Health

4 Things Everyone Over 65 Needs in Their Medicine Cabinet

For aches, pains, and other ailments, these are the four products you should have on hand.

By Lauren Gray
August 25, 2022
By Lauren Gray
August 25, 2022

As you get older, the odds of developing certain ailments increase. Many doctors recommend combating these changes with a healthy diet and exercise, but you may also benefit from making a few key changes to your medicine cabinet, too. By being prepared with the right products, you'll be better able to tackle the health pitfalls commonly associated with aging—just be sure to speak with your doctor before stocking up on your new supplies. Read on to learn the four items everyone over 65 needs in their medicine cabinet, and why they're great to have on hand.

READ THIS NEXT: Taking These Medications for Even a Short Time Spikes Your Dementia Risk.

A first aid kit.

First aid kit isolated on white background - Image
Shutterstock

Common changes associated with aging—such as worsening eyesight, hearing, strength, or balance—can increase your risk of suffering a serious fall. Medications that are common among seniors can also impair balance, making you more likely to become injured in your home as you age.

That's why it's so important for everyone over 65 to be prepared with a first aid kit in their medicine cabinet. "Every second of every day, an older adult (age 65+) suffers a fall in the U.S.—making falls the leading cause of injury and injury death in this age group," says the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). "One out of four older adults will fall each year in the United States, making falls a public health concern, particularly among the aging population."

READ THIS NEXT: This Is Why Your High Blood Pressure Isn't Responding to Medication.

Anti-inflammatory pain relievers.

Senior Woman & Medicine
iStock

It's no secret that many of us experience increased aches and pains as we get older. "As we age, our muscles get tighter, our tendons and ligaments become less flexible, and our bodies take longer to heal from injury," said Donald Ford, MD, MBA, the Chair of the Department of Family Medicine at the Cleveland Clinic in a 2018 podcast. That's why it's useful to keep anti-inflammatory pain relievers on hand, to address flare-ups. "So as long as you've got healthy kidneys, you can take anti-inflammatory medications," says Ford.

However, he warns against making them a regular part of your routine unless you've discussed it with your doctor. "Even anti-inflammatories like Motrin or Advil are things that can damage your kidneys in the long run if you take too much of them and you're not being careful," he notes. By exercising and stretching regularly, you may be able to help ward off such pains without the risk of side effects.

Cold medications.

Female pharmacist discusses prescription medication with senior customer at pharmacy
Shutterstock

Everyone—regardless of age—has experienced the common cold, but seniors run the risk of developing more severe symptoms than their younger counterparts. "Even a minor cold can be dangerous for older adults, whose immune systems don't fight off pathogens as effectively as they once did," explains the National Council on Aging. "That's why cold and flu season is a particularly dangerous time of year for people age 65 and older," their experts write.

They further note that a cold can "lead to pneumonia, an acute illness that takes the lives of thousands of people in the U.S. each year. Additionally, if you have a chronic condition such as asthma, COPD, or emphysema, a cold can intensify the symptoms from those conditions for several weeks after your cold symptoms have resolved." Keeping cold medications in your medicine cabinet can help mitigate these symptoms, reducing your risk of an escalating problem.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Heartburn medications.

Older woman experiencing heartburn
Shutterstock

Many seniors find that as they age, they are more prone to heartburn than in their youth. This may be due to side effects of medication, aging muscles which can weaken the lower esophageal sphincter, weight gain, or hiatal hernia—a stomach condition present in 60 percent of adults over 60.

"There is not any clear age where things take a nosedive, but as we age, heartburn becomes more of a problem," says gastroenterologist Scott Gabbard, MD, a gastroenterologist with the Cleveland Clinic. "Studies show that one-fourth of people over age 75 take medication for heartburn," he says.

Speak with your doctor for more tips on stocking your medicine cabinet with products that suit seniors over 65.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

Lauren Gray
Lauren Gray is a New York-based writer, editor, and consultant. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Video Shows "Disaster Movie," as Train Passengers Evacuated After Being Stuck in a 31-Mile Long Tunnel Under The Sea
    Video Shows "Disaster Movie," as Train Passengers Evacuated After Being Stuck in a 31-Mile Long Tunnel Under The Sea
    Extra

    Video Shows "Disaster Movie," as Train Passengers Evacuated After Being Stuck in a 31-Mile Long Tunnel Under The Sea

    "People were freaking out about being down in the service tunnel, it's a bit of a weird place" a passenger says.

  • Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their newly adopted dog Mamma Mia.
    Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their newly adopted dog Mamma Mia.
    Extra

    Meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Dog, Mamma Mia, a Rescue Beagle Liberated From Animal Testing Centre

    The newest member of The House of Windsor went from rags-to-riches

  • Video Shows Giant Dinosaur Tracks Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
    Video Shows Giant Dinosaur Tracks Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought
    Extra

    Video Shows Giant Dinosaur Tracks Discovered in Texas Riverbed Dried by Drought

    The exciting prehistoric discovery will blow your mind. 

  • Woman lying on her bed with an arm over her face.
    Woman lying on her bed with an arm over her face.
    Health

    Drinking This Before Bed Can Keep You Awake

    Is it time to switch up your bedtime routine?

  • Video Shows Woman Fighting Off Rabid Fox. "I Had No Choice But to Fight Back"
    Video Shows Woman Fighting Off Rabid Fox. "I Had No Choice But to Fight Back"
    Extra

    Video Shows Woman Fighting Off Rabid Fox. "I Had No Choice But to Fight Back"

    The fox kept coming back to bite again.

  • walmart sign
    walmart sign
    Smarter Living

    If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for This Change

    The retailer called it "new and easy."

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group