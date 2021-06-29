This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows
Much has been made of America's vanishing middle class, and it's true that the divide between the rich and the poor has become increasingly stark over the past several decades. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, America's wealth gap has more than doubled from 1989 to 2016. More recently, the COVID crisis further deepened the divide, crushing some under the strain of sudden unemployment, while others paid down debts.
This sudden change in personal finances has led many families to wonder where they stand compared to their peers. The short answer from the Pew Research Center is that in order to be considered middle class, you must make between two-thirds (67 percent) and double (200 percent) the U.S. median household income. However, other factors—including your state and the size of your household—can greatly influence your purchasing power, and whether you meet this particular benchmark.
According to the personal finance site GOBankingRates, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey, what it takes to be considered middle class in Alaska is a literal and figuratively a continent away from what it takes in Massachusetts. Read on to find out how much money qualifies a family of four as middle class in your hme state, and see how your own finances stack up.
Alabama
Middle-class income range: $52,438.89 to $156,534
Alaska
Middle-class income range: $69,665.26 to $207,956
Arizona
Middle-class income range: $53,119.61 to $158,566
Arkansas
Middle-class income range: $46,507.38 to $138,828
California
Middle-class income range: $62,647.68 to $187,008
Colorado
Middle-class income range: $67,509.20 to $201,520
Connecticut
Middle-class income range: $80,839.52 to $241,312
Delaware
Middle-class income range: $67,502.50 to $201,500
Florida
Middle-class income range: $51,789.66 to $154,596
Georgia
Middle-class income range: $53,740.03 to $160,418
Hawaii
Middle-class income range: $69,842.14 to $208,484
Idaho
Middle-class income range: $50,060.39 to $149,434
Illinois
Middle-class income range: $65,412.77 to $195,262
Indiana
Middle-class income range: $55,750.03 to $166,418
Iowa
Middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848
Kansas
Middle-class income range: $58,316.13 to $174,078
Kentucky
Middle-class income range: $52,059 to $155,400
Louisiana
Middle-class income range: $53,242.89 to $158,934
Maine
Middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336
Maryland
Middle-class income range: $80,429.48 to $240,088
Massachusetts
Middle-class income range: $83,974.45 to $250,670
Michigan
Middle-class income range: $60,088.28 to $179,368
Minnesota
Middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426
Mississippi
Middle-class income range: $44,646.79 to $133,274
Missouri
Middle-class income range: $56,973.45 to $170,070
Montana
Middle-class income range: $57,155.02 to $170,612
Nebraska
Middle-class income range: $60,474.87 to $180,522
Nevada
Middle-class income range: $52,754.46 to $157,476
New Hampshire
Middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288
New Jersey
Middle-class income range: $82,698.10 to $246,860
New Mexico
Middle-class income range: $43,667.92 to $130,352
New York
Middle-class income range: $67,252.59 to $200,754
North Carolina
Middle-class income range: $54,094.46 to $161,476
North Dakota
Middle-class income range: $67,521.93 to $201,558
Ohio
Middle-class income range: $58,955.98 to $175,988
Oklahoma
Middle-class income range: $49,231.60 to $146,960
Oregon
Middle-class income range: $59,710.40 to $178,240
Pennsylvania
Middle-class income range: $64,841.26 to $193,556
Rhode Island
Middle-class income range: $69,286.71 to $206,826
South Carolina
Middle-class income range: $51,590 to $154,000
South Dakota
Middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922
Tennessee
Middle-class income range: $51,220.83 to $152,898
Texas
Middle-class income range: $54,994.94 to $164,164
Utah
Middle-class income range: $57,409.62 to $171,372
Vermont
Middle-class income range: $63,166.26 to $188,556
Virginia
Middle-class income range: $70,116.84 to $209,304
Washington
Middle-class income range: $68,185.23 to $203,538
West Virginia
Middle-class income range: $49,760.90 to $148,540
Wisconsin
Middle-class income range: $64,167.91 to $191,546
Wyoming
Middle-class income range: $61,159.61 to $182,566
