Doctors Warn These OTC Antacids Can Put Your Heart in Danger
They can also cause constipation and kidney problems.
Sometimes, by treating one health problem, you inadvertently trigger another. And experts say this is often the case when it comes to popular over-the-counter (OTC) medications used to treat everyday digestive issues. They warn that if you take this common medication regularly, you may be putting your heart at heightened risk of a potentially serious condition linked with coronary artery disease, heart attack, and more.
RELATED: Doctors Warn This Popular Med Is “The Most Dangerous OTC Drug.”
High calcium levels can be dangerous.
When your doctor performs a routine blood test or metabolic panel, chances are they’ll check to see how much calcium is in your blood.
High calcium levels are known as hypercalcemia, a condition that can create kidney stones, weaken your bones, disrupt normal brain function, and cause heart problems.
“Hypercalcemia can seriously affect heart function and the cardiovascular system and can cause arrhythmias (an increase in irregular heartbeats) and EKG abnormalities due to the increased calcium levels disrupting the heart’s electrical activity,” Brynna Connor, MD, healthcare ambassador at NorthWestPharmacy.com, previously told Best Life.
“This is because calcium is a positively charged ion that, when in the blood in normal quantities, helps carry electrical activity to the heart (along with the muscles and brain),” she explained. “However, when too much calcium is in the blood, it can alter the electrical activity of the heart, causing a change in heart rate.”
In fact, a 2017 study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) found that having “a genetic predisposition to higher serum calcium levels was associated with increased risk of coronary artery disease and myocardial infarction,” otherwise known as a heart attack.
However, even those without a genetic predisposition or underlying condition can find themselves at heightened risk if they consume medication or supplements containing excess calcium.
RELATED: What Happens If You Take Benadryl Before Bed Every Night, Doctors Say.
Taking too many Tums or Rolaids can cause hypercalcemia.
In particular, Cleveland Clinic warns about over-the-counter antacids, which are used to treat heartburn and indigestion by neutralizing stomach acids.
“Taking too much calcium carbonate in the form of Tums or Rolaids is actually one of the more common causes of hypercalcemia,” they note. For reference, calcium carbonate contains 40 percent elemental calcium.
The JAMA study corroborates that medication or supplementation “which results in an acute and sustained elevation in serum calcium may modestly increase the risk of cardiovascular events.”
For this reason, you should only take antacids on an as-needed basis, rather than as a daily preventative medication.
According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), most adults should consume roughly 1,000 mg of calcium per day (women over 50 and men over 70 should increase this to 1,200 mg daily). For reference, a single dose of Tums contains either 500 mg, 750 mg, or 1000 mg of calcium, depending on the strength.
Raj Dasgupta, MD, a quadruple board-certified physician and Chief Medical Advisor for Garage Gym Reviews, recently told Best Life that high calcium levels caused by these antacids can also cause constipation, confusion, and kidney problems.
“Seniors, particularly those with reduced kidney function, should be mindful of their total calcium intake from all sources,” he added.
RELATED: Doctors Warn This Common Medication May Be Linked to Dementia Risk.
Be aware of these hypercalcemia symptoms.
If you are at heightened risk of hypercalcemia, or if you regularly take medication containing calcium carbonate, it’s important to know the condition’s symptoms. According to Mayo Clinic, having excess calcium can affect several organs and systems within the body besides the heart.
Their experts explain that your kidneys may work in overdrive to filter the calcium out, which can lead to frequent urination and increased thirst.
Some patients experience gastrointestinal symptoms such as upset stomach, vomiting, constipation, or nausea.
The condition can also cause problems with brain function: People with hypercalcemia may experience lethargy, confusion, or fatigue. In severe cases, “hypercalcemia is known to cause neuropsychiatric dysfunction including mood and cognitive changes and rarely, acute psychosis,” adds a 2020 article in the journal Case Reports in Psychiatry.
Talk to your doctor if you believe you may have signs of hypercalcemia, or if you suspect you’re at high risk due to a pre-existing condition or medication usage.
- Source: Cleveland Clinic: Hypercalcemia
- Source: NIH: Calcium
- Source: Mayo Clinic: Hypercalcemia
- Source: Case Reports in Psychiatry: Prolonged Hypercalcemia-Induced Psychosis