Much has been made of America's vanishing middle class, and it's true that the divide between the rich and the poor has become increasingly stark over the past several decades. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, America's wealth gap has more than doubled from 1989 to 2016. More recently, the COVID crisis further deepened the divide, crushing some under the strain of sudden unemployment, while others paid down debts.

This sudden change in personal finances has led many families to wonder where they stand compared to their peers. The short answer from the Pew Research Center is that in order to be considered middle class, you must make between two-thirds (67 percent) and double (200 percent) the U.S. median household income. However, other factors—including your state and the size of your household—can greatly influence your purchasing power, and whether you meet this particular benchmark.

According to the personal finance site GOBankingRates, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey, what it takes to be considered middle class in Alaska is a literal and figuratively a continent away from what it takes in Massachusetts. Read on to find out how much money qualifies a family of four as middle class in your hme state, and see how your own finances stack up.

Alabama

Middle-class income range: $52,438.89 to $156,534

Alaska

Middle-class income range: $69,665.26 to $207,956

Arizona

Middle-class income range: $53,119.61 to $158,566

Arkansas

Middle-class income range: $46,507.38 to $138,828

California

Middle-class income range: $62,647.68 to $187,008

Colorado

Middle-class income range: $67,509.20 to $201,520

Connecticut

Middle-class income range: $80,839.52 to $241,312

Delaware

Middle-class income range: $67,502.50 to $201,500

Florida

Middle-class income range: $51,789.66 to $154,596

Georgia

Middle-class income range: $53,740.03 to $160,418

Hawaii

Middle-class income range: $69,842.14 to $208,484

Idaho

Middle-class income range: $50,060.39 to $149,434

Illinois

Middle-class income range: $65,412.77 to $195,262

Indiana

Middle-class income range: $55,750.03 to $166,418

Iowa

Middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848

Kansas

Middle-class income range: $58,316.13 to $174,078

Kentucky

Middle-class income range: $52,059 to $155,400

Louisiana

Middle-class income range: $53,242.89 to $158,934

Maine

Middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336

Maryland

Middle-class income range: $80,429.48 to $240,088

Massachusetts

Middle-class income range: $83,974.45 to $250,670

Michigan

Middle-class income range: $60,088.28 to $179,368

Minnesota

Middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426

Mississippi

Middle-class income range: $44,646.79 to $133,274

Missouri

Middle-class income range: $56,973.45 to $170,070

Montana

Middle-class income range: $57,155.02 to $170,612

Nebraska

Middle-class income range: $60,474.87 to $180,522

Nevada

Middle-class income range: $52,754.46 to $157,476

New Hampshire

Middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288

New Jersey

Middle-class income range: $82,698.10 to $246,860

New Mexico

Middle-class income range: $43,667.92 to $130,352

New York

Middle-class income range: $67,252.59 to $200,754

North Carolina

Middle-class income range: $54,094.46 to $161,476

North Dakota

Middle-class income range: $67,521.93 to $201,558

Ohio

Middle-class income range: $58,955.98 to $175,988

Oklahoma

Middle-class income range: $49,231.60 to $146,960

Oregon

Middle-class income range: $59,710.40 to $178,240

Pennsylvania

Middle-class income range: $64,841.26 to $193,556

Rhode Island

Middle-class income range: $69,286.71 to $206,826

South Carolina

Middle-class income range: $51,590 to $154,000

South Dakota

Middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922

Tennessee

Middle-class income range: $51,220.83 to $152,898

Texas

Middle-class income range: $54,994.94 to $164,164

Utah

Middle-class income range: $57,409.62 to $171,372

Vermont

Middle-class income range: $63,166.26 to $188,556

Virginia

Middle-class income range: $70,116.84 to $209,304

Washington

Middle-class income range: $68,185.23 to $203,538

West Virginia

Middle-class income range: $49,760.90 to $148,540

Wisconsin

Middle-class income range: $64,167.91 to $191,546

Wyoming

Middle-class income range: $61,159.61 to $182,566

