neighborhood: Atherton

Median household income: Over $250,000

6 Colorado

Zip code: 80025

City/neighborhood: Eldorado Springs

Median household income: $180,042

7 Connecticut

Zip code: 06870

City/neighborhood: Old Greenwich

Median household income: $220,642

8 Delaware

Zip code: 19707

City/neighborhood: Hockessin

Median household income: $126,987

9 Florida

Zip code: 33109

City/neighborhood: Miami Beach

Median household income: $223,618

10 Georgia

Zip code: 30327

City/neighborhood: Atlanta

Median household income: $154,738

11 Hawaii

Zip code: 96821

City/neighborhood: Honolulu

Median household income: $134,892

12 Idaho

Zip code: 83821

City/neighborhood: Coolin

Median household income: $103,194

13 Illinois

Zip code: 60043

City/neighborhood: Kenilworth

Median household income: $212,750

14 Indiana

Zip code: 46290

City/neighborhood: Indianapolis

Median household income: Over $250,000

15 Iowa

Zip code: 50061

City/neighborhood: West Des Moines

Median household income: $147,578

16 Kansas

Zip code: 67559

City/neighborhood: Nekoma

Median household income: $215,729

17 Kentucky

Zip code: 40025

City/neighborhood: Glenview

Median household income: Over $250,000

18 Louisiana

Zip code: 71401

City/neighborhood: Aimwell

Median household income: $118,017

19 Maine

Zip code: 04110

City/neighborhood: Cumberland Foreside

Median household income: $165,720

20 Maryland

Zip code: 20812

City/neighborhood: Glen Echo

Median household income: $220,313

21 Massachusetts

Zip code: 02468

City/neighborhood: Waban

Median household income: $235,714

22 Michigan

Zip code: 48190

City/neighborhood: Whittaker

Median household income: $183,257

23 Minnesota

Zip code: 55424

City/neighborhood: Minneapolis

Median household income: $168,158

24 Mississippi

Zip code: 39110

City/neighborhood: Madison

Median household income: $106,437

25 Missouri

Zip code: 63073

City/neighborhood: St. Albans

Median household income: $217,607

26 Montana

Zip code: 59242

City/neighborhood: Homestead

Median household income: $147,813

27 Nebraska

Zip code: 68514

City/neighborhood: Lincoln

Median household income: $171,250

28 Nevada

Zip code: 89411

City/neighborhood: Genoa

Median household income: $158,500

29 New Hampshire

Zip code: 03750

City/neighborhood: Etna

Median household income: $172,540

30 New Jersey

Zip code: 07078

City/neighborhood: Short Hills

Median household income: Over $250,000

31 New Mexico

Zip code: 88126

City/neighborhood: Pep

Median household income: $158,472

32 New York

Zip code: 10282

City/neighborhood: Lower Manhattan

Median household income: Over $250,000

33 North Carolina

Zip code: 27519

City/neighborhood: Cary

Median household income: $130,337

34 North Dakota

Zip code: 58339

City/neighborhood: Hansboro

Median household income: Over $250,000

35 Ohio

Zip code: 45174

City/neighborhood: Terrace Park

Median household income: $163,958

36 Oklahoma

Zip code: 73151

City/neighborhood: Oklahoma City

Median household income: $166,563

37 Oregon

Zip code: 97125

City/neighborhood: Manning

Median household income: $139,875

38 Pennsylvania

Zip code: 19437

City/neighborhood: Gwynedd Valley

Median household income: Over $250,000

39 Rhode Island

Zip code: 02815

City/neighborhood: Clayville

Median household income: $243,311

40 South Carolina

Zip code: 29915

City/neighborhood: Daufuskie Island

Median household income: $140,865

41 South Dakota

Zip code: 57427

City/neighborhood: Bath

Median household income: $108,194

42 Tennessee

Zip code: 38139

City/neighborhood: Memphis

Median household income: $144,450

43 Texas

Zip code: 77010

City/neighborhood: Houston

Median household income: $240,417

44 Utah

Zip code: 84018

City/neighborhood: Croydon

Median household income: $198,897

45 Vermont

Zip code: 05067

City/neighborhood: South Pomfret

Median household income: $141,667

46 Virginia

Zip code: 20129

City/neighborhood: Paeonian Springs

Median household income: Over $250,000

47 Washington

Zip code: 98039

City/neighborhood: Medina

Median household income: $192,120

48 West Virginia

Zip code: 26036

City/neighborhood: Dallas

Median household income: $135,294

49 Wisconsin

Zip code: 53047

City/neighborhood: Lebanon

Median household income: $128,750

50 Wyoming

Zip code: 82711

City/neighborhood: Alva

Median household income: $152,727

