If you're doing any weekend grocery shopping at Kroger, there's one product you likely won't find on shelves. Continental Mills has issued a new recall on a Kroger-brand breakfast staple, and the item is now being pulled from stores in 17 different states. There's also a chance you already have it at home, in which case you'll want to learn what steps to take to protect yourself and your family—and to get your money back. Read on to learn about the latest Kroger recall.

Continental Mills is recalling Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix.

If you shop at Kroger—and especially if you've bought any store-brand breakfast food there recently—take note. Continental Mills has issued a recall on Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA). The product, which the box says will "brighten up your morning," may have been contaminated by a foreign object, so Continental Mills is playing it safe, even though no injuries have yet been reported.

The recalled pancake and waffle mix may have fragments of a cable in it.

You may like to include blueberries or chocolate chips in your pancakes, but you probably don't want any non-edible objects in there. Unfortunately, the Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix has been recalled for "potential foreign material contamination," per the release posted on the FDA site. Pieces of a cable used during the manufacturing process were found in a small amount of the product.

Here's how to know if you have the recalled product at home.

Concerned you may have the pancake and waffle mix at home? As the FDA release notes, the two-pound box of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix has UPC number 01111088219. And if you have one of the recalled boxes, it will also have the lot code KX2063 or KX2064, and a Best By Date of 09/01/2023 or 09/02/2023.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

You only need to worry if you shop at Kroger in one of the following states that the recall applies to: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

And here's what to do with the recalled pancake and waffle mix.

Rest assured that no injuries have been reported from the potentially contaminated pancake and waffle mix, so you don't need to be too concerned. In fact, no one has found any foreign objects in what they purchased at Kroger. At the same time, it's best to be cautious. If you have the recalled product, the release posted to the FDA site advises that you throw it out.

If you want to get your money back—or you just want to learn more about the recall—you can contact the Recall Phone Hotline at 1-800-578-7832. Per the release, "Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers. Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."

