Buying a home can either be a great investment or a money-draining liability. And while there are safer bets than others, no one can predict all the ebbs and flows of the housing market. What can be said with certainty is that the houses in certain cities carry price tags that exceed their actual value. To learn where exactly this is in the case, we turned to a new GoBankingRates study that identifies the 50 cities with the most overpriced homes in the U.S.

Using housing 2019 data from Zillow, GOBankingRates analyzed the 722 biggest housing markets in the country. For each city they took the Median list price and compared it to the Median home value to see where the largest difference in price and value was found. Read on to discover which city has the most overpriced homes in America.

RELATED: This Is Exactly How Much Your Home's Value Will Change in 2021, Experts Say.

50 Little Rock, Arkansas

Median list price : $218,415.10

: $218,415.10 Median home value : $140,360

: $140,360 Difference between list price and home value: $78,055.10

49 Overland Park, Kansas

Median list price : $396,944.45

: $396,944.45 Median home value : $318,550

: $318,550 Difference between list price and home value: $78,394.45

48 Greenville, South Carolina

Median list price : $269,716.50

: $269,716.50 Median home value : $190,640

: $190,640 Difference between list price and home value: $79,076.50

47 Glen Allen, Virginia

Median list price : $404,193

: $404,193 Median home value : $324,520

: $324,520 Difference between list price and home value: $79,673

46 Goldsboro, North Carolina

Median list price : $167,234.95

: $167,234.95 Median home value : $87,330

: $87,330 Difference between list price and home value: $79,904.95

45 Mission, Texas

Median list price : $210,977.25

: $210,977.25 Median home value : $129,980

: $129,980 Difference between list price and home value: $80,997.25

44 Concord, North Carolina

Median list price : $288,780.85

: $288,780.85 Median home value : $207,560

: $207,560 Difference between list price and home value: $81,220.85

43 McAllen, Texas

Median list price : $219,580

: $219,580 Median home value : $137,540

: $137,540 Difference between list price and home value: $82,040

42 Pensacola, Florida

Median list price : $227,870

: $227,870 Median home value : $145,350

: $145,350 Difference between list price and home value: $82,520

RELATED: This Is the Most Expensive State in America, According to Data.

41 Woodstock, Georgia

Median list price : $340,976

: $340,976 Median home value : $257,420

: $257,420 Difference between list price and home value: $83,556

40 Santa Barbara, California

Median list price : $1,326,575

: $1,326,575 Median home value : $1,242,050

: $1,242,050 Difference between list price and home value: $84,525

39 Escondido, California

Median list price : $624,533.65

: $624,533.65 Median home value : $538,070

: $538,070 Difference between list price and home value: $86,463.65

38 Holland, Michigan

Median list price : $288,340

: $288,340 Median home value : $200,960

: $200,960 Difference between list price and home value: $87,380

37 Frisco, Texas

Median list price : $486,455.60

: $486,455.60 Median home value : $398,510

: $398,510 Difference between list price and home value: $87,945.60

36 Allen, Texas

Median list price : $409,868.20

: $409,868.20 Median home value : $319,670

: $319,670 Difference between list price and home value: $90,198.20

35 Beaumont, Texas

Median list price : $200,773.70

: $200,773.70 Median home value : $108,700

: $108,700 Difference between list price and home value: $92,073.70

34 Plymouth, Minnesota

Median list price : $471,739.50

: $471,739.50 Median home value : $377,160

: $377,160 Difference between list price and home value: $94,579.50

33 Sumter, South Carolina

Median list price : $178,576

: $178,576 Median home value : $82,400

: $82,400 Difference between list price and home value: $96,176

32 Alpharetta, Georgia

Median list price : $501,744.20

: $501,744.20 Median home value : $405,520

: $405,520 Difference between list price and home value: $96,224.20

31 Los Angeles, California

Median list price : $831,343.80

: $831,343.80 Median home value : $735,060

: $735,060 Difference between list price and home value: $96,283.80

RELATED: This Is How Much Money People Your Age Make in Your State, Data Shows.

30 Savannah, Georgia

Median list price : $232,712

: $232,712 Median home value : $136,280

: $136,280 Difference between list price and home value: $96,432

29 Napa, California

Median list price : $780,670

: $780,670 Median home value : $683,240

: $683,240 Difference between list price and home value: $97,430

28 Olathe, Kansas

Median list price : $360,485

: $360,485 Median home value : $263,050

: $263,050 Difference between list price and home value: $97,435

27 Franklin, Tennessee

Median list price : $575,085.50

: $575,085.50 Median home value : $477,640

: $477,640 Difference between list price and home value: $97,445.50

26 Houston, Texas

Median list price : $293,654.40

: $293,654.40 Median home value : $195,790

: $195,790 Difference between list price and home value: $97,864.40

25 Hoover, Alabama

Median list price : $391,873.30

: $391,873.30 Median home value : $293,740

: $293,740 Difference between list price and home value: $98,133.30

24 Tampa, Florida

Median list price : $324,054.90

: $324,054.90 Median home value : $225,020

: $225,020 Difference between list price and home value: $99,034.90

23 Jersey City, New Jersey

Median list price : $578,090

: $578,090 Median home value : $478,670

: $478,670 Difference between list price and home value: $99,420

22 Santa Fe, New Mexico

Median list price : $504,228.30

: $504,228.30 Median home value : $400,330

: $400,330 Difference between list price and home value: $103,898.30

21 Chattanooga, Tennessee

Median list price : $252,585

: $252,585 Median home value : $146,400

: $146,400 Difference between list price and home value: $106,185

20 Sugar Land, Texas

Median list price : $410,760.05

: $410,760.05 Median home value : $304,180

: $304,180 Difference between list price and home value: $106,580.05

19 Huntsville, Alabama

Median list price : $262,082

: $262,082 Median home value : $153,360

: $153,360 Difference between list price and home value: $108,722

18 Charlottesville, Virginia

Median list price : $444,794.85

: $444,794.85 Median home value : $334,840

: $334,840 Difference between list price and home value: $109,954.85

17 Monroe, Louisiana

Median list price : $208,920

: $208,920 Median home value : $96,350

: $96,350 Difference between list price and home value: $112,570

16 Newport Beach, California

Median list price : $2,546,800

: $2,546,800 Median home value : $2,433,680

: $2,433,680 Difference between list price and home value: $113,120

15 The Woodlands, Texas

Median list price : $456,946.40

: $456,946.40 Median home value : $343,520

: $343,520 Difference between list price and home value: $113,426.40

14 Miami, Florida

Median list price : $476,100

: $476,100 Median home value : $359,150

: $359,150 Difference between list price and home value: $116,950

And for more financial facts about your state sent straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

13 Tyler, Texas

Median list price : $263,515.65

: $263,515.65 Median home value : $145,100

: $145,100 Difference between list price and home value: $118,415.65

12 Gainesville, Georgia

Median list price : $304,830

: $304,830 Median home value : $186,350

: $186,350 Difference between list price and home value: $118,480

11 Chicago, Illinois

Median list price : $336,970

: $336,970 Median home value : $212,260

: $212,260 Difference between list price and home value: $124,710

10 Vienna, Virginia

Median list price : $936,431.75

: $936,431.75 Median home value : $806,110

: $806,110 Difference between list price and home value: $130,321.75

9 Rogers, Arkansas

Median list price : $321,854.75

: $321,854.75 Median home value : $184,960

: $184,960 Difference between list price and home value: $136,894.75

8 Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Median list price : $496,465

: $496,465 Median home value : $355,730

: $355,730 Difference between list price and home value: $140,735

7 Irving, Texas

Median list price : $370,463.35

: $370,463.35 Median home value : $226,170

: $226,170 Difference between list price and home value: $144,293.35

6 Boston, Massachusetts

Median list price : $743,090

: $743,090 Median home value : $596,680

: $596,680 Difference between list price and home value: $146,410

5 New Orleans, Louisiana

Median list price : $327,650

: $327,650 Median home value : $168,820

: $168,820 Difference between list price and home value: $158,830

4 Dallas, Texas

Median list price : $387,659.90

: $387,659.90 Median home value : $224,620

: $224,620 Difference between list price and home value: $163,039.90

3 New York, New York

Median list price : $788,240

: $788,240 Median home value : $616,890

: $616,890 Difference between list price and home value: $171,350

2 Arcadia, California

Median list price : $1,468,940

: $1,468,940 Median home value : $1,228,250

: $1,228,250 Difference between list price and home value: $240,690

1 Bethesda, Maryland

Median list price : $1,219,050

: $1,219,050 Median home value : $971,090

: $971,090 Difference between list price and home value: $247,960

RELATED: This Is the No. 1 Regret Homeowners Have, Study Shows.