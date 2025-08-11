Doctors Warn Overusing OTC Headache Meds May Trigger More Pain
Experts don't recommend taking these pills more than twice a week.
When it comes to everyday aches and pains—sore muscles, a stiff neck, menstrual cramps, to name a few instances—many of us turn to over-the-counter (OTC) pain medications like Tylenol and Advil. However, it’s easier than you’d think to pop one too many of these pills, especially if you’re taking them to treat headaches. In fact, doctors warn that overusing these OTC meds could actually trigger more headaches.
Overusing pain relievers can trigger medication-overuse headaches.
The occasional headache is common for most of us, but if you find that you need to use OTC pain relievers more than twice a week for the pain, experts from Mayo Clinic say you should “consult your doctor.”
Common OTC medications used to treat headaches include acetaminophen (like Tylenol), aspirin (like Bayer), and ibuprofen (like Advil). However, these medicines are only meant to “offer relief for occasional headaches,” according to Mayo Clinic experts.
This is because medication-overuse headache (MOH) is a secondary disorder caused by overusing these pain relievers, according to Tom So, PharmD, senior manager of the Consumer Drug Information Group for First Databank.
Mayo Clinic explains that symptoms of medication-overuse headaches “may differ according to the type of headache being treated and the medication used.” However, in general, a medication-overuse headache will likely occur every day, often waking you up in the morning. They’re also likely to improve with pain relievers, but then return as soon as your medication wears off. Other symptoms include nausea, restlessness, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, and irritability.
Of course, daily headaches can be caused by other factors as well, such as inflammation and infections. But Jessica Nouhavandi, PharmD, lead pharmacist and founder of online pharmacy Honeybee Health, says your doctor can help rule out other causes for your headaches and diagnose you with MOH if that’s what you’re experiencing.
If that’s the case, your doctor will help you make a treatment plan to get rid of your medication-overuse headaches. “Abrupt withdrawal is the most recommended treatment for MOH,” Nouhavandi says, but they may also “recommend a combination of pharmacological and non-pharmacological therapy.”
OTC pain meds can have other side effects when taken too often.
Medication-overuse headaches aren’t the only issue that can arise from overusing pain relievers. Using ibuprofen, aspirin, and acetaminophen too often can lead to other complications.
“Overuse of ibuprofen or other NSAIDs, including aspirin, can lead to both serious gastrointestinal bleeds or kidney problems,” So says.
Double board-certified pain expert Thomas Pontinen, MD, recently told Best Life, “I have seen people end up with acute kidney injury after taking just two Advil tablets daily for three weeks straight.”
Overusing Tylenol specifically can also cause both kidney and liver damage, as well as gastrointestinal hemorrhaging and serious skin reactions, Nouhavandi explains. In fact, Tylenol is linked to roughly half of all cases of acute liver failure in the U.S., as Best Life recently reported.
“Acute liver failure can occur after one very large dose of acetaminophen, or after higher than recommended doses every day for several days,” Mayo Clinic notes.