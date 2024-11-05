Skip to content
Health
How Often Do You Wash Your Sheets? You May Be Transferring Bacteria to Your Bed Every Day, Report Warns

You'll want to think twice before scrolling in bed.

man scrolling on phone while laying in bed
Shutterstock
Abby Reinhard
By Abby ReinhardNov 05, 2024
Abby Reinhard
Senior Editor
Abby Reinhard is a writer, editor, and native Jersey Girl.
Many of us shower before bed, ensuring that we slide between the sheets fresh and clean after a day of work or school. But even if you're making sure to bathe before bed, your body isn't the only thing that can bring unwanted bacteria. According to a report by MattressNextDay, phones and smartwatches can introduce far more germs than you might think.

MattressNextDay swabbed a small number of phones and smartwatches (10 in total) and a toilet seat "to reveal what bacteria thrives on our tech—that we then take to our bedroom and transfer to our bed—and what that might mean for our health and, subsequently, sleep." The findings were a bit disturbing, as researchers found traces of Pseudomonas aeruginosa on phones and smartwatches. (Speaking of commodes, previous research found that our phones carry roughly 10 times more bacteria than most toilet seats.)

Ready to be really grossed out? Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria can be found in cockroach droppings, and it can also cause infections in different parts of the body.

"As remotes were once tipped to be the dirtiest item in the house, our latest research could suggest our phones are taking this title, and we should think twice before placing them under our pillow or taking them into our bed," the MattressNextDay report reads.

Researchers also asked 575 respondents about their phone and smartwatch cleaning habits. Again, the results were a bit disconcerting. Over 50 percent of people said they have never cleaned their phones with antibacterial products, while 10 percent said that they only clean their phones once a year. As a result, researchers point out that bacteria could be living on your phone, making its way to your bed and posing health risks.

"While this bacteria could transfer to your pillowcase—if you place your phone under your pillow—as well as your bedding, it could also cause damage to your skin. The more bacteria on your phone, the more likely it is to transfer to your skin when holding it to your face," the report reads. "That bacteria can cause spots and clogged pores. This can be even more evident if you then sleep on a pillowcase that has bacteria build-up due to your phone."

As for smartwatches, 70 percent of polled people said they've never cleaned their device, and only 10 percent said they cleaned their smartwatch once a month.

The American Cleaning Institute (ACI) recommends wiping the screen of your smartphone daily with a microfiber cloth and taking off the case weekly to disinfect it. You should probably wipedown your smartwatch after your workouts—MattressNextDay suggests doing it when you put your gym clothes in the laundry basket.

But regardless of whether you're bringing your devices into your bed regularly, you want to be on top of your sheet-cleaning regimen. According to the Sleep Foundation, your sheets and pillowcases should be washed "each and every week." If you have pets that sleep in your bed, you'll want to up your wash routine to every three to four days, and you should also do a load of laundry more often if you tend to sweat on your sheets.

Duvet covers can go a bit longer without being washed (once every two weeks to a month), while comforters and blankets should be laundered once every two to three months. If your pillows are washable, they should also go in the washing machine every four to six months, per the Sleep Foundation's recommendations.

We offer the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.

