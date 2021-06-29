Smarter Living

This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows

Here's how your personal finances stack up in your home state.

June 29, 2021
June 29, 2021

Much has been made of America's vanishing middle class, and it's true that the divide between the rich and the poor has become increasingly stark over the past several decades. In fact, according to the Pew Research Center, America's wealth gap has more than doubled from 1989 to 2016. More recently, the COVID crisis further deepened the divide, crushing some under the strain of sudden unemployment, while others paid down debts.

This sudden change in personal finances has led many families to wonder where they stand compared to their peers. The short answer from the Pew Research Center is that in order to be considered middle class, you must make between two-thirds (67 percent) and double (200 percent) the U.S. median household income. However, other factors—including your state and the size of your household—can greatly influence your purchasing power, and whether you meet this particular benchmark.

According to the personal finance site GOBankingRates, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2018 American Community Survey, what it takes to be considered middle class in Alaska is a literal and figuratively a continent away from what it takes in Massachusetts. Read on to find out how much money qualifies a family of four as middle class in your hme state, and see how your own finances stack up.

Alabama

The Alabama State Capital in Montgomery
iStock

Middle-class income range: $52,438.89 to $156,534

Alaska

glaciers, lake, and tress in Chugach, Alaska
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $69,665.26 to $207,956

Arizona

landscape photo of Phoenix, Arizona at sunset
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $53,119.61 to $158,566

Arkansas

The skyline of Little Rock, Arkansas at dawn
iStock

Middle-class income range: $46,507.38 to $138,828

California

walkway pier, palm trees, oceanside, california
Jon Bilous / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $62,647.68 to $187,008

Colorado

city skyline of Denver, Colorado at night
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $67,509.20 to $201,520

Connecticut

Connecticut
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $80,839.52 to $241,312

Delaware

the Christina River and Brandywine Creek in downtown Wilmington, Delaware
iStock

Middle-class income range: $67,502.50 to $201,500

Florida

Florida Keys
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $51,789.66 to $154,596

Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia at dusk
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $53,740.03 to $160,418

Hawaii

The skyline of downtown Honolulu, Hawaii during the daytime.
iStock

Middle-class income range: $69,842.14 to $208,484

Idaho

cityscape photos of mountains, moving cars, buildings, and the state capitol in Boise, Idaho at sunset
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $50,060.39 to $149,434

Illinois

the downtown area and bean in Chicago, Illinois
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $65,412.77 to $195,262

Indiana

the Monument Circle and downtown area of Indianapolis, Indiana at night
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $55,750.03 to $166,418

Iowa

des moines iowa
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $61,254.08 to $182,848

Kansas

cityscape photo of downtown Wichita, Kansas at night
iStock

Middle-class income range: $58,316.13 to $174,078

Kentucky

The skyline of Louisville, Kentucky with a blue bridge in the foreground
iStock

Middle-class income range: $52,059 to $155,400

Louisiana

bourbon street in new orleans
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $53,242.89 to $158,934

Maine

Lighthouse in Portland, Maine during the evening
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $60,412.56 to $180,336

Maryland

the Baltimore skyline and Inner Harbor Promenade in Baltimore, Maryland
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $80,429.48 to $240,088

Massachusetts

cityscape photos of buildings and shops in Quincy Market in Boston, Massachusetts at twilight
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $83,974.45 to $250,670

Michigan

ann arbor michigan
Shutterstock / Paul Brady Photography

Middle-class income range: $60,088.28 to $179,368

Minnesota

cityscape photo of downtown St. Paul, Minnesota at sunset
iStock

Middle-class income range: $72,837.71 to $217,426

Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi, USA cityscape at dusk.
iStock

Middle-class income range: $44,646.79 to $133,274

Missouri

The skyline of Kansas City, Missouri at sunset.
iStock

Middle-class income range: $56,973.45 to $170,070

Montana

Montana landscape
silky / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $57,155.02 to $170,612

Nebraska

Downtown Omaha Nebraska Drone Photo
iStock

Middle-class income range: $60,474.87 to $180,522

Nevada

The Strip of Las Vegas, Nevada at night
iStock

Middle-class income range: $52,754.46 to $157,476

New Hampshire

river in new hampshire, pemigewasset
Kenneth Keifer / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $77,816.48 to $232,288

New Jersey

The skyline of Newark, New Jersey as shot from the Passaic River with a rail bridge on the left of the frame
iStock

Middle-class income range: $82,698.10 to $246,860

New Mexico

buildings in and the city skyline of downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $43,667.92 to $130,352

New York

people crossing the street in New York City
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $67,252.59 to $200,754

North Carolina

The skyline of Charlotte, North Carolina with fall foliage in the foreground
iStock

Middle-class income range: $54,094.46 to $161,476

North Dakota

Snow outside the Fargo theatre in North Dakota
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $67,521.93 to $201,558

Ohio

columbus, ohio, grass, city
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $58,955.98 to $175,988

Oklahoma

bricktown in oklahoma city, river,
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $49,231.60 to $146,960

Oregon

skyline, portland, oregon, mountains, city
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $59,710.40 to $178,240

Pennsylvania

city skyline and the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at dusk
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $64,841.26 to $193,556

Rhode Island

The skyline of Providence, Rhode Island from the water at dusk
iStock

Middle-class income range: $69,286.71 to $206,826

South Carolina

landscape photo of a garden in Charleston, South Carolina
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $51,590 to $154,000

South Dakota

downtown area of Rapid City, South Dakota in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $57,928.87 to $172,922

Tennessee

The skyline of Nashville, Tennessee
iStock

Middle-class income range: $51,220.83 to $152,898

Texas

cityscape photo of courthouse building and illuminated street in Forth Worth, Texas
iStock

Middle-class income range: $54,994.94 to $164,164

Utah

city skyline of downtown Salt Lake City, Utah at dusk
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $57,409.62 to $171,372

Vermont

road and trees in front of a mountain in Huntington, Vermont at sunrise
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $63,166.26 to $188,556

Virginia

james river skyline, richmond, virginia
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $70,116.84 to $209,304

Washington

The skyline of Seattle, Washington
iStock

Middle-class income range: $68,185.23 to $203,538

West Virginia

city skyline and river in downtown Charleston, West Virginia at dusk
Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $49,760.90 to $148,540

Wisconsin

Green Bay is a city in and the county seat of Brown County in the U.S. state of Wisconsin, at the head of Green Bay, a sub-basin of Lake Michigan
iStock

Middle-class income range: $64,167.91 to $191,546

Wyoming

Grand Teton National Park wyoming
Oomka / Shutterstock

Middle-class income range: $61,159.61 to $182,566

