Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Health
Fact-Checked

Our content is fact checked by our senior editorial staff to reflect accuracy and ensure our readers get sound information and advice to make the smartest, healthiest choices.

We adhere to structured guidelines for sourcing information and linking to other resources, including scientific studies and medical journals.

If you have any concerns about the accuracy of our content, please reach out to our editors by e-mailing editors@bestlifeonline.com.

Just One Sleepless Night May Increase Your Risk of Major Diseases, New Research Finds

Sleep deprivation can negatively affect otherwise healthy individuals' immune systems and inflammation levels.

woman in bed who can't sleep
Shutterstock
Dana Schulz
By Dana SchulzFeb 25, 2025
Dana Schulz
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
Dana Schulz is an experienced editor, writer, and content strategist who is just as likely to be crunching the ...
See Full Bio
Follow:

The Journal of Immunology: Impact of sleep deprivation on monocyte subclasses and function

I can only speak from personal experience, but when I've spent the night tossing and turning, I wake up feeling physically and mentally unwell. I'm lethargic, my stomach is queasy, I find it hard to focus, and I'm emotional. But what gets me through the day is knowing that it's temporary. If I get a decent night's sleep that night, tomorrow will be a better day. But I may be in for a rude awakening, as new research shows that just one sleepless night can alter your immune system and increase inflammation, contributing to a host of major diseases.

RELATED: Research Reveals the No. 1 Supplement to Take After a Bad Night's Sleep.

A new study connects sleep deprivation to immune function and inflammation.

A new study published in The Journal of Immunology analyzed the relationship between sleep deprivation, obesity, and systemic inflammation.

To arrive at their findings, the researchers enlisted 237 healthy participants, who were categorized by body mass index (BMI). The participants were given wearable accelerometers that tracked their dietary intake, physical activity, and sleep patterns.

Researchers then collected blood samples to understand how these habits affected inflammation markers and levels of monocytes, "a vital component of the innate immune system—the body’s first line of defense that rapidly detects pathogens and kickstarts the immune response," according to a press release.

Just one night of sleep deprivation altered the monocytes of young, lean, and healthy individuals. Thus, their immune systems resembled the obese participants, who had "significantly lower sleep quality and higher chronic low-grade inflammation compared to the lean group."

In other words, a single bad night of sleep can affect one's immune system and inflammation levels, regardless of how otherwise healthy they are.

RELATED: Eating These 7 Foods Before Bed Will Help You Get a Better Night’s Sleep, Nutritionists Say.

This immune response can increase the risk of certain diseases.

The findings suggest that "the immune system is highly sensitive to sleep and may adapt rapidly to changes in sleep pattern," states the press release. Therefore, researchers worry that prolonged sleep deprivation can lead to long-term inflammation and an increased risk of diseases, specifically obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases.

"Our findings underscore a growing public health challenge. Advancements in technology, prolonged screen time, and shifting societal norms are increasingly disruptive to regular sleeping hours," said lead study author Fatema Al-Rashed, a scientist at the Dasman Diabetes Institute in Kuwait, in a statement. "This disruption in sleep has profound implications for immune health and overall well-being."

Al-Rashed said further research is needed to understand "the mechanisms linking sleep deprivation to immune changes" and how sleep therapies and/or educational campaigns can improve sleep patterns. "Ultimately, this could help mitigate the burden of inflammatory diseases like obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases," she concluded.

RELATED: This Common Sleep Habit Could Raise Heart Attack and Stroke Risk by 26%, New Study Finds.

The takeaway:

A new study showed that just one night of sleep deprivation negatively affected otherwise healthy individuals' immune systems and inflammation levels, which may increase the risk of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases over time.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

TAGS:
Health Advice
News
Sleep
Sources referenced in this article

The Journal of Immunology: Impact of sleep deprivation on monocyte subclasses and function

The Latest

David Beckham

David Beckham Swears His New Supplement Is Key to Not Aging

top view of a woman in jeans and a white t-shirt taking a nap on the couch with sunlight pouring in

Researchers Believe They Figured Out the Perfect Nap

zepbound injection

Get a Higher Dose of Zepbound for Less—Here’s How

closeup of a fruit bowl with oranges, apples, and grapes

Eating This Fruit Can Reduce Your Depression Risk by 20%

© Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.