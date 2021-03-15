This Is the Most Dangerous Small Town in America, According to Data

Is there anything as idealized as small-town life? For many people, the white picket fences, friendly neighbors, and main street lined with quaint mom-and-pop shops paint the perfect picture of the American Dream. But in reality, small towns aren’t immune to problems; in fact, some are just as threatening as bigger cities. To find out which in particular you should be aware of, we crunched the numbers to find out the most dangerous small town in America.

First, let’s clarify what we mean by “small town.” For starters, we focused our analysis on towns and small cities with populations ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 residents. We then narrowed the list down to the top 25 of the 100 towns with the highest violent crime rates (as recorded by the FBI and assembled by News+), which was the most important factor in our Danger Index.

From there, we used FBI data for property crime per capita, as well as the rate of pedestrian fatalities by congressional district (as compiled by Smart Growth America’s 2019 Most Dangerous Districts report). Finally, we factored in unemployment rate by congressional district, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, considering research has shown that a 1 percent change in the unemployment rate is typically found to increase property crime by up to 2 percent.

We then gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each small town scored on our 100-point scale Danger Index. Overall, the most dangerous small towns were located overwhelmingly in the Sun Belt and Midwest. And while we were analyzing towns with up to 100,000 people, the largest town on our list had 74,330 people; most were much smaller, with 30,000 or fewer residents. Read on to find out which small town is the most dangerous one in country, and to see if any in your state land on the list. And for more on how safe your state is overall, check out The Most Dangerous State in America, According to Data.

25 Bastrop, Louisiana

Population: 10,595

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 144.41

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,151.49

Pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 residents: 2.23

Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 66.06

24 East Point, Georgia

Population: 35,791

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 117.91

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,032.82

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.29

Unemployment rate: 5.0 percent

Danger Index Score: 67.18

23 Albany, Georgia

Population: 74,330

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 117.45

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 487.02

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.42

Unemployment rate: 9.4 percent

Danger Index Score: 68.47

22 Selma, California

Population: 24,641

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 120.94

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 335.62

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.66

Unemployment rate: 9.6 percent

Danger Index Score: 68.84

21 Lumberton, North Carolina

Population: 21,683

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 181.25

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,382.65

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 1.96

Unemployment rate: 4.3 percent

Danger Index Score: 70.69

20 Gallup, New Mexico

Population: 23,528

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 172.56

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 700.44

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.28

Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 70.69

19 Inkster, Michigan

Population: 24,548

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 131.99

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 294.93

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43

Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 71.97

18 Cocoa, Florida

Population: 17,825

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 207.01

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 678.82

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.94

Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent

Danger Index Score: 73.02

17 Florida City, Florida

Population: 12,297

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 207.01

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 678.82

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.94

Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent

Danger Index Score: 73.02

16 Americus, Georgia

Population: 15,838

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 110.32

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 759.04

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.42

Unemployment rate: 9.4 percent

Danger Index Score: 74.97

15 Selma, Alabama

Population: 19,283

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 180.47

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 773.74

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.8

Unemployment rate: 6.8 percent

Danger Index Score: 76.66

14 Barstow, California

Population: 23,894

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 151.08

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 475.43

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.11

Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 76.89

13 Lake City, Florida

Population: 12,186

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 152.63

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 719.68

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.79

Unemployment rate: 6.2 percent

Danger Index Score: 77.94

12 College Park, Georgia

Population: 14,724

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 189.49

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 954.22

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.29

Unemployment rate: 5.0 percent

Danger Index Score: 78.11

11 Highland Park, Michigan

Population: 10,810

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 173.91

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 279.37

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43

Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 79.25

10 Ecorse, Michigan

Population: 9,213

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 161.73

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 372.2

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43

Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 79.67

9 Hartsville, South Carolina

Population: 7,837

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 196.5

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,042.49

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34

Unemployment rate: 5.1 percent

Danger Index Score: 83.15

8 Opa Locka, Florida

Population: 16,835

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 222.16

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 642.71

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.98

Unemployment rate: 5.0 percent

Danger Index Score: 83.33

7 Dillon, South Carolina

Population: 6,648

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 191.04

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,090.55

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34

Unemployment rate: 5.1 percent

Danger Index Score: 83.52

6 Espanola, New Mexico

Population: 10,030

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 267.20

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 555.33

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.28

Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 83.96

5 Anniston, Alabama

Population: 22,205

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 331.01

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 771.00

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 1.57

Unemployment rate: 5.9 percent

Danger Index Score: 84.19

4 Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Population: 31,864

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 168.84

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,379.30

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34

Unemployment rate: 5.1 percent

Danger Index Score: 87.73

3 Lake City, South Carolina

Population: 6,809

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 187.99

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 644.73

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 4.05

Unemployment rate: 6.7 percent

Danger Index Score: 88.48

2 Monroe, Louisiana

Population: 49,677

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 300.54

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 935.24

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.23

Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent

Danger Index Score: 88.61

1 Bessemer, Alabama

Population: 26,592

Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 286.93

Property crime per 10,000 residents: 903.66

Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.80

Unemployment rate: 6.8 percent

Danger Index Score: 100.00

