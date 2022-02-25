Whether you're looking to spruce up your wardrobe or liven up your living room, Nordstrom is the go-to department store for millions of shoppers thanks to their upscale offerings. But if you've picked up any purchases there recently, you may want to take a minute to check your closets. That's because authorities are warning that one thing sold at Nordstrom could pose a serious health risk. Read on to see which item sold by the retailer you should be getting rid of right away.

Kelly Wynne is recalling children's handbags sold at Nordstrom.

On Feb. 24, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that handbag company Kelly Wynne was issuing a recall on its Mama & Me Mini Children's Handbags. The affected items were sold online on the Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom websites from July 2020 through October 2021 for about $28.

According to the notice, the recalled handbags are 6.5 inches high, 9.5 inches wide, 3.25 inches deep, and were sold in coral, coral and purple, and taupe colors. The Kelly Wynne logo is also printed on a golden sewn-in label located on the inside of the handbag. They can also be identified by SKU MINI505 and UPC 850023783271; SKU MINI875 and UPC 850023783288; and SKU MINI500 and UPC 850023783288 printed on order invoices.

The handbags are being recalled due to high lead levels in the product.

The CPSC notice says the recall was issued because the product's metal zipper slider, zipper 0-ring, d-ring, rivet, and stud of the children's handbags contain levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Even though no incidents have been reported yet, the agency warns that lead is a toxic substance and can lead to serious health issues if ingested by young children.

Anyone who purchased the bag should take them away from children immediately.

The notice advises that anyone who purchased one of the affected handbags should immediately take it away from children. Kelly Wynne and Nordstrom are also reaching out to anyone who bought the bags directly and will be providing them with shipping labels to return the products for a full refund.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Customers can reach out to Kelly Wynne and Nordstroms with any questions.

Customers who purchased the bags from Kelly Wynne can reach the company by phone at 512-472-5762 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT Monday through Friday or by emailing recall@kellywynne.com. You can also visit www.kellywynne.com/pages/consumerinformation or www.kellywynne.com and click on Consumer Information at the bottom of the page for more information.

Anyone who believes they purchased the bag from Nordstrom can call 800-804-0806 any time or email contact@nordstrom.com. Customers can also visit www.nordstrom.com/browse/customer-service/product-recalls or www.nordstrom.com and click on Product Recalls for more information.

