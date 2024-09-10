Weight-Loss Hack "Ricezempic" Is Going Viral, But Is It Safe?

Over the last several years, semaglutide-based drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy have risen to meteoric popularity. Yet due to the medications' high cost and many potential side effects, so have natural alternatives that claim to offer similar results.

One supposed alternative is "ricezempic," a now-viral trend on TikTok that some influencers claim can whittle your waist and curb your cravings. Though it’s taken the internet by storm—some videos about ricezempic have garnered over 100,000 views—many experts remain unconvinced of its benefits, and some warn that it could even cause harm.

"'Ricezempic' is the left-over starchy water used to soak rice that is mixed with lime juice and consumed," KristineDilley, a registered dietitian nutritionist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, recently told CNET. " This mixture is being portrayed as a drink that can help people lose weight, supposedly mimicking the effects of Ozempic or other similar weight-loss drugs."

The theory goes that because rice contains resistant starches—carbohydrates that delay the digestion process in the small intestine and ferment in the large intestine—water used to soak those starches can help suppress hunger and keep you feeling fuller for longer. However, you only need to scroll through the comments sections on videos making these claims to see a swath of people dissatisfied with the results of this supposed health hack.

Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CEO of Virtual Nutritionists and author of The Core 3 Healthy Eating Plan, describes the trend as "instilling a false sense of hope." While speaking with Healthline , she highlighted some of the greatest risks associated with ricezempic.

"First, consuming anything uncooked or raw always leaves the possibility of food-borne illnesses, and rice is no exception," she explained. "Second, rice is one of the leading sources of arsenic, and drinking rice-infused water can increase the concentration and exposure of this toxic heavy metal."

Similar diet trends have recently taken off on TikTok, most notably a beverage known as "oatzempic." This recipe consists of half a cup of oats, one cup of water, and juice from half of a lime. In theory, this supposed weight-loss elixir would work similarly to ricezempic, providing beta-glucan fiber in beverage form.



One Mayo Clinic dietitian, TaraSchmidt, MEd, RDN, LD, tried the trend and concluded that any benefits were likely the result of swapping out full meals for the viral concoction, creating a calorie deficit.

Experts say that rather than opting for ricezempic or oatzempic, it’s better to eat foods that contain resistant starches and beta-glucan fibers in their complete forms. Focusing on the tried-and-true strategies that lead to sustainable weight loss—for instance, exercising regularly and following a whole-foods-based diet that limits processed foods, sugar, sodium, and saturated fats—is far more likely to yield weight loss than any viral trend.

"Ozempic hacks are on the rise, and ‘ricezempic’ is another example of how many people are searching for magic bullets for weight loss," Moskovitz told Healthline. "But weight loss is not so simple for the vast majority of people. It’s often due to stressful lifestyles, genetics, and other impeding factors."

So, if you want to shed excess pounds, consult your doctor or a dietitian—not TikTok influencers—to learn more about healthy and sustainable weight loss strategies. They may not be able to offer overnight solutions, but their advice will be far less likely to harm your health.