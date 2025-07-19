 Skip to content
Scientists Warn Benadryl Can Be Dangerous As You Get Older—Here’s Why

The allergy medication has also been linked to increased dementia risk.

July 19, 2025
If you’re a seasonal allergy warrior, you and the local drugstore clerk are likely on a first-name basis. For the 50 percent of Americans who take antihistamine medication, Benadryl is a go-to choice. However, experts warn that long-term exposure to the drug could pose physical health risks for older adults. Here’s what we know.

Researchers say regular Benadryl use can weaken mobility and grip strength.

Scientists at Kaiser Permanente Washington believe increased anticholinergic drug use can reduce gait speed and grip strength in adults over 70. The health risk is specifically tied to the popular allergy medicine Benadryl.

“While you might be most familiar with the name Benadryl, it’s actually just one type of medicine in a larger group known as anticholinergic drugs. These medications specifically work by blocking acetylcholine, which is a neurotransmitter,” Best Life previously reported.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, common symptoms associated with anticholinergic drugs include:

  • Urinary retention
  • Impaired vision
  • Confusion
  • Dry eyes
  • Dry mouth
  • Increased heart rate
  • High body temperature
  • Dilated pupils
  • Dry/flushed skin
  • Slowed digestion
  • Vomiting

However, drugs like Benadryl can also mess with mobility and strength, especially in older adults. One theory as to why this happens is related to that blocked transmitter we previously mentioned, which happens to play a key role in memory and muscle use. An interference can result in impaired movement and flexibility, subsequently leading to increased fall risk, etc.

This was evident in a new study published in the journal JAMA Network Open, which analyzed the gait speed and grip strength measurements of 4,283 participants (average age 74), who reported “cumulative” anticholinergic exposure.

They found that long-term use correlated with slower walking speeds, and those declines became more noticeable earlier on, compared to their peers who didn’t have long-term anticholinergic exposure. Grip strength wasn’t impacted as badly, but deterioration was still reported.

“Higher anticholinergic exposure was associated with accelerated decline in physical performance, consistent with clinically meaningful decline. These findings suggest that minimizing anticholinergic medications is important for healthy aging,” concluded the authors.

Previous studies link Benadryl to increased dementia risk.

In addition to mobility and strength decline, Benadryl has been linked to long-term cognitive health risks.

A separate study published in the journal JAMA Internal Medicine studied the health data of 3,5000 adults over the age of 64. As part of their research, the authors had access to up to a decade’s worth of participants’ prescription and medication history.

During a seven-year observational period, nearly 800 adults received a dementia diagnosis. One of the more surprising discoveries was that those who used anticholinergic medications exhibited a higher likelihood of cognitive decline.

“This was especially true of participants who took the drugs regularly, with the team finding those taking one of the drugs for three years or more were 54 percent more likely to develop dementia than participants who only took them for three months or less,” as Best Life previously explained.

So, should you stop taking Benadryl?

Seasonal use of Benadryl (like for allergies) might not pose as much of a serious threat. However, if you take Benadryl or other anticholinergic drugs year-round, consider speaking with your doctor, especially if you notice changes in your mobility, grip strength, and memory.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

