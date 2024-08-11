 Skip to content
Entertainment

TV Host Suffers Brutal Injuries, Breaks Neck, and Shares Inspirational Lesson

Nev Schulman, host of MTV’s Catfish, had a bike accident.

Avatar for BLO Author
By Alek Korab
August 11, 2024
Avatar for BLO Author
By Alek Korab
August 11, 2024

Nev Schulman, host of MTV's Catfish, broke his neck in a bike accident, he revealed on Instagram yesterday, sharing a harrowing story that ends with an inspirational message.

"I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son's idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be," he wrote in a caption, along with a "trigger warning" due to sensitive images of what you're about to read.

"Monday was not a day like that," he continued. "Monday was a day where I learned what 'before the accident' really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It's true what they say – life can change in an instant. 

I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't). I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures."

"I'm Not Paralyzed"

Schulman went on to describe his condition. "I'm not paralyzed," he wrote. "My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Schulman is married to TV personality Laura Perlongo, who just two months before the accident posted a loving tribute to her husband on Father's Day. "BRB sobbing," she captioned the loving montage at the time. The duo have three children.

"Lucky to Be Alive"

"I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery," Schulman continued. "And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward. We hadn't planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I'm so glad I said yes. ❤"

Alek Korab
Alek Korab is Founding Editor of Body Network Read more
Filed Under
Latest News
  • Nev Schulman attends the 2024 New York City Ballet Spring Gala at David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York on May 2, 2024
    Nev Schulman attends the 2024 New York City Ballet Spring Gala at David Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center in New York on May 2, 2024
    Entertainment

    TV Host Breaks Neck, Shares Inspiration

    The host of MTV’s Catfish had a bike accident.

  • Madrid, Spain; 05-14-2024: Large figure of the famous character Sulley from the movie Monsters, Inc in an exhibition called Pixar World about the studio's films
    Madrid, Spain; 05-14-2024: Large figure of the famous character Sulley from the movie Monsters, Inc in an exhibition called Pixar World about the studio's films
    Entertainment

    Disney Announces Major Theme Park Expansions

    New lands, rides and shows.

  • Hands of a person comparing packaged red meat in the grocery store
    Hands of a person comparing packaged red meat in the grocery store
    Wellness

    10 Signs You're Eating Too Much Red Meat

    Watch out for these red flags, doctors say.

  • Steve Harvey
    Steve Harvey
    Entertainment

    17 Funniest "Family Feud" Fails

    These moments will never not be hilarious.  

  • Closeup of a man's sneakers while he walks outside on a paved path
    Closeup of a man's sneakers while he walks outside on a paved path
    Fitness

    I Walked 10,000 Steps for 30 Days

    Here's what happened.

  • Cars waiting at a Costco gas station on a sunny day
    Cars waiting at a Costco gas station on a sunny day
    Smarter Living

    5 Reasons Costco Gas Stations Are the Best

    Members say this might be the best perk.

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.