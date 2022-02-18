Walmart sells millions of products in a seemingly endless number of categories, from the groceries you need to grab for the week to the toiletries you've just run out of at home. And that doesn't necessarily account for all that it has to offer online through third-party sellers. If you're someone who does most of your Walmart shopping online, you'll want to learn about the latest recall on a Walmart-exclusive product. Read on to find out about the hazard that could be lurking in your home.

More than a thousand infant walkers were just recalled.

On Feb. 17, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a recall notice for a popular baby product. According to the alert, Massachusetts-based company Zeno Inc. had to recall its Infant Walkers, with at least 1,355 units having been affected. The CPSC said that the equipment is prone to both fall and entrapment hazards.

"They can fit through a standard doorway and are not designed to stop at the edge of a step as required by the federal safety standard," the agency explained. "The walkers also have leg openings that allow the child to slip down until the child's head can become entrapped at the neck. Babies using these walkers can be seriously injured or killed."

This product was sold exclusively by Walmart.

Customers could have only purchased this product from one retailer. According to the CPSC, the infant walkers were sold online by Walmart from Oct. 2018 to Aug. 2021. Each walker was listed at a retail price of around $130 to $160.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"This recall involves Zeno collapsible infant walkers with adjustable height settings. The walkers have a black, teal, pink or gray frame; a gray or black seat and a white, teal or pink tray," the agency noted in its alert. "Some styles have toy attachments and a push handle and 'Babywalker' stitched on the seat back."

If you have this product, you should stop using it now.

Fortunately, no incidents or injuries have yet been reported as a result of this product, according to the CPSC. But the agency has still advised that anyone who purchased one of these infant walkers from Walmart get rid of it now. "Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant walkers and contact Zeno via email to receive a shipping label to return the infant walker free of charge," the CPSC said.

Once Zeno receives your returned product, you will be issued a full refund for the price you purchased it at. According to the CPSC, Zeno is also working to notify all known purchasers directly about the recall.

Walmart recently had to pull another baby product from shelves.

This is not the first Walmart recall that parents have been advised about. In Oct. 2021, the retailer had to pull three lots of Parent's Choice Rice Baby Cereal that were manufactured for its stores by Maple Island Inc. The baby food company had issued a voluntary recall for these products for testing above the regulations for naturally occurring inorganic arsenic. The 8-ounce lots were sold through Walmart's stores and online, with best-by dates that ranged from late June 2022 to Nov. 2022.

"Walmart was advised and has pulled the product from its store shelves and put a register block on the product at its stores and online to prevent any further sales," the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said at the time.

