The peanut butter and jelly sandwich is a staple, no matter which way you slice it. Beloved by kids and adults alike, families often keep a jar of peanut butter on hand, reaching for it when preparing lunches or for a protein-packed spoonful. Since you likely have peanut butter at home, you'll want to stay informed about anything that could make this creamy snack unsafe to consume. One popular brand of peanut butter is currently facing a recall, so before you dip your spoon in that jar, double-check that it's not any of these varieties.

RELATED: If You Have This Popular Deodorant, Stop Using It Immediately, FDA Warns.

Skippy is voluntarily recalling jars of peanut butter due to potential contamination.

Three peanut butter products have been recalled by Skippy, including Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread, Skippy Reduced Fat Super Chunk Peanut Butter Spread, and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein. Jars were recalled as they potentially contain small fragments of stainless steel. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the stainless steel may have come from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

In a press release outlining the recall, Skippy said the manufacturing facility's internal detection systems were able to catch the equipment issue.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Just under 10,000 cases of Skippy peanut butter were affected.

A total of 9,353 cases were recalled, totaling 161,692 pounds of peanut butter. No other Skippy products were affected, and no consumer complaints had been recorded at the time of the recall, the company said in the press release.

Affected products were shipped to 18 states, so you'll want to check your cabinets if you live or shop in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, North Carolina, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, or Wisconsin.

"From our family to yours, we want you to know that we take the quality of our products very seriously and apologize to our fans for this situation," the Limited Skippy Product Recall page reads, "Only this very small amount of product was affected."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's how to check your pantry for recalled Skippy products.

The company has step-by-step instructions on identifying and returning products on the recall page, noting that no other varieties of Skippy products are included in the recall.

You can further check your Skippy product for a Universal Product Code (UPC), near the barcode, to ensure your peanut butter is safe. Potentially contaminated jars have UPCs of 37600-10520, 37600-10667, 37600-10499, or 37600-88095.

Give the top of the lid a once-over as well to check for the code date. If you bought the Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, the recalled code dates read Best If Used By MAY0423 or MAY0523. For the club version of the Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, which includes a package of two 40 ounce jars, you'll be looking for the Best If Used By MAY0523 date.

Recalled code dates for the Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter include Best If Used By MAY0623 or MAY0723, while the Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein will read Best If Used By MAY1023 on the lid.

And here's what to do if you do have the recalled peanut butter.

If you have purchased one of these Skippy peanut butter products, you have options. For an exchange, customers can return recalled peanut butter to the store they purchased from. If you'd prefer to talk to a representative, customers are also invited to call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Central Standard Time.

"We apologize to our fans for this inconvenience," the Skippy recall page states. "Our company is committed to product quality and will continue to invest in our processes to ensure the quality and wholesomeness of our products."

RELATED: Walmart Is Pulling This Popular Product From Shelves, Effective Immediately.