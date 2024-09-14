This Single Habit Can Boost Your Productivity by 50%

When it comes to maxing your productivity, the early bird really does get the worm. “When it comes to business success, morning people hold the important cards,” biology professor Christoph Randler tells Harvard Business Review. “My earlier research showed that they tend to get better grades in school, which gets them into better colleges, which then lead to better job opportunities. Morning people also anticipate problems and try to minimize them, my survey showed. They’re proactive. A number of studies have linked this trait, proactivity, with better job performance, greater career success, and higher wages.” How could this work for you? Here’s how waking up early every day could increase your productivity and improve your life.

RELATED: Add 6 Years to Your Life With 8 Easy Habits.

Let Your Brain Wake Up Shutterstock Waking up early is good for your brain. “Your brain doesn’t wake up the second you do,” says Ketan Deoras, MD, via Summa Health . “That’s why we tend to feel groggy when we first get up. Studies prove this sleep inertia, or sleep-induced brain fog, can last anywhere from two to four hours. Waking up earlier gives your body time to reach peak wakefulness naturally (without depending on coffee) to do your best work at the start of your workday. Your energy levels, mental clarity and concentration will be better from the very start.”

Sustainable Productivity Shutterstock Slowing down and getting a headstart on the day at your own pace can really encourage sustainable productivity—unlike mornings where you jump out of bed already feeling behind. “It’s like always feeling like you are behind in a race you can’t possibly win, which isn’t useful for motivation or positivity,” Dr. Nikole Benders-Hadi tells Fortune .

Stress Management iStock Stress can negatively impact productivity—but waking up early gives you time to take care of yourself before the day really kicks in. “Depending on your unique situation, it can allow you to incorporate a self-care practice without disruption, like a workout or meditation, or accomplish a few things off your to-do list before your kids or partner wake up,” Dr. Anisha Patel-Dunn, a psychiatrist and chief medical officer of LifeStance Health, tells CNBC .

Mental Health Benefits Shutterstock Waking early is connected to better mental health. “Many studies show people who wake earlier are far less likely to develop depression, anxiety or other mood disorders,” Deoras says. “Researchers believe one reason could be that those who wake up earlier have more access to daylight, which is a natural mood booster. Plus, you have more time for yourself in the morning, whether that’s exercising, planning your day ahead or relaxing with a cup of joe—all of which are key to reducing stress. RELATED: 7 Morning Rituals to Melt Fat Away.

Habit Stacking iStock Give your early morning routine a boost with exercise. ““If you find it difficult to make physical activity a priority, you may want to try a strategy called habit stacking,” advises Penn LPS. “In his book Atomic Habits, author James Clear explains the process, which involves adding a new habit—in this case, exercise—onto an existing habit that is already ingrained into your routine. For example, while you’re waiting for your coffee to brew in the morning you can fit in some sit-ups or push-ups. Or, while you’re making your breakfast you can get in your aerobics by dancing around the kitchen. The point is to do what works best for you to help build habits that last.”

Eat a Healthy Breakfast Shutterstock Eating a healthy diet greatly impacts our energy and focus—so taking time to make a good breakfast can make a big impact on productivity. “When you wake up early, you have more time to eat a healthy breakfast,” Deoras says. “But if you wake up late, chances are you’ll grab something quick—and typically unhealthy—or skip breakfast altogether. Breakfast is an important meal because it replenishes your body after overnight fasting to boost your energy levels and alertness, and start burning calories.”