Toys “R” Us Is Opening 30 New Stores—5 Things We Know So Far

Those of us born in the 80s and 90s (and our parents) most definitely have fond memories of Toys “R” Us. It was the holy grail of toy stores, enticing children with its rainbow signage in strip malls and shopping malls across the country. But thanks to the rise of big-box stores like Target and Walmart, as well as the behemoth that is Amazon, Toys “R” Us filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018, ultimately closing all 735 of its stores.

A few years later, the toy store rose from the dead when WHP Global purchased a controlling stake in the company. WHP entered a partnership with Macy’s and expanded Toys “R” Us’ digital presence. They also opened a handful of standalone stores. Now, with the holiday season upon us, Toys “R” Us has announced major plans to expand its footprint and introduce other changes for shoppers.

1 Toys “R” Us will continue selling toys in 400 Macy’s locations.

As Best Life reported in 2022, Toys “R” Us opened outposts in all of the remaining 450+ Macy’s department stores across the country. You can also buy Toys “R” Us products from Macy’s online. Obviously, this makes toy shopping extremely convenient, and the partnership isn’t going anywhere.

2 Toys “R” Us is opening 10 new flagship stores.

As mentioned, Toys “R” Us currently has several flagship stores in the U.S. These are:

Mall of America: Bloomington, Minnesota

Harlem Irving Plaza: Norridge, Illinois

Tanger Outlets: San Marcos, Texas

Great Lakes Crossing Outlets: Auburn Hills, Michigan

American Dream Mall: East Rutherford, New Jersey (global flagship)

Now, the retailer is opening 10 more by the end of the year. According to The Street, those that have been announced so far are:

Chicago Premium Outlets: Aurora, Illinois (Sept. 20)

Camarillo Premium Outlets: Camarillo, California (Oct.)

Arundel Mills: Hanover, Maryland (Oct.)

Bay Street: Emeryville, California

Long Beach: Long Beach, California

Jordan Creek: West Des Moines, Iowa

Westroads Mall: Omaha, Nebraska

Denver Premium Outlets: Thornton, Colorado

The 13,000-square-foot Chicago flagship will include an arcade that brings Japanese gashapon machines to the U.S for the first time.

3 Toys “R” Us is opening 20 holiday shops.

Toys “R” Us announced in a press release that it will also be opening 20 seasonal holiday shops in the near future.

So far, no specific details or locations have been released, but the company shared that it will “ramp up the holidays with engaging social content and brand activations, both in-store and digital, designed to connect with consumers and help them find the perfect gift.”

4 Toys “R” Us is expanding its military partnership.

Even more Toys “R” Us stores will open on military bases across the country, as the retailer stated in the press release that it is “growing its footprint with military families, with six new stores slated to open through its partnership with NEXCOM, building on the first two already serving U.S. Navy and military bases.”

5 Babies “R” Us might be expanding its footprint, too.

WHP Global also owns Babies “R” Us, and much like they did with Toys “R” Us and Macy’s, they enacted a partnership between Babies R Us and Kohl’s.

As Best Life reported last year, Babies “R” Us opened inside 200 Kohl’s stores, selling baby and maternity merchandise.

However, announcements for the soon-to-open Chicago Toys “R” Us state that there will be a dedicated Babies “R” Us section, so it makes sense to assume that the other flagships will have a similar setup.