Travel

United Airlines Will No Longer Fly to These 11 Cities, Starting Nov. 30

This major airline is cutting several flight routes indefinitely.

By Kali Coleman
November 9, 2021
By Kali Coleman
November 9, 2021

As air travel soars while the threat of COVID recedes, would-be travelers are facing a new threat: flight cancellations. In early October, Southwest canceled nearly 2,000 flights, and less than a month later over the Halloween weekend, American Airlines did the same, stranding passengers across the country. Mass flight cancellations have created chaos at a number of U.S. airports over the last few months, and unfortunately, experts have said the situation might get even worse in the coming months. In fact, United Airlines is now cutting entire routes to 11 different cities, starting this month. Read on to find out what cities will no longer be serviced by this airline.

RELATED: United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15.

United Airlines will stop flying to 11 different cities.

London Heathrow, United Kingdom - April 22, 2014 : United Airlines Boeing 777 moments from touch-down at London Heathrow Airport.
iStock

United is dropping 11 regional flight routes to small U.S. cities from its hubs in Houston, Denver, and Chicago, Business Insider reported. The airline will no longer fly to Kalamazoo, Michigan; College Station, Texas; Columbia, Missouri; Mosinee, Wisconsin; Evansville, Indiana; Killeen-Fort Hood, Texas; Lansing Michigan; Monroe, Louisiana; Pierre, South Dakota; Watertown, South Dakota; and Twins Falls, Idaho.

The dates for these cuts vary, but the first are set to hit this month. According to The Points Guy, United will no longer provide service to Twin Falls starting Nov. 30, while Kalamazoo, College Station, Columbia, Mosinee, Evansville, Killeen-Fort Hood, Lansing, Monroe, Pierre, and Watertown will get their service cut off starting Jan. 3.

The airline says it will work with impacted customers.

Chicago, Illinois, USA - September 12, 2011: Women at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport read departures list for United Airlines. O'Hare is one of the busiest airports in the world.
iStock

According to Business Insider, United, like many airlines, has found that some of its markets have been slow to recover following the impact of the COVID pandemic. United Airlines told the news outlet that it would work to help make alternate plans for customers impacted by these cuts, but that these small cities would be getting cut indefinitely "due to changes in the long-term sustainability."

"Many different factors determine a successful route and our decisions include careful evaluation of our overall network, fleet, resources at our regional partners, and yields. With that in mind, we have determined that these particular routes are not sustainable for the long-term," the airline told Business Insider.

RELATED: For more travel news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Some of the small cities have spoken out about United's decision.

College Station, Texas, USA - September 14, 2013: Fans walking along road to the stadium on campus of Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. Fans attending game between Texas A&M and The University of Alabama. Photo take before game time.
Shutterstock

Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) in Indiana said that United is currently serving twice-daily flights from EVV to Chicago, but after its exit, American Airlines will continue to serve that route, as reported by the Courier & Press. "EVV will continue to stay in touch with [United Airlines] around future strategic direction and opportunities. As the airline industry continually grows even leaner, we urge the region to continue supporting their local airport," the airport said in a statement to the news outlet.

Texas A&M University System also confirmed in an email press release on Nov. 3 that United Airlines would be ending flights to Easterwood Airport in College Station, as reported by The Battalion, the university's student newspaper. The airline currently runs two separate flights from the Easterwood Airport to Houston every day, and its exit will mean that the airport no longer has routes to this city.

John W. Clanton, president of Easterwood Airport Management, said in the press release that the decision was unexpected, as the airport had seen a significant increase in boarding passengers every month following a decline in travel during the height of the COVID pandemic. And Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp added that the airline's decision was "devastating" to the university. "We're doing everything we can to get them to change their mind," Sharp said in a statement.

United is not the only airline cutting small city routes.

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS - JAN 9, 2019: Delta Air Lines Airbus A330 passenger plane taking off from Amsterdam-Schiphol International Airport.
Shutterstock

United is not the only airline pulling flights from smaller communities. According to The Points Guy, at this same time in 2020, American Airlines suspended its service to three small cities in the Northeast—Newburgh, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; and Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The airline told the news outlet that its flights to these cities were "not financially viable routes for the foreseeable cities."

Delta Air Lines also recently dropped its route from Salt Lake City, Utah, to Durango, Colorado, on Nov. 1, just six months after relaunching it, as reported by the Durango Herald. SkyWest, a regional carrier who operated Delta's flights between these cities told the news outlet that, similar to United's cuts, demand was a major factor in this decision.

"We appreciate the support we have seen from the community; however, there is not enough sustainable demand to continue offering these flights," a spokesperson for SkyWest told the Durango Herald.

RELATED: Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled, Travel Expert Warns.

Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Will Smith in 2015
    Will Smith in 2015
    Culture

    Will Smith Tried to Date This Co-Star

    She shut him down, and he thanks her for it.

  • Couple having argument
    Couple having argument
    Relationships

    1 in 3 Men Do This Behind Their Partner's Back

    New survey shows how couples handle home projects.

  • WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Fauci and other witnesses about the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this week.
    WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 04: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee about the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on November 04, 2021 in Washington, DC. Senators questioned Fauci and other witnesses about the approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11 years old this week.
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Shares Update on COVID This Winter

    Here's his sobering prediction.

  • An aerial view of Amsterdam in the Netherlands
    An aerial view of Amsterdam in the Netherlands
    Travel

    The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular Destinations

    The health agency just advised not to visit them.

  • An aerial view of Montpelier, Vermont on a foggy day
    An aerial view of Montpelier, Vermont on a foggy day
    Health

    The 7 States With the Worst COVID Surges

    Numbers are headed back up in these areas.

  • Man holding toilet paper in bathroom
    Man holding toilet paper in bathroom
    Health

    Notice This In The Bathroom? Get a Diabetes Test

    This condition is twice as likely in diabetic patients.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group