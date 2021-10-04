This State Has the Worst Traffic in the U.S., According to Data

Is there anything worse than getting stuck in traffic when you are trying to get somewhere? And while a traffic jam can happen anywhere, anyone who has spent enough time on the road knows that some cities and states have it much worse than others. That's why Best Life consulted a 2021 report that identified the state with the worst traffic in the U.S.

In coincidence with the 65th birthday of America's interstate highway system, TRIP, a nonprofit that researches transportation trends and needs, released a report that analyzed data to determine what percentage of each state's interstate system is congested with traffic. Using data primarily prepared for Congress by the Transportation Research Board, TRIP also identified, amongst other things, what kind of condition the country's highways and bridges are in, as well as the fatality rates of the roads in each state. Read on to discover the state with the worst traffic and learn more about the state of America's interstate system.

50 Alaska

Congested interstates: 0 percent

Despite seeing an 18 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on its interstates since 2000 and eight percent of its interstate pavement being in poor condition, Alaska has the opposite of a traffic problem. According to the data, zero percent of the state's interstate system is considered congested.

49 Montana

Congested interstates: 0 percent

Like Alaska, zero percent of Montana's interstate system is considered congested. The state has, however, seen a 34 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on those roads since 2000, but even with that being the case, only one percent of them are considered to be in poor condition.

48 South Dakota

Congested interstates: 0 percent

South Dakota joins Alaska, Montana, and two other states on this list as being one of the of the only five states in the country that have zero percent interstate congestion. Not only that, but none of South Dakota's interstate bridges are considered to be in poor condition despite more than 50 percent of them being 50 years old or more.

47 Vermont

Congested interstates: 0 percent

Vermont has seen a 16 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on its highway system since 2000, but 54 percent of the system's bridges are in fair condition and only one percent of the pavement is considered to be in poor condition.

46 Wyoming

Congested interstates: 0 percent

Wyoming is the last of the five states in the country that were found to have zero percent congestion on their interstates. And despite the fact that 76 percent of the state's interstate bridges are 50 years old or more, 76 percent of the bridges are considered to be in fair condition.

45 West Virginia

Congested interstates: 6 percent

While six percent congestion is way below the national average of 47 percent, West Virginia does have some other issues on its roads.

According to 2021 research conducted by the financial experts at SmartAsset using the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), West Virginia had an average number of DUI arrests, with a rate of 2.11 per 1,000 drivers, and an above average death rate of 1.77 fatalities per 100 million miles traveled.

44 North Dakota

Congested interstates: 8 percent

North Dakota has seen a 41 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled since 2000. Still, the interstate fatality rate was only 0.19 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, which is less than half of the national average of 0.55.

43 Maine

Congested interstates: 9 percent

Maine may have a congestion rate significantly less than the national average of 47 percent, but five percent of its bridges are considered in poor condition, which is above the national average of three percent. The state also has an interstate fatality rate of 0.41 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled—more than double the rate in North Dakota.

42 Mississippi

Congested interstates: 15 percent

Mississippi has one of the highest interstate fatality rates in the country at 1.04 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. The most dangerous highway in Mississippi is US-61, according to fleet vehicle tracking company Geotab, which used data from the NHTSA and Federal Highway Administration to determine the riskiest routes across the U.S. There were 139 fatalities along that route alone in the last 10 years.

41 New Mexico

Congested interstates: 19 percent

New Mexico may not have the most traffic congestion, but the state's interstates are some of the deadliest in the country. In fact, the interstate fatality rate in the state is 1.19 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled—the second highest in the entire country and more than double the national average.

40 Iowa

Congested interstates: 21 percent

If you find yourself driving in Iowa anytime soon, make sure to proceed with caution when traveling on I-80. According to Geotab, there were 188 deaths on the road in the last decade, making it the deadliest highway in the state.

39 Idaho

Congested interstates: 24 percent

Idaho has seen a significant increase in the use of its interstate system over the last couple of decades. Since 2000, there has been a 44 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled, which is well above the national average of 26 percent. But even with that increased wear and tear, only one percent of the pavement is considered to be in poor condition.

38 Kansas

Congested interstates: 24 percent

The interstate fatality rate in Kansas is above the national average at 0.70 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. And with 155 vehicle-related fatalities occurring in the last 10 years, I-70 is Kansas' deadliest highway, according to data analyzed by Geotab.

37 Pennsylvania

Congested interstates: 27 percent

Pennsylvania has seen a 22 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled since 2000, which, like its 27 percent congestion rate, is below the national average.

36 Alabama

Congested interstates: 29 percent

Though not as high as some states, the interstate fatality rate in Alabama is above the national average at 0.83 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. And according to Geotab, I-65 is the deadliest highway in the state, with 389 fatalities occurring on the route in the last 10 years.

35 Indiana

Congested interstates: 29 percent

Indiana has the same congestion rate as Alabama, though its interstate vehicle fatality rate was significantly lower at 0.54 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, which is just a hair under the national average of 0.55.

34 Arkansas

Congested interstates: 30 percent

At 35 percent, Arkansas has seen an increase in vehicle miles traveled on its interstate system since 2000 that is well above the national average of 26 percent. In addition, the interstate fatality rate in the state is 0.75 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, which is also above the national average of 0.55.

33 Oklahoma

Congested interstates: 31 percent

Oklahoma has seen a 25 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on the state's interstate system since 2000, which is right around the national average. Yet, the state's 31 percent traffic congestion rate on those roads remained 16 percentage points below the national average for that particular statistic.

32 Nebraska

Congested interstates: 32 percent

At 0.76 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, the interstate fatality rate in Nebraska is more than 0.20 deaths above the national average. And according to the most recently available FBI data analyzed by SmartAsset, Nebraska's DUI arrest rate is 3.97 per 1,000 drivers.

31 New York

Congested interstates: 34 percent

New York certainly doesn't have the lowest traffic congestion rate of all the states on this list, but, perhaps surprisingly, its interstate fatality rate is among the five lowest in the country. According to the latest data, the state's interstate system experiences 0.20 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, which is less than half of the national average.

30 Wisconsin

Congested interstates: 34 percent

Though its traffic congestion rate is below the national average, according to recent FBI data, there were 5.57 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers in Wisconsin, which is one of the 10 highest rates in the country.

One particularly dangerous place to drive in Wisconsin is I-94: According to Geotab, the route is the deadliest highway in the state due to its fatal crash rate of 0.2 percent, and the 132 deaths that have occurred on the road in the last decade.

29 Illinois

Congested interstates: 36 percent

Since 2000, Illinois' interstate system has seen a 17 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled. Though this is below the national average of 26 percent, four percent of interstate pavement and eight percent of interstate bridges are considered to be in poor condition, which are both higher than the national average of three percent for both metrics.

28 Louisiana

Congested interstates: 37 percent

Over the last couple decades, Louisiana has seen the second-highest increase in use of its interstate system of any state in the country. In fact, since 2000, the number of vehicle miles traveled on Louisiana's interstates has increased by 61 percent. Still, traffic congestion remained below the national average.

27 Oregon

Congested interstates: 38 percent

In addition to having relatively low traffic congestion on its interstates—considering the national average of 47 percent—the interstate fatality rate in Oregon was also fairly moderate at 0.36 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

26 Michigan

Congested interstates: 39 percent

With only an eight percent increase in vehicle miles traveled since 2000 (one of the lowest upticks in the country), it may come as a surprise that six percent of the state's interstate pavement and bridges are considered to be in poor condition, twice the national average in both those categories.

25 Nevada

Congested interstates: 41 percent

Nevada has seen the greatest increase in use of its interstate system of any state in the past couple of decades. In fact, since 2000, the vehicle miles traveled on those roads have increased by 69 percent.

24 Arizona

Congested interstates: 43 percent

Arizona's interstate and non-interstate fatality rates—0.87 and 1.54 per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, respectively—are both on the higher side compared to the national averages of 0.55 and 1.40 for those metrics.

23 North Carolina

Congested interstates: 45 percent

North Carolina has seen an increase of 57 percent in vehicle miles traveled on its interstate system since 2000, more than double the national average. The level of traffic congestion on those roads, however, remained just under the national average of 47 percent.

22 Tennessee

Congested interstates: 45 percent

Tennessee's interstate roads had the same level of traffic congestion as North Carolina. The fatality rate on those roads differed quite a bit, however. In Tennessee there were 0.70 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, while in North Carolina there were only 0.40.

21 Missouri

Congested interstates: 47 percent

Missouri is the first state on this list without a traffic congestion rate below the national average. In fact, at 47 percent congested, Missouri's interstates match the national average on the nose.

In addition, the state's interstate fatality rate was 0.69 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles driven.

20 Ohio

Congested interstates: 48 percent

Ohio may be the first state to exceed the national average when it comes to traffic congestion, but both its interstate and non-interstate fatality rates were below the national average at 0.38 and 1.27 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, respectively.

19 Utah

Congested interstates: 49 percent

Since 2000, Utah's interstate system has experienced a 57 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled. And if you find yourself driving in Utah, exercise caution on Route 89. With 131 fatalities in the last 10 years, it is considered to be the state's deadliest highway, according to the Geotab research.

18 South Carolina

Congested interstates: 50 percent

Along with 50 percent of its interstates being congested, South Carolina happens to have the highest non-interstate fatality rate of any state in the country at 2.14 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, well above the national average of 1.3.

17 Kentucky

Congested interstates: 51 percent

In addition to a congestion rate that is above the national average, Kentucky had 5.14 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers, putting it among the top 10 highest rates in the U.S., according to the SmartAsset research.

16 Virginia

Congested interstates: 52 percent

There is nothing particularly noteworthy about the traffic situation in Virginia. While it's level of congestion is slightly above the national average, the state's percentage increase in vehicle miles traveled, as well as its interstate and non-interstate fatality rates all registered below their respective national averages.

15 New Hampshire

Congested interstates: 54 percent

Though the interstate fatality rate in this quiet Northeastern state is relatively low at 0.16 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, in the event you find yourself driving in New Hampshire, do your best to avoid traveling on I-93. The road was found to be the most dangerous highway in the state, with a reported 60 deaths in the last 10 years, according to Geotab.

14 Minnesota

Congested interstates: 56 percent

Sure, the traffic congestion in the Midwestern state is above average, but what's more startling is the 5.86 DUI arrests per 1,000 drivers in Minnesota, which is among the top five highest rates in the U.S., according to SmartAsset research.

13 Colorado

Congested interstates: 57 percent

Since 2000, Colorado's interstate system has seen a 53 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled. This led to a traffic congestion rate of 57 percent, which is equal to that of the rate in Georgia.

12 Georgia

Congested interstates: 57 percent

Like Colorado, 57 percent of Georgia's interstate system is considered to be congested. Interestingly enough, Georgia experienced less than half the increase in vehicle miles traveled on those roads since 2000 as Colorado did.

11 Texas

Congested interstates: 58 percent

Despite an increase in vehicle miles traveled of 49 percent since 2000, only 2 percent of the pavement that makes up the Lone Star State's interstates is considered to be in poor condition, and only one percent of its bridges were given the same distinction.

10 Washington

Congested interstates: 58 percent

Like Texas, Washington has a traffic congestion rate of 58 percent on its interstates. The state does however have a relatively low interstate fatality rate at 0.35 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled.

9 Hawaii

Congested interstates: 60 percent

Hawaii's interstate roads are in the worst condition of any state in the country. In fact, 23 percent of the pavement that make up those roads is considered to be in poor condition, which is well above the national average of 3 percent.

8 Connecticut

Congested interstates: 63 percent

Despite a 63 percent congestion rate, Connecticut's interstate roads have seen a pretty consistent amount of use over the last couple of decades. Since 2000, there has only been a three-percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on the roads.

7 Rhode Island

Congested interstates: 65 percent

Rhode Island is the only state on this list that saw vehicles miles traveled on its interstates actually decrease since 2000. And while it was only a one-percent drop, it's probably a good thing for the state, because the traffic congestion rate on its interstates is already the seventh highest in the country.

6 Massachusetts

Congested interstates: 68 percent

At 0.58 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, Massachusetts has the lowest non-interstate fatality rate of any state in the country. The state's interstate fatality rate of 0.38 was also among the lowest in the U.S.

5 Florida

Congested interstates: 70 percent

Florida has seen a 41 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on its interstates since 2000. Still, only two percent of its pavement and zero percent of its bridges are considered to be in poor condition.

4 Delaware

Congested interstates: 71 percent

Not only does Delaware have a high traffic congestion rate, but it's roads aren't exactly the safest to drive on. That's especially the case when it comes to I-80. According to Geotab, there were 112 fatalities along that route alone in the last 10 years, making it the most dangerous highway in the state.

3 New Jersey

Congested interstates: 81 percent

New Jersey may have the third worst interstate traffic in the country, but at least the state's roads are relatively safe to drive on. Both its interstate and non-interstate fatality rates are below the national average at 0.31 and 0.83 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, respectively.

2 Maryland

Congested interstates: 83 percent

Maryland has seen a relatively modest 19 percent increase in vehicle miles traveled on its interstates since 2000, which is probably a good thing since the traffic on those roads is the second worst in the country. Not to mention, five percent of the pavement that makes up Maryland's interstates is in poor condition.

1 California

Congested interstates: 87 percent

Perhaps it is no surprise that California has the worst traffic in the entire country. The Golden State also had a relatively high amount of DUI arrests: 4.42 per 1,000 drivers, according to SmartAsset. However, both its interstate and non-interstate fatality rates are below the national average.

