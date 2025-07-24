The Surprising Vitamin Deficiency That Could Be Ruining Your Sex Life
It can lead to low libido, erectile dysfunction, and more.
All of our sex lives are bound to have highs and lows—and if you’re going through a dry spell, you’re not alone. A 2021 study revealed that Americans of all ages are having less sex than they once did, and more recent research found that sexlessness is especially common among younger generations.
You can chalk this up to any number of reasons, such as low libido, sexual dysfunction, hormone imbalance, or being too exhausted from the demands of today’s lightning-paced world. But the good news is, there could be a simple solution. Studies show that getting enough of one vitamin in particular can help keep things spicy in the bedroom.
A vitamin D deficiency can interfere with sexual health.
A growing body of research shows that vitamin D deficiency can significantly impact your sexual health.
In men, the so-called “sunshine vitamin” plays a crucial role in sexual function. For example, a study published in The World Journal of Men’s Health showed that vitamin D increases sperm motility, boosts fertility, and helps improve testicular function through sex hormone production.
A separate study observed a link between low vitamin D levels and symptoms of sexual dysfunction in women, such as pain during sex, inability to become aroused, and lack of sex drive.
Jeffrey Bland, PhD, immunity expert and founder of Big Bold Health, explains, “In females, vitamin D is used by the ovaries for maintaining proper sexual function. However, no conclusive evidence shows vitamin D alters female sex hormones.”
Vitamin D may also affect erectile dysfunction.
A 2018 study published in the International Journal of Endocrinology looked at the relationship between vitamin D and sexual function in 114 men. The findings demonstrated that participants with higher vitamin D levels also had higher testosterone levels and better erectile function.
The Cleveland Heart Lab reports that vitamin D helps increase blood flow to the genitals by improving the lining of blood vessel walls, which supports blood flow and reduces inflammation.
Lacking vitamin D affects urologic health, too.
Urology is an area of health care related to the reproductive system and anatomy involved in sexual health, including the sex organs, bladder, kidneys, and urinary tract.
Mounting evidence shows a link between low vitamin D levels in men and urologic issues such as overactive bladder, prostate gland enlargement, and urinary tract infections (UTIs). Vitamin D deficiency was also correlated with a higher risk of UTIs in children and adults, according to a 2019 meta-review published in the Annals of Clinical and Laboratory Science.
“Vitamin D influences calcium absorption and utilization, so it can affect the amount of calcium excreted in the urine,” Bland explains. “Therefore, a well-balanced intake of vitamin D is important in promoting proper calcium utilization and urinary tract health.”
To ensure your sexual health is at its best, get sufficient vitamin D by spending time outdoors in direct sunlight, eating vitamin D-rich foods, and taking a vitamin D supplement if necessary.
According to the National Institutes of Health, adults aged 70 and younger require 600 international units (IU) of vitamin D daily, while those over 70 need 800 IU per day. Talk to your healthcare provider before taking any new supplements or if you have questions regarding dosage.
