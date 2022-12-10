The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether you love fashion or find it intimidating, if you're older, you might think the fresh looks you see on runways and city streets are only for the younger set. This isn't true, of course. Everybody (and every body) has preferences based on personal style and what the mirror reveals—but a little help from fashion experts can go a long way. That's why we consulted stylists about the winter fashion trends you should try if you're over 60, from leather skirts (yes, really!) to a go-anywhere coat. Keep reading to give your cold-weather wardrobe a refresh.

1 Wide-leg trousers and jeans

There's nothing wrong with some basic, straight-leg denim, but for something a bit more fun and going-out ready, check out this season's wider-leg pants and jeans.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The best way to incorporate this silhouette is to tuck in your tops," advises Jodie Filogomo, founder of Jodie's Touch of Style. "Many of my older friends think this is not good for their body shape, but there are ways to do this for every shape."

And according to Andie Sobrato, a personal stylist and image consultant, "Paired with a simple sweater/turtleneck and a bootie, a wool trouser (of any color) never goes out of style." She refers to these pants as "the epitome of elegance" and says it ups the ante if you go for a monochromatic look with a matching top.

2 Bold boots

The big, bad black boot has been having a very long moment, and they're a great way to achieve a trendy look that feels effortless. Plus, they're comfortable and weather-safe.

Think "fashionized" combat boots or biker boots, with chunky lug soles or flat platforms. "Look for toned-down versions with less hardware, or no hardware at all," advises Elizabeth Kosich, a New York City-based certified image stylist and founder of Elizabeth Kosich Styling. "Do try the quintessential three-quarter-high biker boot shaft to keep the look fresh and authentic. If the trend feels too intimidating, start with a minimalist leather boot with a thicker lug sole to channel the vibe."

3 Oversized blazers

Oversized blazers, structured or unstructured, long or cropped, have also been trending for a few seasons, and this year's versions are a perfect winter wardrobe staple. Wear them over turtlenecks or sweaters on colder days, t-shirts for a sportier look, or as a topper to put your own style stamp–and a warm layer–on evening wear.

"Oversized blazers are… light enough not to make you sweat while keeping you warm during the December chills," notes Holly Reimer, fashion designer and co-founder of Iconic Celebrity Outfits. "You may choose a checkered blazer for a casual brunch or silk blazers for a sophisticated night out."

Sobrato sings the praises of a cropped tweed blazer. "It has a stylish presence but is also elegant and flattering for someone of a certain age. This is a great accessory that makes a drab outfit more elevated."

And Joseph Counts, CEO and founder of HiStylePicks, is partial to today's knit blazers, which are comfortable and cozy. "Instead of wearing a denim jacket, consider wearing one."

4 Maxi skirts

Given the current resurgence in '90s fashion, Melissa Fiorentino, stylist and trends forecaster at Cake Style, says she is seeing a lot of maxi-length skirts on the runway. "This skirt length is perfect for winter weather, and you can layer cozy tights underneath for extra warmth," she explains. "To keep the look modern and comfortable, get a maxi skirt in a neutral-colored-stretch fabric like jersey, which drapes beautifully."

Kosich adds that maxi skirts are "a less bohemian and more smart silhouette for over 60." She suggests pairing them with "a cropped jacket, chunky sweater or belted blazer in the same color to create a monochromatic column that elongates." Bonus points if you wear those chunky biker boots!

5 Leather midi skirts

The flared leather midi-skirt is a popular trend this winter. The good news is that it's a piece that looks lovely on everyone.

"A midi-length skirt is a very classic and elevated piece that looks great at any age," says Sobrato. "In particular, a leather midi with an a-line shape is structured yet feminine and creates a very modern look but isn't overly trendy. Paired best with a pair of tall suede boots, you will look youthful and elegant at your winter events."

Filogomo recommends adding other leather pieces, real or faux, to go "from frumpy to fabulous." In addition to skirts, she suggests pants and dresses.

6 Overcoats

An overcoat may cost more when compared to other clothing items, but you'll reach for it often in cooler weather, and it shows off your style no matter what you're wearing underneath.

"A luxe overcoat is something I recommend to every woman for winter; but for my 60-something clients, an overcoat [levels up] a classic outfit times 10," says Sobrato. "While a wool overcoat is a pricier investment, it will last you years and pay dividends for holiday events." Though she's partial to a camel-colored coat, Sobrato also notes that you can use a colored coat to jazz up a neutral outfit.

A trench coat is another version of the overcoat that goes between seasons with ease. "The classic trench is back in the spotlight but with unexpected twists like puffy sleeves, ruffles and florals," shares Kosich. "Shop more restrained lines if over 60, but if you're inclined to take a risk, go for smaller prints, patterns, pockets, and lapels so as to not overpower. Consider a cropped trench at the waist or full-length below the knee to keep with the most flattering proportions."

7 Ruffles

Speaking of ruffles, this frilly, feminine detail has been finding its way onto everything from hemlines to sleeves and necklines.

Caitlyn Parish, founder and CEO of bridesmaid brand Cicinia, suggests ruffles as a good way to mix unexpected elements into your wardrobe. "Try ruffled hemlines or mixed media textures to make a statement and stay on-trend."