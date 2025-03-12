Living in our modern world can be chaotic. The days can blur together, and we're just a phone buzz away from an interruption. But there are meaningful steps you can take that can have huge results. These simple habits can lower your blood pressure and improve your wellbeing exponentially.

While it can feel overwhelming at first to make life changes, you might try habit stacking. It can lead to incredible results and boost your productivity, simply by pairing new, good habits with your typical routine. Before you know it, these small changes can become automatic in your daily life.

So what are you waiting for? Here are the seven simple habits you'll want to make part of your routine to lower blood pressure.

1 | Move your body a bit more. man in white long sleeve shirt and black pants standing on road during daytime Photo by Mad Rabbit Tattoo on Unsplash It doesn't take much – work in daily exercise, however your schedule allows and you can see the results of lower blood pressure. As Hopkins Medicine advises, "A good guideline: Aim for 30 minutes a day of aerobic exercise (fast walking, running, swimming) on most days of the week." While that's the ideal, gradually working toward it can have an impact.

2 | Practice deep breathing and meditation. man in white dress shirt sitting on gray concrete bench during daytime Photo by Medienstürmer on Unsplash Life gets crazy, we've all been there. It takes just seconds to reset your body with some slow, meaningful deep breathing. "Deep, meditative breathing helps lower blood pressure by triggering the body’s relaxation response, which then decreases the sympathetic nervous system response and reduces the production of cortisol (the stress hormone)," advises Rachel Lovitt, CP, and holistic movement coach. She recommends breathing in for four seconds and then exhale with a longer 6-second count.

3 | Take up a hobby that you do daily. person holding brown wooden pencil Photo by Customerbox on Unsplash The possibilities are endless: Reading, drawing, coloring, doing puzzles, playing a musical instrument, gardening, knitting, creative writing, and on and on. If you develop a hobby that you set a little time aside to do daily, you'll help your body de-stress and lower your blood pressure naturally. The science on this is clear from Harvard Medical School and WebMD to the University of California San Diego which did a study on blood pressure.

4 | Take regular breaks from your phone. person holding black phone Photo by ROBIN WORRALL on Unsplash We're all allowed some "away time" from our electronic devices, even though it may not seem that way. Whether it's a break during lunchtime, a detox when you go for a daily walk, putting the phone away early evening, or some other limiting, reducing the time spent on the phone can have a positive impact on your blood pressure. On the flip side, smartphone addiction has been linked to elevated blood pressure and even excessive conversations on the phone increase your risk for high blood pressure.

5 | Prioritize quality sleep every night. woman sleeping on blue throw pillow Photo by bruce mars on Unsplash Mayo Clinic points out that routinely getting fewer than seven hours of sleep plays a role in the development of high blood pressure. Work on developing good habits around getting ready for bed and putting your phone away (including in the morning!) to improve your sleep and utilize your body's natural circadian rhythm.

6 | Following mindful drinking habits (or set alcohol limits). photography of person holding glass bottles during sunset Photo by Wil Stewart on Unsplash A beer now and then is fine. You just need to limit your intake. The CDC advises no more than one drink per day for women and two per day for men. Exceeding these limits can be a big problem for your blood pressure.