Amid the pandemic, families have fled from cities to suburbs at record rates. Suddenly untethered from offices with the rise of remote work, it's perhaps no surprise that some chose square footage and green spaces over the hustle and bustle of cramped urban living. In fact, a July report from Realtor.com found that 51 percent of property searches conducted by residents in America's 100 largest cities were for homes in suburbs near them—that's the highest rate of suburban interest since Realtor.com started tracking this data in 2017.

However, the pandemic isn't the only incentive for leaving city life behind. As Forbes reports, the cost of living in suburban areas is significantly lower than in their urban counterparts. But you can still spend a pretty penny living in the 'burbs if you gravitate toward more affluent areas.

In March, the financial site GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs of the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state to find the priciest candidates. By assessing median home list price, median rent, cost of living expenditures, and other related factors, they identified the most expensive suburbs in each state's major metropolitan areas. Read on to find out which suburbs' homes have the highest price tags in your state, and how much you'd have to spend to live there.

Alabama

Most expensive suburb: Mountain Brook, suburb of Birmingham

Mountain Brook, suburb of Birmingham Median home list price: $626,917

Alaska

Most expensive suburb: Palmer, suburb of Anchorage

Palmer, suburb of Anchorage Median home list price: $307,923

Arkansas

Most expensive suburb: Maumelle, suburb of Little Rock

Maumelle, suburb of Little Rock Median home list price: $230,417

Arizona

Most expensive suburb: Fountain Hills, suburb of Scottsdale

Fountain Hills, suburb of Scottsdale Median home list price: $490,241

California

Most expensive suburb: Malibu, suburb of Los Angeles

Malibu, suburb of Los Angeles Median home list price: $3,434,000

Colorado

Most expensive suburb: Lone Tree, suburb of Denver-Aurora-Lakewood

Lone Tree, suburb of Denver-Aurora-Lakewood Median home list price: $810,044

Connecticut

Most expensive suburb: Greenwich, suburb of New York City

Greenwich, suburb of New York City Median home list price: $2,259,444

Delaware

Most expensive suburb: Hockessin, suburb of Philadelphia

Hockessin, suburb of Philadelphia Median home list price: $439,317

Florida

Most expensive suburb: Coral Gables, suburb of Miami

Coral Gables, suburb of Miami Median home list price: $931,571

Georgia

Most expensive suburb: Milton, suburb of Atlanta

Milton, suburb of Atlanta Median home list price: $687,378

Hawaii

Most expensive suburb: Kailua, suburb of Honolulu

Kailua, suburb of Honolulu Median home list price: $1,125,422

Idaho

Most expensive suburb: Eagle, suburb of Boise

Eagle, suburb of Boise Median home list price: $553,197

Illinois

Most expensive suburb: River Forest, suburb of Chicago

River Forest, suburb of Chicago Median home list price: $656,708

Indiana

Most expensive suburb: Zionsville, suburb of Indianapolis

Zionsville, suburb of Indianapolis Median home list price: $481,144

Iowa

Most expensive suburb: Clive, suburb of Des Moines

Clive, suburb of Des Moines Median home list price: $346,429

Kansas

Most expensive suburb: Andover, suburb of Wichita

Andover, suburb of Wichita Median home list price: $262,042

Kentucky

Most expensive suburb: Nicholasville, suburb of Lexington

Nicholasville, suburb of Lexington Median home list price: $257,864

Louisiana

Most expensive suburb: Belle Chasse, suburb of New Orleans

Belle Chasse, suburb of New Orleans Median home list price: $322,306

Maine

Most expensive suburb: Saco, suburb of Portland

Saco, suburb of Portland Median home list price: $360,775

Maryland

Most expensive suburb: Potomac, suburb of Washington, D.C.

Potomac, suburb of Washington, D.C. Median home list price: $1,265,044

Massachusetts

Most expensive suburb: Wellesley, suburb of Boston

Wellesley, suburb of Boston Median home list price: $1,753,056

Michigan

Most expensive suburb: Birmingham, suburb of Detroit

Birmingham, suburb of Detroit Median home list price: $719,744

Minnesota

Most expensive suburb: Edina, suburb of Minneapolis

Edina, suburb of Minneapolis Median home list price: $664,678

Mississippi

Most expensive suburb: Madison, suburb of Jackson

Madison, suburb of Jackson Median home list price: $347,967

Missouri

Most expensive suburb: Chesterfield, suburb of St. Louis

Chesterfield, suburb of St. Louis Median home list price: $458,772

Montana

Most expensive suburb: Red Lodge, suburb of Billings

Red Lodge, suburb of Billings Median home list price: $291,800

Nebraska

Most expensive suburb: Papillion, suburb of Omaha

Papillion, suburb of Omaha Median home list price: $347,890

Nevada

Most expensive suburb: Boulder City, suburb of Las Vegas

Boulder City, suburb of Las Vegas Median home list price: $362,765

New Hampshire

Most expensive suburb: Hudson, suburb of Boston

Hudson, suburb of Boston Median home list price: $325,811

New Jersey

Most expensive suburb: Short Hills, suburb of New York City

Short Hills, suburb of New York City Median home list price: $1,631,833

New Mexico

Most expensive suburb: Rio Rancho, suburb of Albuquerque

Rio Rancho, suburb of Albuquerque Median home list price: $240,687

New York

Most expensive suburb: Rye, suburb of New York City

Rye, suburb of New York City Median home list price: $2,027,333

North Carolina

Most expensive suburb: Weddington, suburb of Charlotte

Weddington, suburb of Charlotte Median home list price: $639,280

North Dakota

Most expensive suburb: West Fargo, suburb of Fargo

West Fargo, suburb of Fargo Median home list price: $246,315

Ohio

Most expensive suburb: New Albany, suburb of Columbus

New Albany, suburb of Columbus Median home list price: $645,405

Oklahoma

Most expensive suburb: Edmond, suburb of Oklahoma City

Edmond, suburb of Oklahoma City Median home list price: $298,948

Oregon

Most expensive suburb: Lake Oswego, suburb of Portland

Lake Oswego, suburb of Portland Median home list price: $762,500

Pennsylvania

Most expensive suburb: West Chester, suburb of Philadelphia

West Chester, suburb of Philadelphia Median home list price: $461,478

Rhode Island

Most expensive suburb: Newport, suburb of Providence

Newport, suburb of Providence Median home list price: $589,322

South Carolina

Most expensive suburb: Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston

Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston Median home list price: $505,439

South Dakota

Most expensive suburb: Box Elder, suburb of Rapid City

Box Elder, suburb of Rapid City Median home list price: $231,685

Tennessee

Most expensive suburb: Brentwood, suburb of Nashville

Brentwood, suburb of Nashville Median home list price: $799,188

Texas

Most expensive suburb: University Park, suburb of Dallas

University Park, suburb of Dallas Median home list price: $1,626,889

Texas

Utah

Most expensive suburb: Holladay, suburb of Salt Lake City

Holladay, suburb of Salt Lake City Median home list price: $632,588

Vermont

Most expensive suburb: South Burlington, suburb of Burlington

South Burlington, suburb of Burlington Median home list price: $405,496

Virginia

Most expensive suburb: Glen Allen, suburb of Richmond

Glen Allen, suburb of Richmond Median home list price: $406,053

Washington

Most expensive suburb: Mercer Island, suburb of Seattle

Mercer Island, suburb of Seattle Median home list price: $1,854,078

West Virginia

Most expensive suburb: Hurricane, suburb of Huntington

Hurricane, suburb of Huntington Median home list price: $239,878

Wisconsin

Most expensive suburb: Muskego, suburb of Milwaukee

Muskego, suburb of Milwaukee Median home list price: $393,861

Wyoming

Most expensive suburb: Green River, suburb of Rock Springs

Green River, suburb of Rock Springs Median home list price: $225,367

