This Is the Richest Town in Your State, According to Data

Looking at areas with 1,000-plus homes, here's where people are wealthiest in each of the 50 states.

By Amber Raiken
August 5, 2021
When you think of parts of the country with the most top 10-percenters, you probably picture bustling metropolises like New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles; but not only are these not the wealthiest towns in the country, they're not even the wealthiest in their respective states, according to a 2021 report from GOBankingRates. The financial website crunched the numbers in all 50 states to discover which town in each is the richest. To do so, they looked at all the towns or cities in each state with over 1,000 households. From there, they looked at median household income to determine which one was the wealthiest. Interestingly, their results showed that residents who live in towns, not cities, are actually the ones who bring home the most bucks. Wondering which town is the richest in your state is? Read on to find out!

1
Alabama

Blue Heron lake in Mobile, Alabama, which is near Highland Lakes
George Dodd II / Shutterstock

Richest town: Highland Lakes

Median household income: $152,774

2
Alaska

cityscape photo of Alaska at sunset
A&J Fotos / Shutterstock

Richest town: Fishhook

Median household income: $106,310

3
Arizona

aeriel view of a golf course and resort in Paradise Valley, Arizona
Tim Roberts Photography / Shutterstock

Richest town: Paradise Valley

Median household income: $211,393

4
Arkansas

a photo of a red house and War Eagle bridge, which is nearby Cave Springs, Arkansas
RaksyBH / Shutterstock

Richest town: Cave Springs

Median household income: $134,740

5
California

view of houses ins Los Altos hills, California
Sundry Photography / Shutterstock

Richest town: Atherton, Hillsborough, Los Altos Hills (pictured), Monte Sereno, Woodside

Median household income: $250,000-plus

6
Colorado

a lake, trees, and houses in Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
Serj Malomuzh / Shutterstock

Richest town: Cherry Hills Village

Median household income: $250,000-plus

7
Connecticut

a church in Darien, Connecticut
Kirkikis / iStock

Richest town: Darien

Median household income: $232,523

8
Delaware

a suburb in New Castle County, an area near Delaware
Khairil Azhar Junos / Shutterstock

Richest town: North Star

Median household income: $137,917

9
Florida

photo of Miami Beach, an city near Pinecrest, Florida
Grindstone Media Group / Shutterstock

Richest town: Pinecrest

Median household income: $156,875

10
Georgia

a court house in Decatur, Georgia, which is the town near Druid Hills, Georgia
Darryl Brooks / Shutterstock

Richest town: Druid Hills

Median household income: $129,740

11
Hawaii

East Honolulu, Hawaii at sunset
Dhoxax / iStock

Richest town: East Honolulu

Median household income: $133,165

12
Idaho

landscape photo of the Idaho Falls, in Idaho
B Brown / Shutterstock

Richest town: Eagle

Median household income: $92,807

13
Illinois

a colonial house in Winnetka, Illinois
Sharon Wildie / Shutterstock

Richest town: Winnetka

Median household income: $250,000-plus

14
Indiana

small waterfall in Zionsville, Indiana
Golden Ratio Photos / Shutterstock

Richest town: Zionsville

Median household income: $137,377

15
Iowa

cityscape photo of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, near the suburb of Robins
DenisTangneyJr / iStock

Richest town: Robins

Median household income: $131,078

16
Kansas

ducks on a lake in Kansas
Benjamin James White / Shutterstock

Richest town: Mission Hills

Median household income: $250,000-plus

17
Kentucky

a road and trees in Louisville, near Indiana Hills, Kentucky
Jonny Trego / Shutterstock

Richest town: Indian Hills

Median household income: $190,313

18
Louisiana

a home in Louisiana in Baton Rouge, a city near Prairieville, Louisiana
3000-animation / Shutterstock

Richest town: Prairieville

Median household income: $99,953

19
Maine

photo of Bustin's Island, which is a part of Freeport in Cumberland County, Maine
DejaVuDesigns / Shutterstock

Richest town: Cumberland Center

Median household income: $99,500

20
Maryland

Aerial view of Travilah neighborhood in Montgomery County, Maryland
Matthew Van Dyke / iStock

Richest town: Travilah

Median household income: $241,369

21
Massachusetts

Wellesley College in Wellesley, Massachusetts
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock

Richest town: Wellesley

Median household income: $197,132

22
Michigan

a garden and home in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
PQK / Shutterstock

Richest town: Bloomfield Hills

Median household income: $178,894

23
Minnesota

a lake in northern Minnesota
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock

Richest town: North Oaks

Median household income: $178,816

24
Mississippi

Fountain in front of a mall in Madison, Mississippi
Justin Eaves / Shutterstock

Richest town: Madison

Median household income: $114,521

25
Missouri

a row of suburban houses in Missouri
Jon Rehg / Shutterstock

Richest town: Frontenac

Median household income: $217,768

26
Montana

Thomas Francis Meagher Statue at the Montana State Capital Building in Helena, Montana
Paul Brady Photography / Shutterstock

Richest town: Helena Valley Northeast

Median household income: $96,146

27
Nebraska

landscape photo of a shop in Grenta, Nebraska
Carol Ann Mossa / Shutterstock

Richest town: Gretna

Median household income: $83,103

28
Nevada

Wild Horse Reservoir in Elko County, Nevada
AJ9 / Shutterstock

Richest town: Spring Creek

Median household income: $99,854

29
New Hampshire

Red trees and a church in Hanover, New Hampshire
Dan Lewis / Shutterstock

Richest town: Hanover

Median household income: $109,514

30
New Jersey

A Mall in short hills, a part of Millburn, New Jersey
Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock

Richest town: Short Hills

Median household income: $250,000+

31
New Mexico

Rio Grande river and mountains in White Rock, New Mexico
benedek / iStock

Richest town: White Rock

Median household income: $135,964

32
New York

Scarsdale Falls in Scarsdale, New York
Michael A. Dones / Shutterstock

Richest town: Lloyd Harbor and Scarsdale (pictured)

Median household income: $250,000-plus

33
North Carolina

suburb in Charlotte, North Carolina
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock

Richest town: Marvin

Median household income: $206,469

34
North Dakota

Rural Mercer County area, which is near Beulah, North Dakota
northlight / Shutterstock

Richest town: Beulah

Median household income: $99,125

35
Ohio

landscape photo of Hamilton County, which Indian Hill, Ohio is a part of
Leonardo Rossetti / Shutterstock

Richest town: Village of Indian Hill

Median household income: $207,174

36
Oklahoma

A mansion in Oklahoma City, which is Nichola Hills, Oklahoma near
Gau Meo / Shutterstock

Richest town: Nichols Hills

Median household income: $186,912

37
Oregon

a surburban town in Portland, Oregon, a city near Cedar Mill
J A Uppendahl / Shutterstock

Richest town: Cedar Mill

Median household income: $145,057

38
Pennsylvania

suburb in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Tupungato / Shutterstock

Richest town: Fox Chapel

Median household income: $205,987

39
Rhode Island

a river in Cumberland, which is near Cumberland Hill, Rhode Island
danlogan / iStock

Richest town: Cumberland Hill

Median household income: $89,456

40
South Carolina

Tega City Hall in Tega Cay, South Carolina
SSE Photography / Shutterstock

Richest town: Tega Cay

Median household income: $130,918

41
South Dakota

aeriel view of houses in South Dakota
Hank Shiffman / Shutterstock

Richest town: Dakota Dunes

Median household income: $118,966

42
Tennessee

a photo of houses in Nashville, a city near Forest Hills, Tennessee
Zach at Aerial Imagery / Shutterstock

Richest town: Forest Hills

Median household income: $203,056

43
Texas

Harris County court house in Texas
Sean Hannon acritelyphoto / Shutterstock

Richest town: Hunters Creek Village, Piney Point Village (pictured), West University Place

Median household income: $250,000-plus

44
Utah

city skyline of Park City, near Silver Summit, Utah
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Richest town: Silver Summit

Median household income: $147,404

45
Vermont

A brick building in Essex Junction, Vermont
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Richest town: Essex Junction

Median household income: $80,019

46
Virginia

Historic red brick house in Great Falls, Virginia
Joe Benning / Shutterstock

Richest town: Great Falls

Median household income: $238,125

47
Washington

a waterfall and house in King County, Washington
Stephen Moehle / Shutterstock

Richest town: Clyde Hill

Median household income: $238,958

48
West Virginia

landscape photo of Cheat Leak, West Virginia
Tara Ballard / Shutterstock

Richest town: Cheat Lake

Median household income: $89,310

49
Wisconsin

a wooden bridge goes over a river near Merton, Wisconsin
Tony Savino / Shutterstock

Richest town: Merton

Median household income: $154,464

50
Wyoming

a mountain, trail, and flowers in Laramie County, which Ranchettes, Wyoming is a part of
Kyle Spradley Photography / Shutterstock

Richest town: Ranchettes

Median household income: $99,403

