This Is the Most Dangerous Small Town in America, According to Data
Big cities aren't the only precarious places in the U.S.
Is there anything as idealized as small-town life? For many people, the white picket fences, friendly neighbors, and main street lined with quaint mom-and-pop shops paint the perfect picture of the American Dream. But in reality, small towns aren’t immune to problems; in fact, some are just as threatening as bigger cities. To find out which in particular you should be aware of, we crunched the numbers to find out the most dangerous small town in America.
First, let’s clarify what we mean by “small town.” For starters, we focused our analysis on towns and small cities with populations ranging from 5,000 to 100,000 residents. We then narrowed the list down to the top 25 of the 100 towns with the highest violent crime rates (as recorded by the FBI and assembled by News+), which was the most important factor in our Danger Index.
From there, we used FBI data for property crime per capita, as well as the rate of pedestrian fatalities by congressional district (as compiled by Smart Growth America’s 2019 Most Dangerous Districts report). Finally, we factored in unemployment rate by congressional district, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, considering research has shown that a 1 percent change in the unemployment rate is typically found to increase property crime by up to 2 percent.
We then gave each metric a weighted value before running them through our exclusive algorithm to see how each small town scored on our 100-point scale Danger Index. Overall, the most dangerous small towns were located overwhelmingly in the Sun Belt and Midwest. And while we were analyzing towns with up to 100,000 people, the largest town on our list had 74,330 people; most were much smaller, with 30,000 or fewer residents. Read on to find out which small town is the most dangerous one in country, and to see if any in your state land on the list. And for more on how safe your state is overall, check out The Most Dangerous State in America, According to Data.
25
Bastrop, Louisiana
Population: 10,595
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 144.41
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,151.49
Pedestrian fatality rate per 100,000 residents: 2.23
Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 66.06
24
East Point, Georgia
Population: 35,791
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 117.91
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,032.82
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.29
Unemployment rate: 5.0 percent
Danger Index Score: 67.18
23
Albany, Georgia
Population: 74,330
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 117.45
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 487.02
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.42
Unemployment rate: 9.4 percent
Danger Index Score: 68.47
22
Selma, California
Population: 24,641
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 120.94
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 335.62
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.66
Unemployment rate: 9.6 percent
Danger Index Score: 68.84
21
Lumberton, North Carolina
Population: 21,683
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 181.25
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,382.65
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 1.96
Unemployment rate: 4.3 percent
Danger Index Score: 70.69
20
Gallup, New Mexico
Population: 23,528
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 172.56
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 700.44
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.28
Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 70.69
19
Inkster, Michigan
Population: 24,548
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 131.99
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 294.93
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43
Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 71.97
18
Cocoa, Florida
Population: 17,825
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 207.01
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 678.82
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.94
Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent
Danger Index Score: 73.02
17
Florida City, Florida
Population: 12,297
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 207.01
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 678.82
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.94
Unemployment rate: 5.6 percent
Danger Index Score: 73.02
16
Americus, Georgia
Population: 15,838
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 110.32
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 759.04
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.42
Unemployment rate: 9.4 percent
Danger Index Score: 74.97
15
Selma, Alabama
Population: 19,283
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 180.47
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 773.74
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.8
Unemployment rate: 6.8 percent
Danger Index Score: 76.66
14
Barstow, California
Population: 23,894
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 151.08
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 475.43
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.11
Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 76.89
13
Lake City, Florida
Population: 12,186
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 152.63
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 719.68
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.79
Unemployment rate: 6.2 percent
Danger Index Score: 77.94
12
College Park, Georgia
Population: 14,724
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 189.49
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 954.22
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.29
Unemployment rate: 5.0 percent
Danger Index Score: 78.11
11
Highland Park, Michigan
Population: 10,810
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 173.91
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 279.37
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43
Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 79.25
10
Ecorse, Michigan
Population: 9,213
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 161.73
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 372.2
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.43
Unemployment rate: 8.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 79.67
9
Hartsville, South Carolina
Population: 7,837
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 196.5
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,042.49
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34
Unemployment rate: 5.1 percent
Danger Index Score: 83.15
8
Opa Locka, Florida
Population: 16,835
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 222.16
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 642.71
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.98
Unemployment rate: 5.0 percent
Danger Index Score: 83.33
7
Dillon, South Carolina
Population: 6,648
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 191.04
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,090.55
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34
Unemployment rate: 5.1 percent
Danger Index Score: 83.52
6
Espanola, New Mexico
Population: 10,030
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 267.20
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 555.33
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.28
Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 83.96
5
Anniston, Alabama
Population: 22,205
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 331.01
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 771.00
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 1.57
Unemployment rate: 5.9 percent
Danger Index Score: 84.19
4
Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Population: 31,864
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 168.84
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 1,379.30
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 3.34
Unemployment rate: 5.1 percent
Danger Index Score: 87.73
3
Lake City, South Carolina
Population: 6,809
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 187.99
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 644.73
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 4.05
Unemployment rate: 6.7 percent
Danger Index Score: 88.48
2
Monroe, Louisiana
Population: 49,677
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 300.54
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 935.24
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.23
Unemployment rate: 5.5 percent
Danger Index Score: 88.61
1
Bessemer, Alabama
Population: 26,592
Violent crime per 10,000 residents: 286.93
Property crime per 10,000 residents: 903.66
Pedestrian fatalities per 100,000 residents: 2.80
Unemployment rate: 6.8 percent
Danger Index Score: 100.00
