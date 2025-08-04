What Really Happens When You Take Advil Every Day, Doctors Say

There’s a good chance you’ve got a bottle of ibuprofen in your medicine cabinet right now. Maybe you even carry around a few tablets in your purse in case of unexpected cramps or pains. Available under the brand names Advil and Motrin, this nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) is one of the most bought over-the-counter (OTC) medications in the country. But just because it’s common doesn’t necessarily mean it’s always safe to take.

“Ibuprofen is used so frequently because it works effectively, it can be absorbed quickly, and is available everywhere. To be fair, the occasional dose (once or twice a week, or just after an injury) usually does not cause big problems,” shares double board-certified pain expert Thomas Pontinen, MD. “The issue is taking two, maybe three, tablets every morning ‘just in case,’ or reaching for it after every minor ache.”

“What most people do not realize is that chronic use, even at ‘safe’ over-the-counter doses of 400 to 600 milligrams per day, builds a slow, cumulative toll,” he continues. “That kind of routine always puts a strain on your organs, and you do not need to be popping eight pills a day to end up in trouble. I have seen people end up with acute kidney injury after taking just two Advil tablets daily for three weeks straight.”

Ahead, doctors explain all the ways that taking Advil too regularly can wreak havoc on your health.

1 It can cause chronic kidney disease.

When it comes to overusing ibuprofen, Pontinen says your kidneys are particularly vulnerable.

“NSAIDs restrict blood flow through the renal arteries, which over time impairs the filtration process, and that can mean a drop in kidney function over prolonged use, even with low-dose regular use,” he states.

“It may not be a big deal at 28 years old, but at 48, add some dehydration, high blood pressure, or other health complications, and you might be at risk of chronic kidney disease,” he adds.

2 It can cause stomach bleeding or ulcers.

“The average person taking daily ibuprofen without food is essentially sanding down the protective mucus layer in the stomach and small intestine,” cautions Pontinen. “This can lead to bleeding or ulcers, even without symptoms.”

“Many chronic ibuprofen users think that if they are not feeling heartburn, they are in the clear, but that isn’t accurate at all,” he adds. “I have seen patients whose hemoglobin levels dropped significantly in just a few months, without any external bleeding or symptoms, after taking NSAIDs daily.”

“It is also not unusual for someone on chronic NSAIDs to need two or three extra days in the hospital just to stabilize after a complication,” Pontinen notes. “NSAIDs put thousands of people in the hospital every year.”

3 It can cause other GI problems.

“For people diagnosed with conditions like Ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), even regular doses of ibuprofen can cause flare-ups and result in blood in stools, abdominal pain, and other GI symptoms,” cautions Rani Aravamudhan, MD, a senior medical director at Nomi Health.

If these conditions worsen, microscopic, slow bleeds from the stomach and intestines could develop over time, which puts you at risk for developing iron deficiency anemia.

4 It can lead to heart troubles.

John-Paul Andersen, PhD, the chief pharmaceutical scientist at Phi Health, warns that long-term ibuprofen use can also contribute to heart troubles.

“Research shows that chronic NSAID use may increase the risk of heart attack or stroke,” he explains. “This increase in risk applies even to people without previous heart disease, though it’s greater for those who do have heart conditions.”

“Notably, serious cardiovascular side effects can arise within the first weeks of daily ibuprofen use, and the risk continues to rise the longer you take it,” he continues. “Regular ibuprofen has also been associated with higher blood pressure and even heart failure in susceptible individuals.”

In fact, over the past 20 years, the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has twice issued warnings that NSAIDs can increase the chance of a heart attack or stroke.

5 It can actually worsen your headaches.

If you take Advil often to treat headaches, it could actually backfire.

“Frequent use of pain relievers, including ibuprofen, may lead to ‘rebound’ or medication-overuse headaches over time,” says Andersen.

According to Mayo Clinic, accompanying symptoms may include nausea, restlessness, trouble concentrating, or irritability. However, they note that “medication overuse headaches most often go away after stopping the pain medicine.”

6 It can cause tinnitus.

Tinnitus, or ringing in the ear, is a frustrating condition that affects 15 to 20 percent of people, especially older adults, according to Mayo Clinic.

Though it’s often brought on by age-related hearing loss or an ear injury, it can also be caused by circulatory problems.

Bayo Curry-Winchell, MD, medical director for Saint Mary’s Urgent Care Group in Reno, Nevada, tells Best Life that taking ibuprofen for a prolonged time can bring on tinnitus by “reducing the amount of blood that flows to the inner ear.”

How to safely take Advil:

Of course, before taking any new medication, always speak to your doctor.

“The lesson here is simple–it is perfectly safe to use OTC ibuprofen for a headache or fever or after a minor injury for a few days at a time,” says Aravamudhan. “If pain, inflammation, or fever does not resolve within 5-7 days of taking OTC ibuprofen, it’s best to talk to a physician or other healthcare provider to ensure that further investigation and examination are done for an appropriate diagnosis.”

“In such cases, where longer-term anti-inflammatory therapy is needed, it is critical that people follow their doctor’s orders and are monitored for side effects appropriately,” she adds.