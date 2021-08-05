This Is the Richest Town in Your State, According to Data

When you think of parts of the country with the most top 10-percenters, you probably picture bustling metropolises like New York, Chicago, or Los Angeles; but not only are these not the wealthiest towns in the country, they're not even the wealthiest in their respective states, according to a 2021 report from GOBankingRates. The financial website crunched the numbers in all 50 states to discover which town in each is the richest. To do so, they looked at all the towns or cities in each state with over 1,000 households. From there, they looked at median household income to determine which one was the wealthiest. Interestingly, their results showed that residents who live in towns, not cities, are actually the ones who bring home the most bucks. Wondering which town is the richest in your state is? Read on to find out!

1 Alabama

Richest town: Highland Lakes

Median household income: $152,774

2 Alaska

Richest town: Fishhook

Median household income: $106,310

3 Arizona

Richest town: Paradise Valley

Median household income: $211,393

4 Arkansas

Richest town: Cave Springs

Median household income: $134,740

5 California

Richest town: Atherton, Hillsborough, Los Altos Hills (pictured), Monte Sereno, Woodside

Median household income: $250,000-plus

6 Colorado

Richest town: Cherry Hills Village

Median household income: $250,000-plus

7 Connecticut

Richest town: Darien

Median household income: $232,523

8 Delaware

Richest town: North Star

Median household income: $137,917

9 Florida

Richest town: Pinecrest

Median household income: $156,875

10 Georgia

Richest town: Druid Hills

Median household income: $129,740

11 Hawaii

Richest town: East Honolulu

Median household income: $133,165

12 Idaho

Richest town: Eagle

Median household income: $92,807

13 Illinois

Richest town: Winnetka

Median household income: $250,000-plus

14 Indiana

Richest town: Zionsville

Median household income: $137,377

15 Iowa

Richest town: Robins

Median household income: $131,078

16 Kansas

Richest town: Mission Hills

Median household income: $250,000-plus

17 Kentucky

Richest town: Indian Hills

Median household income: $190,313

18 Louisiana

Richest town: Prairieville

Median household income: $99,953

19 Maine

Richest town: Cumberland Center

Median household income: $99,500

20 Maryland

Richest town: Travilah

Median household income: $241,369

21 Massachusetts

Richest town: Wellesley

Median household income: $197,132

22 Michigan

Richest town: Bloomfield Hills

Median household income: $178,894

23 Minnesota

Richest town: North Oaks

Median household income: $178,816

24 Mississippi

Richest town: Madison

Median household income: $114,521

25 Missouri

Richest town: Frontenac

Median household income: $217,768

26 Montana

Richest town: Helena Valley Northeast

Median household income: $96,146

27 Nebraska

Richest town: Gretna

Median household income: $83,103

28 Nevada

Richest town: Spring Creek

Median household income: $99,854

29 New Hampshire

Richest town: Hanover

Median household income: $109,514

30 New Jersey

Richest town: Short Hills

Median household income: $250,000+

31 New Mexico

Richest town: White Rock

Median household income: $135,964

32 New York

Richest town: Lloyd Harbor and Scarsdale (pictured)

Median household income: $250,000-plus

33 North Carolina

Richest town: Marvin

Median household income: $206,469

34 North Dakota

Richest town: Beulah

Median household income: $99,125

35 Ohio

Richest town: Village of Indian Hill

Median household income: $207,174

36 Oklahoma

Richest town: Nichols Hills

Median household income: $186,912

37 Oregon

Richest town: Cedar Mill

Median household income: $145,057

38 Pennsylvania

Richest town: Fox Chapel

Median household income: $205,987

39 Rhode Island

Richest town: Cumberland Hill

Median household income: $89,456

40 South Carolina

Richest town: Tega Cay

Median household income: $130,918

41 South Dakota

Richest town: Dakota Dunes

Median household income: $118,966

42 Tennessee

Richest town: Forest Hills

Median household income: $203,056

43 Texas

Richest town: Hunters Creek Village, Piney Point Village (pictured), West University Place

Median household income: $250,000-plus

44 Utah

Richest town: Silver Summit

Median household income: $147,404

45 Vermont

Richest town: Essex Junction

Median household income: $80,019

46 Virginia

Richest town: Great Falls

Median household income: $238,125

47 Washington

Richest town: Clyde Hill

Median household income: $238,958

48 West Virginia

Richest town: Cheat Lake

Median household income: $89,310

49 Wisconsin

Richest town: Merton

Median household income: $154,464

50 Wyoming

Richest town: Ranchettes

Median household income: $99,403

