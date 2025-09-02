The No. 1 Breakfast Food to Lower Your Heart Attack Risk, Doctors Say
Here's how to take charge of your heart health first thing in the morning.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death in America and around the world. In fact, in the U.S., CVD claims another life every 34 seconds, accounting for one in every three deaths in the nation. However, the World Heart Federation points out that approximately 80 percent of cardiovascular disease could be prevented through simple interventions, such as adopting a healthier diet and increasing physical activity.
And based on new research, there may be one small change you can make in your diet that could have a staggering impact on your heart health. Research shows that eating this one thing for breakfast just a few days per week can significantly lower your heart attack risk.
Americans are consuming more yogurt than ever.
Dairy is a food group with a mixed reputation. Once hailed as a health hero that “does a body good,” experts have more recently advised limiting your intake—especially when it comes to full-fat dairy products. However, Americans reportedly now consume 24 percent more dairy than they did in 1975, despite drinking far less milk.
Part of the reason for the uptick is a new appreciation for yogurt. According to The New York Times, the average American eats nearly 14 pounds of yogurt a year. And data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that consumption of yogurt grew fivefold from 1981 to 2021.
The jump is surely due to yogurt’s unofficial classification as a “superfood.” It’s been shown to regulate the gut microbiome through its beneficial bacteria, strengthen the immune system via its probiotics, and improve bone health thanks to its vitamin D and calcium content. It also has a lesser-known benefit for your heart.
Yogurt can lower your blood pressure.
According to a study published in the International Dairy Journal, regularly incorporating yogurt into your diet is an effective way to lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in those who suffer from hypertension (high blood pressure).
Using a questionnaire that probed the eating habits and health data of 915 individuals, the researchers determined that habitually eating “even small amounts of yogurt” can make a difference in your risk of CVD and heart attack.
The researchers observed that the beneficial results for heart health came courtesy of lower blood pressure, the number-one risk factor for cardiovascular disease and the number-one cause of heart attacks.
Though the researchers reported that even small portions can make a difference, they concluded that, “For those who consumed yogurt regularly, the results were even stronger, with blood pressure readings nearly seven points lower than those who did not consume yogurt.”
Study author Alexandra Wade, PhD, a researcher at the University of South Australia, explained in a press release that this is because dairy foods “contain a range of micronutrients, including calcium, magnesium and potassium, all of which are involved in the regulation of blood pressure.”
She added that yogurt may be especially helpful in lowering blood pressure because the fermentation process involved in making it yields certain bacteria that “promote the release of proteins which lower blood pressure.”
Eating at least two servings of yogurt per week is the sweet spot.
So just how much yogurt is enough to make a difference for your heart health?
According to a study published in the American Journal of Hypertension, eating a minimum of two servings per week was associated with lower cardiovascular risk in both men and women.
“Participants consuming more than two servings a week of yogurt had an approximately 20 percent lower risk of major coronary heart disease or stroke during the follow-up period,” the study concluded. Women who ate that amount of yogurt saw even greater results: In that group, more than two servings per week was associated with a 30 percent reduction in risk of heart attack.
Given the scale and longevity of the research, their work was one of the more comprehensive studies on the subject. “Here, we had a very large cohort of hypertensive men [18,000] and women [55,000], who were followed for up to 30 years. Our results provide important new evidence that yogurt may benefit heart health alone or as a consistent part of a diet rich in fiber-rich fruits, vegetables, and whole grains,” the researchers wrote.
But you may want to opt for reduced or nonfat yogurt.
In addition to blood pressure, it’s important to consider cholesterol when speaking about heart health, as it can increase the risk of heart disease when it builds up in the arteries.
And because full-fat dairy products are high in cholesterol-causing saturated fats, you may want to stick with reduced or nonfat yogurt, at least some of the time, according to JoAnn Manson, MD, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of preventive medicine at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
After speaking with Manson, Harvard Health Publishing explained that most people should consume no more than 18 grams of saturated fat per day, while those with heart disease should limit it to 9 to 10 grams.
“Because one serving of full-fat dairy has about 5 grams of saturated fat, most people could certainly consider using whole milk or 2 percent milk on their morning cereal, if they choose, or snacking on full-fat yogurt—if the rest of their diet has little saturated fat,” they wrote.
However, it’s worth noting that, in addition to having fewer calories and less saturated fat, low-fat dairy products typically have more protein and calcium.
