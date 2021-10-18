These 5 U.S. States Will Pay You to Move There

The pandemic shook up life for a lot of people around the country: Work went remote, changes in work-life priorities prompted people to quit their jobs en masse, and home prices skyrocketed in urban centers. For some, this made it an ideal time to ponder a big move. If that sounds like you, you're in luck—there are states around the country that will actually pay you to move there. With research from William Russell, which provides insurance to expats, here's more about what states are offering what incentives, and why.

RELATED: This Is the Richest State in the U.S., According to Data.

1 Oklahoma

Oklahoma is awash in natural beauty. But that's not all: It's also home to plenty of up-and-coming businesses. If you move to Tulsa as a remote worker, you could be eligible for a grant up to $10,000. The group Tulsa Remote is seeking digital nomads who are set up to come work remotely in the city. In exchange, new residents will get access to free desk space, networking events, and that big-time bonus money, either as a cash lump sum to use toward a new home, or as a monthly stipend to help get you established after you arrive.

The state also offered some of its residents most in need an extra $1,200 stimulus payment amid the challenges wrought in the pandemic's earlier stages.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.

2 Minnesota

Minnesota, too, is eager to attract digital nomads to its wide-open space. Specifically, Bemidji—a tiny city with a population of just 14,000 residents—is offering the 218 Relocate package as an incentive to entice would-be residents. It includes up to $2,500 for moving costs, access to a free co-working space at LaunchPad in the historic Mayflower Building (a $1,500 value), and access to the Community Concierge Program, an organization that can help you establish and grow a business locally.

3 Alaska

Yes, Alaska is cold and rugged. But if those sound like bonuses rather than drawbacks, this enormous state could be the place for you to discover an all-new life—and you could pocket a nice chunk of change while you're at it. The Permanent Fund Dividend dates back to 1976, when it was established as a way to share the state's oil profits with its residents. If you're eligible, you could take home about $1,600 through the grant. Plus, the entire state is tax-free.

RELATED: For more state facts delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Vermont

Sure, Vermont is home to larger-than-life companies like Ben & Jerry's. But with just 625,000 residents, it's also among the smallest states by population. That's why its Remote Worker Grant program wants you to move there. It will offer $10,000 over two years to people who relocate.

5 Kansas

The family-friendly city of Topeka, Kansas is on the lookout for more young professionals to join its population. And it's sweetening the pot with a financial incentive to the tune of up to $15,000. It's available to on-site employees whose employers participate in the relocation incentive program known as Choose Topeka. If that's not your situation, remote workers could be eligible for $5,000, too.

RELATED: This State Has the Worst Traffic in the U.S., According to Data.