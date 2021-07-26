This Is the Most Expensive Suburb in Your State, Data Shows
Here's the priciest suburb near you—and how much a house would cost you there.
Amid the pandemic, families have fled from cities to suburbs at record rates. Suddenly untethered from offices with the rise of remote work, it's perhaps no surprise that some chose square footage and green spaces over the hustle and bustle of cramped urban living. In fact, a July report from Realtor.com found that 51 percent of property searches conducted by residents in America's 100 largest cities were for homes in suburbs near them—that's the highest rate of suburban interest since Realtor.com started tracking this data in 2017.
However, the pandemic isn't the only incentive for leaving city life behind. As Forbes reports, the cost of living in suburban areas is significantly lower than in their urban counterparts. But you can still spend a pretty penny living in the 'burbs if you gravitate toward more affluent areas.
In March, the financial site GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs of the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state to find the priciest candidates. By assessing median home list price, median rent, cost of living expenditures, and other related factors, they identified the most expensive suburbs in each state's major metropolitan areas. Read on to find out which suburbs' homes have the highest price tags in your state, and how much you'd have to spend to live there.
Alabama
- Most expensive suburb: Mountain Brook, suburb of Birmingham
- Median home list price: $626,917
Alaska
- Most expensive suburb: Palmer, suburb of Anchorage
- Median home list price: $307,923
Arkansas
- Most expensive suburb: Maumelle, suburb of Little Rock
- Median home list price: $230,417
Arizona
- Most expensive suburb: Fountain Hills, suburb of Scottsdale
- Median home list price: $490,241
California
- Most expensive suburb: Malibu, suburb of Los Angeles
- Median home list price: $3,434,000
Colorado
- Most expensive suburb: Lone Tree, suburb of Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
- Median home list price: $810,044
Connecticut
- Most expensive suburb: Greenwich, suburb of New York City
- Median home list price: $2,259,444
Delaware
- Most expensive suburb: Hockessin, suburb of Philadelphia
- Median home list price: $439,317
Florida
- Most expensive suburb: Coral Gables, suburb of Miami
- Median home list price: $931,571
Georgia
- Most expensive suburb: Milton, suburb of Atlanta
- Median home list price: $687,378
Hawaii
- Most expensive suburb: Kailua, suburb of Honolulu
- Median home list price: $1,125,422
Idaho
- Most expensive suburb: Eagle, suburb of Boise
- Median home list price: $553,197
Illinois
- Most expensive suburb: River Forest, suburb of Chicago
- Median home list price: $656,708
Indiana
- Most expensive suburb: Zionsville, suburb of Indianapolis
- Median home list price: $481,144
Iowa
- Most expensive suburb: Clive, suburb of Des Moines
- Median home list price: $346,429
Kansas
- Most expensive suburb: Andover, suburb of Wichita
- Median home list price: $262,042
Kentucky
- Most expensive suburb: Nicholasville, suburb of Lexington
- Median home list price: $257,864
Louisiana
- Most expensive suburb: Belle Chasse, suburb of New Orleans
- Median home list price: $322,306
Maine
- Most expensive suburb: Saco, suburb of Portland
- Median home list price: $360,775
Maryland
- Most expensive suburb: Potomac, suburb of Washington, D.C.
- Median home list price: $1,265,044
Massachusetts
- Most expensive suburb: Wellesley, suburb of Boston
- Median home list price: $1,753,056
Michigan
- Most expensive suburb: Birmingham, suburb of Detroit
- Median home list price: $719,744
Minnesota
- Most expensive suburb: Edina, suburb of Minneapolis
- Median home list price: $664,678
Mississippi
- Most expensive suburb: Madison, suburb of Jackson
- Median home list price: $347,967
Missouri
- Most expensive suburb: Chesterfield, suburb of St. Louis
- Median home list price: $458,772
Montana
- Most expensive suburb: Red Lodge, suburb of Billings
- Median home list price: $291,800
Nebraska
- Most expensive suburb: Papillion, suburb of Omaha
- Median home list price: $347,890
Nevada
- Most expensive suburb: Boulder City, suburb of Las Vegas
- Median home list price: $362,765
New Hampshire
- Most expensive suburb: Hudson, suburb of Boston
- Median home list price: $325,811
New Jersey
- Most expensive suburb: Short Hills, suburb of New York City
- Median home list price: $1,631,833
New Mexico
- Most expensive suburb: Rio Rancho, suburb of Albuquerque
- Median home list price: $240,687
New York
- Most expensive suburb: Rye, suburb of New York City
- Median home list price: $2,027,333
North Carolina
- Most expensive suburb: Weddington, suburb of Charlotte
- Median home list price: $639,280
North Dakota
- Most expensive suburb: West Fargo, suburb of Fargo
- Median home list price: $246,315
Ohio
- Most expensive suburb: New Albany, suburb of Columbus
- Median home list price: $645,405
Oklahoma
- Most expensive suburb: Edmond, suburb of Oklahoma City
- Median home list price: $298,948
Oregon
- Most expensive suburb: Lake Oswego, suburb of Portland
- Median home list price: $762,500
Pennsylvania
- Most expensive suburb: West Chester, suburb of Philadelphia
- Median home list price: $461,478
Rhode Island
- Most expensive suburb: Newport, suburb of Providence
- Median home list price: $589,322
South Carolina
- Most expensive suburb: Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston
- Median home list price: $505,439
South Dakota
- Most expensive suburb: Box Elder, suburb of Rapid City
- Median home list price: $231,685
Tennessee
- Most expensive suburb: Brentwood, suburb of Nashville
- Median home list price: $799,188
Texas
- Most expensive suburb: University Park, suburb of Dallas
- Median home list price: $1,626,889
Texas
Utah
- Most expensive suburb: Holladay, suburb of Salt Lake City
- Median home list price: $632,588
Vermont
- Most expensive suburb: South Burlington, suburb of Burlington
- Median home list price: $405,496
Virginia
- Most expensive suburb: Glen Allen, suburb of Richmond
- Median home list price: $406,053
Washington
- Most expensive suburb: Mercer Island, suburb of Seattle
- Median home list price: $1,854,078
West Virginia
- Most expensive suburb: Hurricane, suburb of Huntington
- Median home list price: $239,878
Wisconsin
- Most expensive suburb: Muskego, suburb of Milwaukee
- Median home list price: $393,861
Wyoming
- Most expensive suburb: Green River, suburb of Rock Springs
- Median home list price: $225,367
