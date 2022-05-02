Marshalls and TJ Maxx Are Pulling These Products From Shelves

Marshalls and TJ Maxx, along with sister stores like HomeGoods and Homesense, are known to shoppers for value prices on an alluring assortment of goods—from homewares to snacks and gifts. But the store's parent company recently announced a recall of some packaged treats sold in its stores that could be dangerous to consumers. Read on to find out what they are, how they could be harmful, and what to do if you have them at home.

This is the latest in a string of sweets recalls in recent weeks.

The latest issue comes on the heels of various other dessert recalls in recent weeks. Last week, Strauss Israel announced the voluntary recall of an array of products under the Elite brand. These include Elite chocolate, cakes, wafers, energy grain snacks, energy chocolate rice cakes, chewing gum, and toffee candies in the U.S. market.

A week prior to the Elite recall, Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pennsylvania recalled select containers of its Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream.

Also last month, the FDA announced that Ferrero U.S.A. voluntarily recalled two of its products, the Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and the Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats Basket, due to possible salmonella contamination.

And back February, the Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Connecticut recalled specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand ice creams, posting the news of the recall after the company discovered the products had the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, which can lead to serious and sometimes fatal infections. Later the same month, the company expanded the recall to include an even wider array of possibly contaminated products.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The latest recall adds another set of potentially hazardous desserts to the mix.

TJX Companies is recalling certain chocolate products as a safety measure.

Massachustetts-based TJX Companies Inc.—more popularly known as the operator of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense stores— is recalling certain vegan chocolate products from its shelves. The recalled products include Pimlico Confectioners Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles in a 3.88-ounce green plastic package; Keats London Vegan Hazelnut Dark Chocolate in a 4.93-ounce round green plastic package; and Keats London Vegan Irish Cream Truffles in a 4.93-ounce round blue plastic package, according to the recall notice published May 1 on the website for the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled chocolates could pose dangers to people with allergies.

The chocolates are subject to recall because they could contain milk that has not been declared on the packaging, which instead declares the products to be "dairy free." And people who have allergies to milk who consume the chocolates unknowingly run the risk of "serious or life-threatening allergic reactions," according to the recall notice.

In fact, one illness has been reported so far in connection with the recalled sweets. Subsequently, an investigation concluded that the labeling mismatch was the result of a manufacturing error at the supplier's facility. Therefore, the company is recalling all items for sale in its stores that were manufactured in this facility.

Here's how to know if you have any of the recalled products at home right now—and what to do if so.

The products named in the recall notice were distributed at TJX retail stores around the country, including T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeGoods, Sierra, and Homesense.

If you bought any of the products now subject to recall, the notice urges you to return them to the store where you bought them for a full refund. You can also contact customer service to arrange a full refund by phone. The contact numbers are 800-926-6299 for TJ Maxx; 888-627-7425 for Marshalls; 800-888-0776 for HomeGoods; 800-713-4534 for Sierra; and 855-660-4663 for HomeSense. Customer service is available Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern Time.

