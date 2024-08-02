5 Ways to Melt Fat With New Weight-Loss Drink Some are Calling "Oatzempic"

If you've ever tried to lose weight, you know that it's not necessarily an easy task. Sure, there's the typical recommendation—eat less, exercise more. But for some, that can be challenging, especially if you find it hard to break habits or stick to new routines. Recently, however, different medications have made it easier for people to drop stubborn pounds, including Novo Nordisk's treatments: Wegovy and Ozempic. While the latter is only approved for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, its name has become synonymous with the weight-loss drug movement. And in recent news, it's been tethered to a weight-loss drink made from blended oats, nicknamed "Oatzempic."

The drink took social media by storm, with many touting the fiber-based concoction as a way to help achieve similar results to those on actual Ozempic. But while it's tempting to write Oatzempic off as a passing trend, there might be some value behind the beverage.

A new study published in The Journal of Nutrition found that beta-glucan—the type of fiber found in oats—actually led to more weight loss than other forms of fiber in mice. Fiber was actually once thought of as just a way to help keep bowel movements regular, but now, it's understood that the nutrient is also important for gut health. By extension, this can also help with weight management.

"We know that by increasing fiber in the diet we can also change the human microbiome, help with satiation, which reduces overeating and weight gain, and create changes in metabolic health," Janese Laster, MD, board-certified doctor in internal medicine, gastroenterology, obesity medicine, and nutrition, told Medical News Today.

So, if you want to capitalize on the beta-glucan benefits, the viral Oatzempic drink could be your new best friend. Thankfully, it's pretty simple to make, and you can add and subtract supplemental ingredients as you see fit.

The standard recipe is a blended mixture of water, lime juice, and oats. However, you don't have to follow the book. You can nix the lime juice and swap water for another liquid like nut milk. (If you're counting calories as part of your diet, just make sure to measure out your portions.)ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Tailoring your recipe to your preferences is one way to use Oatzempic as an enjoyable tool for losing weight, but it doesn't stop there. You can also pack more nutrients into your diet by adding fruits and seeds to your mixture.

The Oatzempic drink can be used as a meal replacement, too, helping you stay full while cutting calories. As Tommy Martin, MD, an internal medicine/pediatric specialist, suggests on TikTok, you may want to add your favorite protein powder, simultaneously adding more flavor, vitamins, and minerals.

But if the idea of Oatzempic isn't particularly appetizing, you can still use oats as a tool to help you lose weight. In fact, one expert says that regular old oatmeal could be even more helpful in achieving weight-loss goals.

"The beta-glucans component is beneficial," Pamela Nisevich Bede, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, nutritionist and senior manager of medical affairs at Lingo, told CNET about Oatzempic. "But solid oatmeal accompanied by protein and fiber-rich nuts would be a better choice for satiety and overall glucose control."

With any social media trend, however, it's worth it to do your research. While some say it can help you drop large amounts of weight in shorter periods of time, it's important to remember that Oatzempic isn't a one-size-fits-all solution.

"This smoothie is just going to keep you full for a couple hours until your next meal. It's just a recipe, there's nothing magical about it. There's no literature that shows it's going to actually cause that amount of weight loss in that short a period of time," Jenny Reay, registered dietitian and weight management coordinator at OSF HealthCare, said in a press release.