Target's "Stunning" New Glassware Collection Looks Just Like Pottery Barn for $59 Cheaper

When I furnished my first “big girl” apartment, there were a few items I was willing to splurge on, including a food processor, high-quality bed linens, and chic cocktail glasses. I knew I wanted to elevate my at-home bar cart with proper mixology tools and expensive-looking glassware (think coupes, flutes, and martini glasses) without breaking the bank. Pottery Barn is known for its Instagrammable glassware, of course—but the retailer’s stiff price tag isn’t exactly budget-friendly. Fortunately, Target just launched a brand-new glassware collection that’s a dupe for Pottery Barn’s popular Etched Gold Rim collection.

Shopping expert and influencer Nicole Zindler ( @shesattarget ) spotted the “stunning” new glassware line at her neighborhood Target and took followers along for the ride on Instagram.

The collection was designed by Threshold, one of Target’s most profitable and well-recognized in-house brands. It includes ribbed coupe glasses and stemmed and stemless wine glasses, all with gold-toned rims. According to Zindler's post, shoppers can find a matching cocktail shaker, ice bucket, and mini bar tool set.

“This collection is stunning,” Zindler wrote in the caption. “First of all, these glasses are perfection with the ribbing and gold rims and then the marble is just so gorg!”

Now, the only question remaining is: How much does all this cost?

Target is selling each style of glass (coupe, stemmed, and stemless) in sets of four. Depending on the glass, these range from $20 to $22, coming out to about $5 a piece—that’s about one-quarter of what you pay at Pottery Barn.

You can use Threshold’s ribbed coupe glasses for wine or a fancy cocktail, like an espresso martini. A set of four retails for $20, whereas you’d pay $79 at Pottery Barn. Now, the latter can hold up to three more ounces of liquid—however, you could also put the extra $60 towards another set (or two) of Target glasses or other bar cart necessities.

On that note, Target’s stemware has more capacity to support red or white wine than Pottery Barn’s. Both wine glasses feature etched detailing and golden rims, but you’ll end up paying $59 more at Pottery Barn for a set of four.

Moreover, if you’re a white wine lover, Target still has the upper hand, as Pottery Barn’s collection doesn’t include stemless glasses. The new Threshold set, which has the same ribbed texture and gold rim, retails for $22.

Taking Pottery Barn out of the picture, the new Target glassware collection is also a cheaper alternative for West Elm’s Horizon Lead-Free Crystal Gold-Rimmed Glassware Sets.Available in sets of four or eight, West Elm’s one standout design detail is its gold rims. Yet, you’ll still end up paying at least $28 more than at Target.