If You Bought This Heater at Walmart or Target, Stop Using It Immediately

Authorities are warning that the product could pose a serious safety hazard.

February 10, 2022
February 10, 2022

Anyone who lives in a colder climate knows that staying warm during the winter months can sometimes take a lot more than just a good sweater and a thick blanket. Unfortunately, recent tragedies have shown us that the same products you rely on to keep comfortable when the temperature changes can sometimes put you in harm's way. So if you've picked up a heater from Target or Walmart to combat frigid weather these past few months, you may want to check to see if it's part of a safety recall that's been issued. Read on to see if how you're keeping yourself warm could also be putting yourself in danger.

Home Easy announced a recall of some of its Geek Heat personal electric heaters.

On Feb. 9, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that appliance company Home Easy was recalling its Geek Heat DH-QN06 personal heaters. The products can be identified by the Geek Heat logo printed on the top of the heater near the vent and the model number printed on the product's underside. The company says the appliance is 20 inches long by 13 inches wide and was sold in white. In total, about 3,000 units are affected.

The product was recalled because it poses a potential fire hazard.

According to the notice, the recall was issued because the heater's toggle power switch can spark when pressed, creating a potential fire hazard. Home Easy says it has received three reports of the safety defect causing a fire so far, but fortunately, none have resulted in injuries or property damage.

The heaters were sold online by Target, Walmart, and Amazon, as well as in some other physical stores.

The CPSC says that the affected products were sold online by Walmart, Target, Wayfair, and Amazon. It was also carried by Air Force Exchange Service stores nationwide and Value Zone chain stores in New Jersey. The heaters cost about $23 and were sold from October 2020 through January 2021.

Customers should destroy the heaters and contact Home Easy for a refund.

The recall notice advises any customers who purchased the affected products to destroy the heater by unplugging it and then cutting the electrical cord to make it unusable. They should then prominently write "defective" on the product before properly disposing of it.

Home Easy is issuing refunds for the defective products. Customers should take a picture of the heater with the cut electrical cord and submit it to the company at recall@homeeasy.net.

Customers with any questions about the recall can reach Home Easy by phone at 844-801-8880 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST on weekdays or by emailing recall@homeeasy.net. They can also visit www.geektechnology.net/recall or www.geektechnology.net and click on "Recall" for more information.

