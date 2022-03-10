With more than 5,000 stores nationwide, it's no wonder that Walmart is one of the most well-known and valued retailers. Its loyal customers love it for its ease and consistency—they know what they're going to get when they step inside those sliding doors whether they're looking for low prices or a wide-range of products. But if you frequently do your shopping at Walmart, you could have trouble crossing one item off your list on your next trip. Walmart is pulling one popular product right now, as the result of an ongoing recall. Read on to find out what the retailer is removing from shelves.

Walmart is recalling some of its tortilla chips.

Walmart is facing an ongoing recall for some of its chip products from its in-house brand, Food Safety News first reported. According to a report from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the firm Shearer's Snacks has voluntary recalled two lots of its 13-ounce Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips because the "chips may contain a foreign material." The FDA reported that pieces of metal could be found in packages with product lot codes: 122051## and 123051##.

These chips were distributed to Walmart stores in five different states.

Not all Walmart stores are having to get rid of their Great Value tortilla chips. According to the FDA, the affected products were distributed to five different states and will be removed from the retailer's locations there: Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. The agency lists the recall as a Class II, which means the affected chips could cause "temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." But Legal Reader says that no known injuries have been linked to this recall yet.

You might still have this product in your house.

The FDA reported that the recall is targeted at 2,555 cases of Great Value Restaurant Style White Corn Tortilla Chips, which include 10 bags per case. So, about 25,550 bags of these chips have the potential to be contaminated. According to the FDA, both lots of recalled products have a best-by date of May 23, 2022, which means they could easily still be in your home.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You should either return the recalled chips or throw them away.

The FDA has not given context into how the metal pieces ended up in the Great Value chips, nor does its report say what customers should do if they find that they have a bag of the recalled chips. But according to the FoodSafety.gov, shoppers have two options for products that match a recall notice: They can return the product or dispose of the product. If you return the product to the place of purchase, you can get a refund. And disposing of it ensures that no one else will consume it.

No matter what, you should "not open or consume" any recalled chips, per FoodSafety.gov. "If you think you consumed chips with metal pieces, contact your healthcare professional immediately," Legal Reader advises.

