When you shop at Walmart, you know that you can find a wide variety of products at competitive prices. That's how the company manages to draw in more than 240 million customers to its stores each week. But during your next shopping trip, you'll be out of luck if you're looking for one item in particular. Walmart has had to remove one of its popular store-brand products from shelves in accordance with a new recall. Read on to find out what the retailer is clearing out from stores nationwide.

RELATED: Walmart Is Now Facing Backlash for Selling This.

Walmart is pulling a popular pancake mix from shelves due to a recall.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted an alert on March 19, warning shoppers about a new Walmart recall concerning a popular pancake and waffle mix. According to the agency, Continental Mills issued the recall for a single lot of Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix from Great Value—one of the big box retailer's private label store brands.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"The affected product was distributed nationwide where consumers purchased product through retail Walmart stores," the recall announcement warned. According to the alert, "Continental Mills is working with the FDA and retailers to ensure any affected product is removed from the marketplace immediately."

The recall was issued because of potential contamination.

The FDA reported that Continental Mills issued the recall on March 19 because there is potential for the product to be contaminated with a foreign material due to an error made during the manufacturing process. According to the agency, "fragments from a cable used to clear the processing line were discovered in a limited amount of product."

But the recall appears to be solely out of an abundance of caution. According to the recall announcement, no customers have reported receiving a contaminated product yet. And thankfully, "no injuries have been reported to date" either, the FDA report said.

RELATED: For more recall news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

You should get rid of any recalled pancake mix.

According to the recall announcement, Continental Mills has only issued the recall for a single lot of Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. Affected products are marked with the UPC 078742370828, Lot code KX2063, and a best-by date of Sept. 1, 2023.

"If you have recently purchased any of the products noted above, please dispose of the product or please return the product to your store for a replacement or refund," the alert advised. If you need more information on the recall or about receiving a refund, the FDA said you can also call its Recall Phone Hotline.

The recall also affects some Kroger shoppers.

One day before news broke of the recall affecting Walmart's pancake mix, the FDA released a report notifying consumers that Continental Mills had issued a recall for Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The impacted products from this retailer are also at risk for being contaminated with cable fragments from the manufacturer's processing line.

As with Walmart, no consumers have reported having a contaminated box of Kroger Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix, nor have any injuries been reported yet. But unlike Walmart, the Kroger recall only affects certain states where the product was distributed to stores: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

"Food Safety is the highest priority for Continental Mills and the company is acting swiftly for the safety of consumers," the product manufacturer said in a statement.

RELATED: If You Shop at Walmart, Prepare for These Major Changes.