TV Host Suffers Brutal Injuries, Breaks Neck, and Shares Inspirational Lesson

Nev Schulman, host of MTV's Catfish, broke his neck in a bike accident, he revealed on Instagram yesterday, sharing a harrowing story that ends with an inspirational message.

"I went fishing with my family on Sunday. It was incredible, my son's idea. One of those days that just work. We found an available boat (thank you captain ben!) and caught all kinds of fish, most of which we threw back because they were too cute. Especially the puffer. It was magical. A day full of love and wonder in the way only calm days in nature with family can be," he wrote in a caption, along with a "trigger warning" due to sensitive images of what you're about to read.

"Monday was not a day like that," he continued. "Monday was a day where I learned what 'before the accident' really means. And Monday gave weight to just how lucky I was to have Sunday. It's true what they say – life can change in an instant.

I never made it to pick up my son from school on the bike. In fact in some ways, I'm glad I didn't. I was alone on impact. Me and the truck. And then I guess the pavement. I was alone and unconscious. And then conscious. Maybe I was fine (I wasn't). Maybe I can still do my long run on Thursday (I couldn't). I broke my neck. C5 and C6 to be exact. Stable fractures."

"I'm Not Paralyzed"

Schulman went on to describe his condition. "I'm not paralyzed," he wrote. "My hands were a question mark there for a minute but the human body is incredible and so are HUMANS. The incredible knowledge and care from everyone in the medical community has been so remarkable. Starting with the EMS and on to the Southampton Emergency Room and the Stony Brook ICU. It's hard to feel sorry for myself when I hear from the doctors about how many people with similar injuries will never walk again."

Schulman is married to TV personality Laura Perlongo, who just two months before the accident posted a loving tribute to her husband on Father's Day. "BRB sobbing," she captioned the loving montage at the time. The duo have three children.

"Lucky to Be Alive"

"I'm lucky to be here, alive, standing and hugging my family, projected to make a full recovery," Schulman continued. "And I'm really starting to understand the meaning of gratitude. For the big and little things before the accident, and now everything moving forward. We hadn't planned on fishing last Sunday and my instinct was to say no to scramble-planning a day trip, but looking back a week later, I'm so glad I said yes. ❤"