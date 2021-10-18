Smarter Living

These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

Looking for a change? There are cash incentives to relocate to these states.

By Alesandra Dubin
October 18, 2021
Alesandra Dubin
By Alesandra Dubin
October 18, 2021

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why. 

RELATED: This Is the Richest State in the U.S., According to Data.

1
Oklahoma

bricktown in oklahoma city, river,
Von Sean Pavone / Shutterstock

Oklahoma is awash in natural beauty. But that's not all: It's also home to plenty of up-and-coming businesses. If you move to Tulsa as a remote worker, you could be eligible for a grant up to $10,000. The group Tulsa Remote is seeking digital nomads who are set up to come work remotely in the city. In exchange, new residents will get access to free desk space, networking events, and that big-time bonus money, either as a cash lump sum to use toward a new home, or as a monthly stipend to help get you established after you arrive.

The state also offered some of its residents most in need an extra $1,200 stimulus payment amid the challenges wrought in the pandemic's earlier stages.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.

2
Minnesota

landscape photo of rocks, ocean, and lighthouse in Lake County, Minnesota
Shutterstock

Minnesota, too, is eager to attract digital nomads to its wide-open space. Specifically, Bemidji—a tiny city with a population of just 14,000 residents—is offering the 218 Relocate package as an incentive to entice would-be residents. It includes up to $2,500 for moving costs, access to a free co-working space at LaunchPad in the historic Mayflower Building (a $1,500 value), and access to the Community Concierge Program, an organization that can help you establish and grow a business locally.

3
Alaska

cityscape photo of Alaska at sunset
A&J Fotos / Shutterstock

Yes, Alaska is cold and rugged. But if those sound like bonuses rather than drawbacks, this enormous state could be the place for you to discover an all-new life—and you could pocket a nice chunk of change while you're at it. The Permanent Fund Dividend dates back to 1976, when it was established as a way to share the state's oil profits with its residents. If you're eligible, you could take home about $1,600 through the grant. Plus, the entire state is tax-free.

RELATED: For more state facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Vermont

The skyline of Montpelier, Vermont
iStock

Sure, Vermont is home to larger-than-life companies like Ben & Jerry's. But with just 625,000 residents, it's also among the smallest states by population. That's why its Remote Worker Grant program wants you to move there. It will offer $10,000 over two years to people who relocate.

5
Kansas

buildings and the Cooper dome in the downtown area of Topeka, Kansas
Shutterstock

The family-friendly city of Topeka, Kansas is on the lookout for more young professionals to join its population. And it's sweetening the pot with a financial incentive to the tune of up to $15,000. It's available to on-site employees whose employers participate in the relocation incentive program known as Choose Topeka. If that's not your situation, remote workers could be eligible for $5,000, too.

RELATED: This State Has the Worst Traffic in the U.S., According to Data.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Kiev, Ukraine - 10.24.2007. Portrait of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell at a conference.
    Kiev, Ukraine - 10.24.2007. Portrait of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell at a conference.
    Health

    What to Know About Fatal Breakthrough COVID

    These are the factors that come into play.

  • Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards
    Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards
    Culture

    14 Celebs Who Were in Controversial Religions

    These stars spoke out about their experiences.

  • Young woman in a car showing a smartphone with a digital international certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.
    Young woman in a car showing a smartphone with a digital international certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This

    This mandate hit several states today.

  • canceled-flight-board-airport
    canceled-flight-board-airport
    Travel

    Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled

    Here's your 2021 holiday travel survival guide.

  • Emma Watson at the 2018 BAFTA Tea Party
    Emma Watson at the 2018 BAFTA Tea Party
    Culture

    See Emma Watson's Return to the Red Carpet

    Her first big appearance since retirement rumors.

  • doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is vaccinating female mid adult patient in doctor's office
    doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is vaccinating female mid adult patient in doctor's office
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says These People Need a Booster ASAP

    Find out his thoughts on the new recommendations.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group