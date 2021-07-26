Smarter Living

This Is the Most Expensive Suburb in Your State, Data Shows

Here's the priciest suburb near you—and how much a house would cost you there.

July 26, 2021
Amid the pandemic, families have fled from cities to suburbs at record rates. Suddenly untethered from offices with the rise of remote work, it's perhaps no surprise that some chose square footage and green spaces over the hustle and bustle of cramped urban living. In fact, a July report from Realtor.com found that 51 percent of property searches conducted by residents in America's 100 largest cities were for homes in suburbs near them—that's the highest rate of suburban interest since Realtor.com started tracking this data in 2017.

However, the pandemic isn't the only incentive for leaving city life behind. As Forbes reports, the cost of living in suburban areas is significantly lower than in their urban counterparts. But you can still spend a pretty penny living in the 'burbs if you gravitate toward more affluent areas.

In March, the financial site GOBankingRates analyzed suburbs of the largest Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA) in each state to find the priciest candidates. By assessing median home list price, median rent, cost of living expenditures, and other related factors, they identified the most expensive suburbs in each state's major metropolitan areas. Read on to find out which suburbs' homes have the highest price tags in your state, and how much you'd have to spend to live there.

Alabama

Mountain Brook Alabama
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Mountain Brook, suburb of Birmingham
  • Median home list price: $626,917

Alaska

American suburban house in Palmer, Alaska.
Rex Lisman / Getty Images
  • Most expensive suburb: Palmer, suburb of Anchorage
  • Median home list price: $307,923

Arkansas

Maumelle Arkansas
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Maumelle, suburb of Little Rock
  • Median home list price: $230,417

Arizona

Fountain Hills Arizona
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Fountain Hills, suburb of Scottsdale
  • Median home list price: $490,241

California

Malibu California
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Malibu, suburb of Los Angeles
  • Median home list price: $3,434,000

Colorado

Lone Tree Colorado
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Lone Tree, suburb of Denver-Aurora-Lakewood
  • Median home list price: $810,044

Connecticut

Greenwich, Connecticut
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Greenwich, suburb of New York City
  • Median home list price: $2,259,444

Delaware

Hockessin Delaware
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Hockessin, suburb of Philadelphia
  • Median home list price: $439,317

Florida

Classic architecture in Coral Gables, Miami
Laiotz / Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Coral Gables, suburb of Miami
  • Median home list price: $931,571

Georgia

Milton Georgia
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Milton, suburb of Atlanta
  • Median home list price: $687,378

Hawaii

Kailua Hawaii
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Kailua, suburb of Honolulu
  • Median home list price: $1,125,422

Idaho

Idaho house on a lake
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Eagle, suburb of Boise
  • Median home list price: $553,197

Illinois

Illinois house
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: River Forest, suburb of Chicago
  • Median home list price: $656,708

Indiana

Indiana House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Zionsville, suburb of Indianapolis
  • Median home list price: $481,144

Iowa

Iowa house
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Clive, suburb of Des Moines
  • Median home list price: $346,429

Kansas

Kansas house
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Andover, suburb of Wichita
  • Median home list price: $262,042

Kentucky

Just outside Nicholasville, Kentucky
RogerDownes / Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Nicholasville, suburb of Lexington
  • Median home list price: $257,864

Louisiana

A newly constructed home near New Orleans, LA
RAUL RODRIGUEZ / iStock
  • Most expensive suburb: Belle Chasse, suburb of New Orleans
  • Median home list price: $322,306

Maine

The Saco River adjoining the two towns of Biddeford and Saco in Maine
Joseph Sohm / Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Saco, suburb of Portland
  • Median home list price: $360,775

Maryland

This house on Talley Lane in the Gaithersburg-North Potomac area recently sold for $1.96 million, shown on Wednesday, May 23, 2007.
Nikki Kahn/The The Washington Post via Getty Images
  • Most expensive suburb: Potomac, suburb of Washington, D.C.
  • Median home list price: $1,265,044

Massachusetts

Wellesley, Massachussetts
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Wellesley, suburb of Boston
  • Median home list price: $1,753,056

Michigan

Birmingham Michigan
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Birmingham, suburb of Detroit
  • Median home list price: $719,744

Minnesota

Edina Minnesota
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Edina, suburb of Minneapolis
  • Median home list price: $664,678

Mississippi

Mississippi House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Madison, suburb of Jackson
  • Median home list price: $347,967

Missouri

Mother's day at the Butterfly House as viewed across the lake in Chesterfield, Missouri.
Dstarj / Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Chesterfield, suburb of St. Louis
  • Median home list price: $458,772

Montana

A barn in Montana with a great shadow and blue sky
AliLooney / iStock
  • Most expensive suburb: Red Lodge, suburb of Billings
  • Median home list price: $291,800

Nebraska

Nebraska house
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Papillion, suburb of Omaha
  • Median home list price: $347,890

Nevada

Boulder City Nevada
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Boulder City, suburb of Las Vegas
  • Median home list price: $362,765

New Hampshire

New Hampshire House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Hudson, suburb of Boston
  • Median home list price: $325,811

New Jersey

Short Hills New Jersey
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Short Hills, suburb of New York City
  • Median home list price: $1,631,833

New Mexico

Southwestern House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Rio Rancho, suburb of Albuquerque
  • Median home list price: $240,687

New York

Upscale House New York
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Rye, suburb of New York City
  • Median home list price: $2,027,333

North Carolina

North Carolina House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Weddington, suburb of Charlotte
  • Median home list price: $639,280

North Dakota

Midwestern House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: West Fargo, suburb of Fargo
  • Median home list price: $246,315

Ohio

Colonial House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: New Albany, suburb of Columbus
  • Median home list price: $645,405

Oklahoma

Oklahoma House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Edmond, suburb of Oklahoma City
  • Median home list price: $298,948

Oregon

Oregon Lake House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Lake Oswego, suburb of Portland
  • Median home list price: $762,500

Pennsylvania

WEST CHESTER, PA
William Thomas Cain/Getty Images
  • Most expensive suburb: West Chester, suburb of Philadelphia
  • Median home list price: $461,478

Rhode Island

OCEAN DRIVE, NEWPORT, RHODE ISLAND: Historic Eisenhower House, 1873.
John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images
  • Most expensive suburb: Newport, suburb of Providence
  • Median home list price: $589,322

South Carolina

Boone Hill Plantation on July 16, 2015 in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.
John Moore/Getty Images
  • Most expensive suburb: Mount Pleasant, suburb of Charleston
  • Median home list price: $505,439

South Dakota

Houses South Dakota
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Box Elder, suburb of Rapid City
  • Median home list price: $231,685

Tennessee

Brentwood, Tennessee
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Brentwood, suburb of Nashville
  • Median home list price: $799,188

Texas

Brand new construction single-family house with attached garage near Dallas, Texas, USA
Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: University Park, suburb of Dallas
  • Median home list price: $1,626,889

Utah

Utah House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Holladay, suburb of Salt Lake City
  • Median home list price: $632,588

Vermont

Vermont House
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: South Burlington, suburb of Burlington
  • Median home list price: $405,496

Virginia

Ashland, Virginia
Jay Paul/Getty Images
  • Most expensive suburb: Glen Allen, suburb of Richmond
  • Median home list price: $406,053

Washington

Mercer Island, Washington
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Mercer Island, suburb of Seattle
  • Median home list price: $1,854,078

West Virginia

West Virginia Home
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Hurricane, suburb of Huntington
  • Median home list price: $239,878

Wisconsin

Suburban Home and laan
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Muskego, suburb of Milwaukee
  • Median home list price: $393,861

Wyoming

Wyoming house
Shutterstock
  • Most expensive suburb: Green River, suburb of Rock Springs
  • Median home list price: $225,367

