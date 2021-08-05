This Is the Richest Town in Your State, According to Data
Looking at areas with 1,000-plus homes, here's where people are wealthiest in each of the 50 states.
When you think of parts of the country with the most top 10-percenters, you probably picture bustling metropolises like New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles; but not only are these not the wealthiest towns in the country, they're not even the wealthiest in their respective states, according to a 2021 report from GOBankingRates. The financial website crunched the numbers in all 50 states to discover which town in each is the richest. To do so, they looked at all the towns or cities in each state with over 1,000 households. From there, they looked at median household income to determine which one was the wealthiest. Interestingly, their results showed that residents who live in towns, not cities, are actually the ones who bring home the most bucks. Wondering which town is the richest in your state is? Read on to find out!
1
Alabama
Richest town: Highland Lakes
Median household income: $152,774
2
Alaska
Richest town: Fishhook
Median household income: $106,310
3
Arizona
Richest town: Paradise Valley
Median household income: $211,393
4
Arkansas
Richest town: Cave Springs
Median household income: $134,740
5
California
Richest town: Atherton, Hillsborough, Los Altos Hills (pictured), Monte Sereno, Woodside
Median household income: $250,000-plus
6
Colorado
Richest town: Cherry Hills Village
Median household income: $250,000-plus
7
Connecticut
Richest town: Darien
Median household income: $232,523
8
Delaware
Richest town: North Star
Median household income: $137,917
9
Florida
Richest town: Pinecrest
Median household income: $156,875
10
Georgia
Richest town: Druid Hills
Median household income: $129,740
11
Hawaii
Richest town: East Honolulu
Median household income: $133,165
12
Idaho
Richest town: Eagle
Median household income: $92,807
13
Illinois
Richest town: Winnetka
Median household income: $250,000-plus
14
Indiana
Richest town: Zionsville
Median household income: $137,377
15
Iowa
Richest town: Robins
Median household income: $131,078
16
Kansas
Richest town: Mission Hills
Median household income: $250,000-plus
17
Kentucky
Richest town: Indian Hills
Median household income: $190,313
18
Louisiana
Richest town: Prairieville
Median household income: $99,953
19
Maine
Richest town: Cumberland Center
Median household income: $99,500
20
Maryland
Richest town: Travilah
Median household income: $241,369
21
Massachusetts
Richest town: Wellesley
Median household income: $197,132
22
Michigan
Richest town: Bloomfield Hills
Median household income: $178,894
23
Minnesota
Richest town: North Oaks
Median household income: $178,816
24
Mississippi
Richest town: Madison
Median household income: $114,521
25
Missouri
Richest town: Frontenac
Median household income: $217,768
26
Montana
Richest town: Helena Valley Northeast
Median household income: $96,146
27
Nebraska
Richest town: Gretna
Median household income: $83,103
28
Nevada
Richest town: Spring Creek
Median household income: $99,854
29
New Hampshire
Richest town: Hanover
Median household income: $109,514
30
New Jersey
Richest town: Short Hills
Median household income: $250,000+
31
New Mexico
Richest town: White Rock
Median household income: $135,964
32
New York
Richest town: Lloyd Harbor and Scarsdale (pictured)
Median household income: $250,000-plus
33
North Carolina
Richest town: Marvin
Median household income: $206,469
34
North Dakota
Richest town: Beulah
Median household income: $99,125
35
Ohio
Richest town: Village of Indian Hill
Median household income: $207,174
36
Oklahoma
Richest town: Nichols Hills
Median household income: $186,912
37
Oregon
Richest town: Cedar Mill
Median household income: $145,057
38
Pennsylvania
Richest town: Fox Chapel
Median household income: $205,987
39
Rhode Island
Richest town: Cumberland Hill
Median household income: $89,456
40
South Carolina
Richest town: Tega Cay
Median household income: $130,918
41
South Dakota
Richest town: Dakota Dunes
Median household income: $118,966
42
Tennessee
Richest town: Forest Hills
Median household income: $203,056
43
Texas
Richest town: Hunters Creek Village, Piney Point Village (pictured), West University Place
Median household income: $250,000-plus
44
Utah
Richest town: Silver Summit
Median household income: $147,404
45
Vermont
Richest town: Essex Junction
Median household income: $80,019
46
Virginia
Richest town: Great Falls
Median household income: $238,125
47
Washington
Richest town: Clyde Hill
Median household income: $238,958
48
West Virginia
Richest town: Cheat Lake
Median household income: $89,310
49
Wisconsin
Richest town: Merton
Median household income: $154,464
50
Wyoming
Richest town: Ranchettes
Median household income: $99,403
