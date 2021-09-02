Smarter Living

This Is the Small Town With the Most Violent Crime in the U.S.

This town has the highest crime rate, according to FBI data.

September 2, 2021
Whether you were born in one and never left or migrated to one for a slower pace of life, one of the big attractions of living in a small town is a sense of safety. And while many small towns across the U.S. offer that very sense of security we all seek, there are just as many that do not. In fact, some can be just as violent and threatening as much larger metropolitan areas. With that idea in mind, Best Life got to wondering which small town had the most violent crime in the U.S.

To figure this out we searched the 500 U.S. towns with fewer than 50,000 residents that had the most violent crimes per capita*, according to the most recently available FBI data assembled and made searchable by News+. Read on to discover the top 25 and see which small town has the most violent crime in America.

* Per capita, and any other references to "crime rate", refers to crimes per 10,000 residents throughout this article. 

25
Robstown, Texas

Robstown, Texas
Matt Pierce / iStock

Violent crime per capita: 174.20

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 202 violent crimes reported in Robstown, Texas over a one-year period.

24
Benton Harbor, Michigan

Benton Harbor, Michigan
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 179.67

In addition to having a violent crime rate, Benton Harbor—one of two Michigan towns on this list—also has a property crime rate of 439.63.

23
Selma, Alabama

A drone view of the Edmund Pettus Bridge, in Selma, Alabama, which was the scene of violent clashes between civil rights marchers and local officials in 1965.
iStock

Violent crime per capita: 180.47

In addition to having a violent crime rate, Selma—one of four Alabama towns on this list—also has a property crime rate of 773.74.

22
Lumberton, North Carolina

Lumberton, North Carolina
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 181.25

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 393 violent crimes reported in Lumberton, North Carolina over a one-year period.

21
Muskegon Heights, Michigan

Muskegon Heights, Michigan on map
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 183.59

According to city-data.com, Muskegon Heights is a town of about 10,736 residents, the estimated median household income is $30,499, and the estimated median home or condo value is $48,815.

20
Alexandria, Louisiana

Alexandria, Louisiana
Sabrina Janelle / Shutterstock.com

Violent crime per capita: 184.20

In addition to its violent crime rate of 184,20, Alexandria, Louisiana has a property crime rate of 853.43 crimes per capita and an estimated median household income of $46,461.

19
West Memphis, Arkansas

West Memphis, Arkansas
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 185.75

The town of West Memphis, Arkansas has a population just under 25,000, according to city-data.com. In addition, the estimated median household income in the state is $34,045.

18
Lake City, South Carolina

A lake in Sumter, South Carolina, which is a town near Lake City, SC
iStock

Violent crime per capita: 187.99

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 128 violent crimes reported in Lake City over a one-year period.

17
Alexander City, Alabama

Alexander City, Alabama on a map
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 188.50

In the town of Alexander City, Alabama, there were 277 violent crimes and 657 property crimes reported over a one-year period, according to the most recent available data from the FBI.

16
College Park, Georgia

Boarded up apartment, trees, and fence in College Park, Georgia
Billy F Blume Jr/Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 189.49

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 279 violent crimes reported in College Park over a one-year period.

15
Dillon, South Carolina

highway in Dillon, South Carolina
Kristi Blokhin/Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 191.04

According to city-data.com, Dillon, South Carolina is a town of about 6,311 residents, the estimated median household income is $42,657, and the estimated median home or condo value is $131,277.

14
Hartsville, South Carolina

homes in Florence, SC, which is a town near Hartsville, SC
Devin Holland/Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 196.50

Hartsville, South Carolina has the 14th highest violent crime rate on this list, but its property crime rate (1,042.49 crimes per capita) is the fourth highest of all 25 small towns.

13
Cocoa, Florida

Cocoa, Florida
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 207.01

Cocoa, Florida had 369 violent crimes and 1,210 property crimes reported over a one-year period, according to the most recent available data from the FBI.

12
Darby, Pennsylvania

Darby, Pennsylvania train station
DuskyJay / Shutterstock.com

Violent crime per capita: 213.34

According to city-data.com, Darby is a town of about 10,700 residents, the estimated median household income is $51,186, and the estimated median home or condo value is $79,473.

11
Bethel, Alaska

Bethel, Alaska
Jim Williams / iStock

Violent crime per capita: 216.19

Bethel, Alaska is one of two Alaskan towns on this list and in addition to having a high violent crime rate, it also has a property crime rate of 332.72.

10
Opa Locka, Florida

Opa Locka City Hall in Opa Locka, Florida
Santi Visalli/Getty Images

Violent crime per capita: 222.16

In addition to having a violent crime rate, Opa Locka—one of three Florida towns on this list—has a property crime rate of 642.71.

9
Osceola, Arkansas

Osceola, Arkansas on map
Osceola. Arkansas. USAShutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 225.55

According to the most recent FBI data, there were 161 violent crimes reported in Osceola, Arkansas over a one-year period.

8
Espanola, New Mexico

Espanola, New Mexico
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 267.20

Espanola, New Mexico, a town of about 10,000 residents, has a property crime rate (255.63) more than double its violent crime rate.

7
Florida City, Florida

Florida, USA - Circa 2021: A gas station sign says "Out" because its tanks are empty. Amid the Colonial Pipeline Co. cyber attack and shutdown, the U.S. faces gasoline shortages and high gas prices.
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 279.74

Florida City is located in Miami-Dade County, the southernmost municipality in South Florida, and is known as the gateway to the Florida Keys and Everglades.

6
East St. Louis, Illinois

East St. Louis, Illinois
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 282.79

While its violent crime rate is high, East St. Louis has a relatively small property crime rate (225.63) compared with other towns on this list.

5
Bessemer, Alabama

Aerial view of Bessemer Airport in Bessemer, Albama
iStock

Violent crime per capita: 286.93

According to the town's official website, "Bessemer is the hub of western Jefferson County and is an economic engine driving development in the Birmingham-Hoover Metropolitan area."

4
Oakwood, Georgia

Oakwood, Georgia on map
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 296.35

In addition to having a high violent crime rate, the town of Oakwood, Georgia, has the highest property crime rate of any town on this list, at 3,425.79.

3
Monroe, Louisiana

monroe louisiana
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 300.54

With a population just under 50,000, Monroe, Louisiana also has a significant property crime problem, with a rate of 935.24 crimes per capita.

2
Anniston, Alabama

Historical Calhoun County Courthouse in Anniston, Alabama
JMcQ/Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 333.1

Located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains, about 60 miles east of Birmingham, Anniston, Alabama was founded in 1872 and is known for producing metal products and textiles, according to Britannica.com.

1
Kotzebue, Alaska

kotzebue alaska humid places
Shutterstock

Violent crime per capita: 337.39

Kotzebue is a remote Alaskan town roughly 30 miles from the Arctic Circle, according to Alaska.org. It is considered the hub for the Northwest Arctic Borough and is often referred to as the "Gateway to the Arctic."

