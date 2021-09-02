This Is the Small Town With the Most Violent Crime in the U.S.

Whether you were born in one and never left or migrated to one for a slower pace of life, one of the big attractions of living in a small town is a sense of safety. And while many small towns across the U.S. offer that very sense of security we all seek, there are just as many that do not. In fact, some can be just as violent and threatening as much larger metropolitan areas. With that idea in mind, Best Life got to wondering which small town had the most violent crime in the U.S.

To figure this out we searched the 500 U.S. towns with fewer than 50,000 residents that had the most violent crimes per capita*, according to the most recently available FBI data assembled and made searchable by News+. Read on to discover the top 25 and see which small town has the most violent crime in America.

* Per capita, and any other references to "crime rate", refers to crimes per 10,000 residents throughout this article.

25 Robstown, Texas

Violent crime per capita: 174.20

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 202 violent crimes reported in Robstown, Texas over a one-year period.

24 Benton Harbor, Michigan

Violent crime per capita: 179.67

In addition to having a violent crime rate, Benton Harbor—one of two Michigan towns on this list—also has a property crime rate of 439.63.

23 Selma, Alabama

Violent crime per capita: 180.47

In addition to having a violent crime rate, Selma—one of four Alabama towns on this list—also has a property crime rate of 773.74.

22 Lumberton, North Carolina

Violent crime per capita: 181.25

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 393 violent crimes reported in Lumberton, North Carolina over a one-year period.

21 Muskegon Heights, Michigan

Violent crime per capita: 183.59

According to city-data.com, Muskegon Heights is a town of about 10,736 residents, the estimated median household income is $30,499, and the estimated median home or condo value is $48,815.

20 Alexandria, Louisiana

Violent crime per capita: 184.20

In addition to its violent crime rate of 184,20, Alexandria, Louisiana has a property crime rate of 853.43 crimes per capita and an estimated median household income of $46,461.

19 West Memphis, Arkansas

Violent crime per capita: 185.75

The town of West Memphis, Arkansas has a population just under 25,000, according to city-data.com. In addition, the estimated median household income in the state is $34,045.

18 Lake City, South Carolina

Violent crime per capita: 187.99

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 128 violent crimes reported in Lake City over a one-year period.

17 Alexander City, Alabama

Violent crime per capita: 188.50

In the town of Alexander City, Alabama, there were 277 violent crimes and 657 property crimes reported over a one-year period, according to the most recent available data from the FBI.

16 College Park, Georgia

Violent crime per capita: 189.49

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 279 violent crimes reported in College Park over a one-year period.

15 Dillon, South Carolina

Violent crime per capita: 191.04

According to city-data.com, Dillon, South Carolina is a town of about 6,311 residents, the estimated median household income is $42,657, and the estimated median home or condo value is $131,277.

14 Hartsville, South Carolina

Violent crime per capita: 196.50

Hartsville, South Carolina has the 14th highest violent crime rate on this list, but its property crime rate (1,042.49 crimes per capita) is the fourth highest of all 25 small towns.

13 Cocoa, Florida

Violent crime per capita: 207.01

Cocoa, Florida had 369 violent crimes and 1,210 property crimes reported over a one-year period, according to the most recent available data from the FBI.

12 Darby, Pennsylvania

Violent crime per capita: 213.34

According to city-data.com, Darby is a town of about 10,700 residents, the estimated median household income is $51,186, and the estimated median home or condo value is $79,473.

11 Bethel, Alaska

Violent crime per capita: 216.19

Bethel, Alaska is one of two Alaskan towns on this list and in addition to having a high violent crime rate, it also has a property crime rate of 332.72.

10 Opa Locka, Florida

Violent crime per capita: 222.16

In addition to having a violent crime rate, Opa Locka—one of three Florida towns on this list—has a property crime rate of 642.71.

9 Osceola, Arkansas

Violent crime per capita: 225.55

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 161 violent crimes reported in Osceola, Arkansas over a one-year period.

8 Espanola, New Mexico

Violent crime per capita: 267.20

Espanola, New Mexico, a town of about 10,000 residents, has a property crime rate (255.63) more than double its violent crime rate.

7 Florida City, Florida

Violent crime per capita: 279.74

Florida City is located in Miami-Dade County, the southernmost municipality in South Florida, and is known as the gateway to the Florida Keys and Everglades.

6 East St. Louis, Illinois

Violent crime per capita: 282.79

While its violent crime rate is high, East St. Louis has a relatively small property crime rate (225.63) compared with other towns on this list.

5 Bessemer, Alabama

Violent crime per capita: 286.93

According to the town's official website, "Bessemer is the hub of western Jefferson County and is an economic engine driving development in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan area."

4 Oakwood, Georgia

Violent crime per capita: 296.35

In addition to having a high violent crime rate, the town of Oakwood, Georgia, has the highest property crime rate of any town on this list, at 3,425.79.

3 Monroe, Louisiana

Violent crime per capita: 300.54

With a population just under 50,000, Monroe, Louisiana also has a significant property crime problem, with a rate of 935.24 crimes per capita.

2 Anniston, Alabama

Violent crime per capita: 333.1

Located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, Anniston, Alabama was founded in 1872 and is known for producing metal products and textiles, according to Britannica.com.

1 Kotzebue, Alaska

Violent crime per capita: 337.39

Kotzebue is a remote Alaskan town roughly 30 miles from the Arctic Circle, according to Alaska.org. It is considered the hub for the Northwest Arctic Borough and is often referred to as the "Gateway to the Arctic."

